Trend King EA


 Trend King (MT4) – v4.4 AO
Adaptive Trend–Pullback EA with AO Baseline Snap, 3-EMA Mapping, and Hybrid Exits
 What is Trend King?
Trend King is a professional trend–pullback EA that combines a clean 3-EMA regime model with an Adaptive Optimization (AO) core. The AO learns market volatility via percentiles and snaps your baseline to symbol/timeframe conditions, then maps entry strictness, stops and exits around those baselines (no recompile).

It adds robust risk controls, volatility exits, a hybrid trailing system (Donchian + Chandelier), break-even hop, scale-out, session & daily guards, and a lightweight policy layer (“Bandit”) that can switch between sensible trailing/ADX policies automatically.

 Key Features

         3-EMA Trend Engine (Fast/Mid/Slow) with optional slope check and pullback confirmation

  • AO Baseline Snap (dual-horizon ATR percentile, smoothing + hysteresis) that adapts:
    • effective EMA periods (Fast/Mid/Slow)
    • Donchian stop/trail periods
    • ATR TP/SL multipliers
    • optional ADX threshold mapping
    • pullback target switch (Fast → Mid) based on AO percentile
  • Entry Strictness Auto (AO-driven): loose / normal / true 3-EMA zone touch
  • Pullback Confirmation Candle (default ON: green for long, red for short)
  • Regime Filters:
    • Phase Filter (ADX & ATR slopes + ATR14/ATR50 ratio)
    • Higher-TF ADX gate (configurable TF + threshold)
    • Overstretch guard (blocks exhaustion/news spikes vs ATR14)
  • Execution Guards: spread filter (absolute or ATR-relative), session window, Friday cutoff, flip-guard bars, cooldown after trade, code-134 cooldown, max open positions
  • Risk & Sizing:
    • LotMode 0 = Fixed
    • LotMode 1 = Per Balance Unit
    • LotMode 2 = True Risk % per trade (by stop distance)
    • LotMode 3 = Margin-based (legacy)
    • Margin checks, min free margin %, auto downscale to broker limits
  • TP/SL & Trailing:
    • RR-based TP or ATR-based TP
    • ATR-based SL (effective multiplier via AO)
    • Hybrid Trailing: Donchian/ATR, pure Chandelier, or Hybrid (max/min)
    • TrailOnlyAfterR (start trailing after configurable R)
    • Volatility Exit: when ATR14 collapses vs ATR50, push a hard stop (often to BE)
  • Break-Even Hop (once) and optional Scale-out
  • Equity & Daily Guards:
    • Equity guard: reduce risk or block new entries beyond DD thresholds
    • Daily loss guard in R (cumulative R for the day)
  • Quality of Life:
    • On-chart P/L label (corner, color, refresh rate)
    • CSV logging (per day or per run, throttling, cleanup)
    • Magic auto-derivation per Symbol/TF (overridable)
AO (Adaptive Optimization) – under the hood
Trend King computes ATR percentiles on two horizons, blends them, smooths with alpha and adds a hysteresis band to avoid flip-flop. That single AO percentile re-parametrizes the EA around your snapped baselines:
  • EMA periods (Fast/Mid/Slow)
  • Donchian stop & trail periods
  • ATR TP/SL multipliers
  • Pullback target switch (Fast→Mid)
  • Optional ADX threshold mapping
This yields a stable, volatility-aware behavior across pairs and timeframes without endless retuning. 📈 Recommended Use
  • Pairs: Majors & liquid crosses (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD)
  • Timeframes: M5–H1 (M15/M30 are a sweet spot)
  • Risk: 0.5–1.0% per trade (LotMode 2) or small fixed lots (0.01–0.05)
 Notable Inputs (high level)
  • Trend/Filter: Fast/Mid/Slow EMA, optional ADX, PhaseFilter, HTF ADX
  • Pullback & Stops: Mid/Zone touch, Donchian SL baseline, confirm candle
  • Execution: new-bar execution, slippage/spread guards, max concurrent
  • Risk: Risk % per trade, per-balance unit, fixed lots, margin checks
  • TP/SL/Trail: RR TP, ATR TP/SL, Donchian/ATR trail, Chandelier/Hybrid, trail-after-R
