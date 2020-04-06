GEN Shadow Moon
- Эксперты
- Gede Egi Narditya
- Версия: 1.0
GEN Shadow Moon
Developer: Gede Egi
Overview
GEN Shadow Moon is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that explores the potential correlation between the lunar cycle and market movements. This EA is designed to automate the trading process by using four types of triggers based on the Moon's phases, complemented by sophisticated risk management and a trailing stop feature.
Features
- Lunar Cycle-Based Strategy: Identifies trading signals based on "New Moon" or "Full Moon" events.
- Moon-Based Price Triggers: An additional option to trigger signals based on a price comparison between two consecutive moon events (higher or lower).
- Flexible Risk Management: Supports automatic lot sizing based on an equity risk percentage or the use of a fixed lot size.
- Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit: SL/TP settings can be configured in fixed points or automatically calculated using the Average True Range (ATR) value.
- Trailing Stop: A feature that progressively locks in profit as the price moves favorably.
- Visual Markers: Displays moon symbols and changes the chart's background color to provide instant visual feedback on active trading positions.
How It Works
- Moon Phase Calculation: The EA calculates the current Moon phase based on a reference "New Moon" date specified in the input.
- Signal Detection: On every new bar, the EA checks if one of the four selected signal triggers (New Moon, Full Moon, higher price, or lower price) has been met.
- Position Management: If a signal is detected, the EA will close all existing positions opened by itself to avoid multiple open trades before executing a new position.
- Trade Execution: The EA calculates the optimal lot size based on the defined risk management rules (fixed lot or percentage-based risk) and executes a Buy or Sell order with the calculated SL and TP.
- Active Position Management: Once an order is open, the EA will manage the position, including activating the trailing stop function if enabled.
Input Parameters (Main Settings)
|Setting
|Brief Settings Description
|Moon Phase Settings
|
|Lot Sizing & Risk
|
|Trade Settings
|
|Automatic SL/TP (ATR)
|
|Visual & Trailing Stop Settings
|
Visual Markers & Feedback
GEN Shadow Moon provides immediate visual feedback directly on the chart:
- When a New Moon or Full Moon signal is detected, a moon symbol is drawn on the chart to mark the event.
- When a Buy position is open, the chart background changes to a specified color (blue), and when a Sell position is open, the background changes to another color (red), providing a clear visual indication of your position's direction.