Catch the Turn
- Индикаторы
- Andri Maulana
- Версия: 3.0
- Обновлено: 3 ноября 2025
Catch The Turn: The 5-Factor Confluence Trading System
Tired of conflicting indicators and missed entries? is your complete decision engine, designed to cut through market noise and deliver high-confidence entry signals exactly when a major market move begins.
The Power of 5-in-1 Confluence
Stop trading on doubt. Our proprietary engine eliminates false signals by generating a trade signal only when five independent, proven indicators are in full, unequivocal agreement. This rigorous confirmation ensures you are trading with maximum precision:
-
Moving Average (MA): Confirms primary trend direction.
-
Relative Strength Index (RSI): Identifies momentum and overbought/oversold conditions.
-
Bollinger Bands: Pinpoints volatility-based expansion/contraction.
-
Bulls/Bears Power: Measures the strength of buying or selling pressure.
-
Special Volatility Filter: Our proprietary filter eliminates low-probability, choppy signals.
This system helps you catch market turns with exceptional timing.
Key Advantages for High-Confidence Trading
-
Instant Arrow Signals (Act Immediately): Clear and are plotted directly on the chart, highlighting high-probability entries without guesswork.
-
Real-Time Market Clarity Dashboard (See Everything at a Glance): A dynamic, color-coded summarizes the market status: Current Trend, Signal Strength, and the Health/Alignment of all five confluence indicators. No chart clutter, just pure clarity.
-
Enhanced Trend Context (Manage Risk Like a Pro): Six customizable provide a full visual map of short, medium, and long-term price structure, helping you trade with the dominant trend and avoid counter-trend losses.
-
Proactive, Custom Alerts (Never Miss a Setup): Get instant pop-up, email, or push notifications the moment a confirmed trade setup appears on the current bar.
is built to integrate seamlessly with your existing strategy. Combine its precise entry signals with advanced tools to build a robust trading plan:
- Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection Download Here
- Last High and Low Download Here
- Multi Timeframe Support Resistance Download Here
- Scalp Master Pro Download Here
Take Control of Your Trading Today!
Stop guessing and start trading with . provides the precise, verified signals you need to enter the market at optimal moments and ride the momentum.
Download the Indicator now and transform your trading accuracy!
repaint