  • BE/Scale-out: BE hop (pips & R), single scale-out with fraction
  • Session/Day: hours window, Friday cutoff
  • Equity/Daily: DD thresholds for risk cut/block, daily max loss in R
  • AO: dual horizon N, smoothing alpha, hysteresis, baseline version/resnap
  • CSV/UI: CSV modes & throttling, on-chart P/L settings
Quick Start
  1. Attach to a liquid pair (e.g., EURUSD) on M15 or M30.
  2. Keep defaults, set LotMode = 2 and RiskPerTradePct = 0.5–1.0.
  3. Optionally enable UseSessionFilter and NoFridayAfter.
  4. Run forward for a week and evaluate CSV and on-chart P/L label.
 Disclaimers
No martingale, no grid. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading CFDs/FX involves risk.
Рекомендуем также
Doctor
Andrey Kolmogorov
Эксперты
Это универсальный советник работающий в нескольких направлениях. Первое и основное - это помощь в различных ситуациях возникающих во время трейдинга. Второе - это скальпинг или позиционная торговля по тренду, открытые ордера, при этом, страхуются ордерами поддержки с использованием модели квантового множества алгоритмов. Основные преимущества Работа в нескольких направлениях; Увеличение баланса счёта во время просадки; Сопровождение уже открытых ордеров; Построение сетки локирования; Скальпинг и
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Эксперты
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
Expert Smart Trend MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник использует торговые систему по тренду с помощью индикаторов Envelopes и CCI, и каждый индикатор использует до пяти разных периодов для вычисления трендов. Советник использует экономические новости для вычисления продолжительного движения цен. Встроен умный адаптируемый фильтр фиксации прибыли. Советник оптимизирован отдельно на каждую валюту и таймфрейм. Реал мониторинг:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1777767 Мониторинг :  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/profi_mql Версия для Мe
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Эксперты
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Эксперты
Magic Grid   - безындикаторный советник, использующий сеточную стратегию. Стратегия основана на автоматическом переоткрытии сетевых отложенных ордеров, после закрытия их рыночных позиций (по тейк-профит, стоп-лосс или вручную). Отложенные ордера размещаются с заданным шагом от исходных цен, которые могут вводиться вручную или генерироваться автоматически (1 раз в начале торговли) . Робот может торговать на любом тайм-фрейме, на любой валютной паре, на нескольких валютных парах, на любом количес
FREE
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Эксперты
Робот использует торговую стратегию пробоя линий индикатора  Bollinger Bands . Суть этой стратегии заключается в постоянном анализе линий индикатора и поиске максимально эффективных точке пробоя его линий. Когда цена пробивает линию индикатора в каком-то из направлений, робот открывает сделку в эту сторону и начинает ее сопровождать Но робот открывает сделки не при каждом пробитии линий индикатора, а только в тех местах, где он считает, что это будет максимально эффективным. Это очень надежная с
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Эксперты
Автоматическая круглосуточная торговая система на основе алгоритма коллективного поведения автоматов адаптации (разновидность алгоритмов самообучения искусственного интеллекта). Не требует ручного вмешательства. Не использует каких либо индикаторов или общеизвестных методик торговли. Принцип работы советника заключается в запоминании и анализе каждого шага. Шагом называется движение цены на определенное число (BaseStep) пунктов вверх или вниз. Глубина памяти (сколько шагов помнить и анализироват
Trade every day
Andrey Kozak
Эксперты
Автоматический аналитический торговый робот скальпер. Благодаря сложному, мультифракционному алгоритму обратных импульсов, данный робот точно определяет точки разворта цены. В этих точках робот открывает отложенные ордера на расстоянии волатильной волны, чтобы с большой точностью определить точное движение цены. Если цена пробивает отложенный ордер, робот начинает сопровождать сделку всеми имеющими в наличии виртуальными инструментами: стоплосс, тейкпрофит, трейлингстоп, виртуальные модули закр
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Эксперты
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper - Трендовый сигнальный скальпер Советник торгует по трендовой стратегии с использованием оригинального встроенного индикатора для открытия и закрытия ордеров. Доступны внешние настройки для ограничения входа в рынок по пятницам и понедельникам. Цель стратегии - максимально выгодно использовать текущий тренд. По результатам тестирования и работы на демо и реальных счетах, наилучшие результаты достигаются при использовании таймфрейма Н4 на паре GBP/USD Работает на МТ4 Build
Force Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Эксперты
Force Trade X is an EA based on Force Index. Force Index parameters such as BuyPeriod, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellPeriod, SellShift, and SellValue can be adjusted. Force Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Force Trade X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Baby Shark
Tran Quang Trung
5 (1)
Эксперты
This is a price action trading robot, the EA will stick to the medium term trend and price to deliver trades. Orders are always protected by the user set stop loss points. With the capital management system, it will help that EA operates in accordance with its purpose. Telegram : https://t.me/trungtqIT Timeframe is H1. Minimum account balance: $100. Attention is Important: EA only test live on demo or real accounts. Backtest results are just random and inaccurate. Features: Every trade is prote
DAX H1 3stars
Marek Kupka
Эксперты
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX H1 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX H1 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS. Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been back
DAX M30 3Eas
Marek Kupka
Эксперты
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX M30 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX M30 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been
Fitpro 10 Scalper
Heni Muthia
Эксперты
Fitpro 10 Scalper Expert Advisor  is a automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy is based on using several MT4 indicators , each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge.   Paramater •    Magic Order - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders •    Take Profit - take p
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Эксперты
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Experts Advisors Arjuna
David Antonius
Эксперты
Meet Arjuna, the ultimate trading companion designed to navigate the complex world of financial markets with precision and confidence. Crafted for both novice and experienced traders, Arjuna embodies the spirit of a warrior—relentless, strategic, and unwavering in pursuit of success. With cutting-edge technology at its core, this robot harnesses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends and execute trades at the perfect moment, maximizing profit potential while managing risk intelligently. Ar
Red Hawk EA
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (17)
Эксперты
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
Godzilla EA
Vladimir Shchenikov
Эксперты
Godzilla EA -  торговый советник, использующий скальпинг в ночное, наименее подверженное волатильности и скачкам курсов, время суток. Советник отличается новым усовершенствованным алгоритмом, небольшим количеством настроек и простотой установки. Характеристики советника: Не использует в торговле самые опасные торговые методы как мартингейл, сетку, усреднение и арбитраж; Рабочие валютные пары: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURJPY, GBPAUD, GBPJPY; Минимальный депозит от 100$; Минимальный лот от
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Эксперты
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
StealthGapScalper Pro
Hajime Tsuro
Эксперты
Stealth Gap Scalper Pro is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market inefficiencies with a stealthy, tactical approach. Combining powerful gap trading strategies with smart grid averaging and night scalping techniques, this EA excels at capturing quick, reliable profits during low-volatility periods—especially Monday gaps and overnight moves. With configurable trade directions, automatic lot scaling, and an intelligent trailing stop system, Stealth Gap Scalper Pro ad
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Эксперты
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Fxdolarix
Andrey Kozak
Эксперты
Fxdolarix - автоматический робот скальпер для GBPUSD M5. Был протестирован на реальном счету в течении 3 месяцев. Робот использует стратегию скальпинга, ориентированную на краткосрочное движение цены внутри дня. Основной акцент детается на выявление моментов краткосрочной волатильности и выоспроизведении быстрых сделок. Робот использует в своей работе такие индикаторы как: iMACD, iMA, iStochastic. С помощью этих индикаторов робот выявляет направление тренда, а с помощью активности тикового движе
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
Эксперты
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
EA Black Lion
Mohamed Hassan
5 (4)
Эксперты
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  EA BLACK LION  is an expert advisor that is the true definition of a scalper where it's able to spot real divergence movements in the forex market. It is highly sophisticated because it can spot potential reversal or continuation patterns. The real-time divergence patterns are visually shown to you on your MT4 chart. (This is game changing because you actually see the strategy in front of you)  It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfull
Multi Universal Robot
Oleksandr Klochkov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Хочу предоставить вашему вниманию уникальный, единственный и неповторимый в своем роде советник. Где вы можете создать свою собственную стратегию из 18 индикаторов, 12 свечных паттернов, 2 направления регрессии (тренда) и различных настраиваемых функций (сетка, трейлинг, повторный ход и т.д.). Функции советника: 1. Возможность включения одного из направлений buy/sell/buy_sell 2. Фиксированный лот или процент от депозита 3. ТР - в пипсах или волновой индикатор  4. SL - в пипсах или волновой индик
EA RSI Trading DCA
Truong Vu Van
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor is based on Japan Candle Sticks and RSI indicator. Combines with some indicators to get opportunities to entry. * Features - Spreads protection, - Japan  Candle Sticks - DCA until get profit * Setting   - Start Lots Size = 0.01 for 2000$:   - Minimal Lots Size = 0.01 - Maximal spread to entry (PiP) = 2 (in pips) - Stoploss (PiP) = 150 pips - TakeProfit (PiP) = 2 pipss   * Recommendations  - Broker : Tickmill, Darwinex, ... (ECN account with low spreads) - Pairs :  XAUUSD
Solemnity
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Советник определяет начало волнового движения и начинает работать по ходу новой волны. Используется жесткий стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Встроена защита от расширения спреда брокером. Контроль профита осуществляет функция короткого трейлинг-стопа. Расчет лота производится в зависимости от стоп-лосса. Например, при стоп-лоссе 250 пунктов и MaxRisk = 10 % размер лота будет рассчитан таким образом, что при срабатывании стоп-лосса (250 пунктов) потеря будет равняться 10% от депозита. При стоп-лоссе равн
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
С этим продуктом покупают
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Эксперты
The       Opening Range Breakout Master   — это профессиональная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная для извлечения выгоды из институциональных торговых концепций, таких как       ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC) и стратегии на основе ликвидности   . Этот экспертный советник автоматизирует обнаружение и выполнение       прорывы диапазона открытия (ORB)       в течение ключевых мировых сессий Forex, включая       Лондон, Нью-Йорк, Токио и Midnight Killzones   , по
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Эксперты
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Эксперты
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Эксперты
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Эксперты
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
GridSync Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
Эксперты
GridSync Pro       это       сложный сетевой торговый советник       разработан для       МетаТрейдер 4       который сочетает в себе       полностью автоматизированное выполнение       с       Гибкость ручной торговли   . Это       интеллектуальная сеть EA       реализует       немартингейл, продвинутая стратегия сетки       с       точный контроль управления рисками   , включая       ежедневные цели по прибыли, лимиты убытков и скользящие стопы       для защиты капитала во время       нестабил
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Эксперты
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Эксперты
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Выкованный из потерь. Совершенный с болью. Выпущенный с целью. ️ СТРУКТУРА. НЕ СПЕКУЛЯЦИЯ. Three Little Birds EA — это не просто очередной торговый робот. Это закаленный в боях движок, созданный за годы реальных неудач и предназначенный для одной миссии:   защищать, восстанавливать и увеличивать ваш капитал — когда рынок становится жестоким. Он сочетает в себе   три мощные стратегии   в идеальной синхронизации: Сетка при убытках с Мартингейлом   : поглоща
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Эксперты
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (2)
Эксперты
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Эксперты
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Эксперты
Exorcist Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. - За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. - Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. - Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. - Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. - Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
Эксперты
Представляем   Trade Vantage : Профессиональный аналитик рынка Trade Vantage   — это высокоэффективный аналитический инструмент, который использует специализированный алгоритм для торговли на рынке Форекс и с криптовалютами. Его принцип работы основан на анализе цен за определенный временной интервал, выявлении силы и амплитуды ценовых движений с помощью уникальной системы индикации. Когда тренд теряет свою силу и меняет направление, эксперт закрывает предыдущую позицию и открывает новую. Также
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Эксперты
Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
MATrader QuickScalper
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
Эксперты
MATrader QuickScalp – Точный скальпинг на базе ядра MATrader MATrader QuickScalper — это специализированный скальпинговый советник от Marc Albrecht Trading, созданный как отдельная стратегия рядом с хорошо известным MATrader AI. Если MATrader AI ориентирован на адаптивную циклическую логику и более крупные движения рынка, то MATrader QuickScalper разработан для быстрого исполнения, коротких сделок и чистых скальпинговых входов . Этот EA носит имя MATrader, потому что построен на той же базово
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Стратегия работы торгового эксперта основана на одном из самых сильных сигналов технического анализа - Пин-бара. При определении этой фигуры, торговый эксперт изучает текущую рыночную ситуацию и при наличии совокупности определенных факторов начинает работу. Рекомендуется начинать работу с маленького торгового лота . По мере знакомства с работой эксперта, торговый лот можно увеличить (задействовать манименеджмент) до психологически приемлемого размера. Внимание : формат настроек времени торго
Gold Lady
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Эксперты
Советник Gold Lady для торговли золотом в платформе MetaTrader 4 (MT4) — это автоматизированная торговая система, специально разработанная для торговли золом (XAU/USD). Такие советники обычно используют алгоритмы для выполнения сделок на основании технического анализа и других рыночных данных. полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Советник для анализа рыночных данных в реальном времени, искусно адаптируясь к изменчивым условиям и выдавая высо
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Эксперты
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Btcusd Grid
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
1 (1)
Эксперты
BTCUSD GRID EA — автоматизированная программа, предназначенная для использования стратегии сеточной торговли. Советник BTCUSD GRID очень полезен как начинающим, так и опытным трейдерам.   Хотя существуют и другие типы торговых ботов, которые вы можете использовать, логическая природа стратегии сеточной торговли позволяет ботам для торговли криптовалютой с сеткой легко выполнять автоматическую торговлю без проблем.   BTCUSD GRID EA — лучшая платформа для использования, если вы хотите опробовать
EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
Эксперты
It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Эксперты
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
Trend rider pro
Okezie Ojimadu
Эксперты
Live Result:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1924716 Download set file for EURUSD Trend Rider Pro V2 is a trading robot that works on all forex pair and helps you trade automatically. It is uniquely coded to manage your forex investments and optimize the best result from the complexities of the forex market. Whether you’re just getting started or are a full-time trader, Trend Rider Pro V2 is the perfect choice for optimized growth and verifiable result. This EA utilizes a sophisticated combinat
Perfect Smart Scalper
Abdelmaseh Adel Azez Abdelmaseh
5 (2)
Эксперты
We are pleased to introduce our new and innovative product, the high-quality automated trading robot, designed to be a lifelong Passive income source. Live Monitoring Accounts Contact me on messages After renting or purchasing, please contact me via private message to receive the link to our Telegram group. Also  You can test the product for a period of 3 months before purchasing it for only $30. Instructions: Use Default Setting On Those Pairs(Change only the risk type depending on Each pai
GOLD Max MT4
Peng Peng Gao
Эксперты
GOLD MAX — A New Era in Gold Trading Intelligence Welcome to a whole new dimension of gold trading! We proudly present   GOLD MAX , the latest member of the Trend Intelligent Trading System family, specializing in precise trading of   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) . No matter how the market fluctuates, GOLD MAX leverages exceptional strategies and stable performance to help you seize brilliant trading opportunities in the gold market! Why Choose GOLD MAX? Smart Trading, Focused on Gold Trend
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, согласно отображаемому времени сервера инструмента, запущенного в
Другие продукты этого автора
Trend Range King
Frank Paetsch
Эксперты
Trend Range EA: Лучшее из двух миров (Тренд + Возврат к среднему) Дальнейшее развитие 5-звёздочного Trend King EA   (отлично зарекомендовал себя на   H4 ), дополненное мощным модулем   mean-reversion   для боковика.   Надёжный, баровый   подход, работающий в обоих режимах рынка. Преимущества Два ядра : •   Тренд   — разрыв EMA, нормированный ATR, с   гистерезисом   + RSI (плавное включение тренда). •   Флэт   — отклонение цены от EMA-диапазона в единицах ATR + центральная зона RSI; опционально с
Raschke 3 10 und Friends
Frank Paetsch
Эксперты
Raschke & Friends – Multi Asset Expert Advisor (MT4) A portfolio-driven, regime-aware trading system Designed for robustness, not perfection Overview Raschke & Friends is a multi-module, multi-asset Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, built around a portfolio mindset rather than single-setup optimization. It combines several classical trading concepts — Trend, Mean Reversion, Breakout and Inside Bar — but does not attempt to make every module profitable on every symbol . Instead, the EA focuses on
Evergreen Stop Raid EA
Frank Paetsch
Утилиты
Evergreen Stop Raid EA The Evergreen Stop Raid EA is a precision trading system built around one of the most powerful and reliable concepts in modern price action: liquidity sweeps , also known as stop raids . These events occur when the market intentionally pushes beyond a key support or resistance level to trigger stop-loss orders, capture liquidity, and then sharply reverse. This EA is designed to detect those reversals in real time and trade them with an intelligent, rule-based engine tha
Evergreen Pivot EA
Frank Paetsch
Утилиты
Evergreen Pivot Trader EA  The Evergreen Pivot Trader EA is a clean, smart, highly adaptive trading system built around classical daily pivot levels , enhanced with modern price-action logic. It captures both: Reversal trades (fakeouts at S/R levels) Trend continuation trades (break & retest setups) This makes it extremely flexible and suitable for a wide range of market conditions. How It Works Every new trading day, the EA calculates the core pivot levels: P (Central Pivot Point) S1 / S2
Фильтр:
hwschmidt
258
hwschmidt 2025.11.03 14:26 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Frank Paetsch
7549
Ответ разработчика Frank Paetsch 2025.11.03 16:24
Thanks for the feedback! Glad to know Trend King is performing well in live conditions — that’s exactly what it was built for.
Grom191986
20
Grom191986 2025.10.04 20:04 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Frank Paetsch
7549
Ответ разработчика Frank Paetsch 2025.10.04 22:33
Many thanks for your review and support.
Руслан Мирасов
38
Руслан Мирасов 2025.09.03 14:32 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Frank Paetsch
7549
Ответ разработчика Frank Paetsch 2025.09.03 16:24
Thank you very much for the evaluation and for your trust.
Arkadii Zagorulko
77477
Arkadii Zagorulko 2025.09.03 13:03 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Frank Paetsch
7549
Ответ разработчика Frank Paetsch 2025.09.03 14:17
Thanks so much for your review. It really means a lot to me.
br0dim
34
br0dim 2025.09.03 10:03 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Frank Paetsch
7549
Ответ разработчика Frank Paetsch 2025.09.03 10:30
Thank you for your purchase of Trend King EA. We’re thrilled to have you as a customer. If you need any help, just reply to this message.
Ответ на отзыв