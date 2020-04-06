GEN Shadow Moon

GEN Shadow Moon

Developer: Gede Egi

Overview

GEN Shadow Moon is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that explores the potential correlation between the lunar cycle and market movements. This EA is designed to automate the trading process by using four types of triggers based on the Moon's phases, complemented by sophisticated risk management and a trailing stop feature.

Features

  • Lunar Cycle-Based Strategy: Identifies trading signals based on "New Moon" or "Full Moon" events.
  • Moon-Based Price Triggers: An additional option to trigger signals based on a price comparison between two consecutive moon events (higher or lower).
  • Flexible Risk Management: Supports automatic lot sizing based on an equity risk percentage or the use of a fixed lot size.
  • Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit: SL/TP settings can be configured in fixed points or automatically calculated using the Average True Range (ATR) value.
  • Trailing Stop: A feature that progressively locks in profit as the price moves favorably.
  • Visual Markers: Displays moon symbols and changes the chart's background color to provide instant visual feedback on active trading positions.

How It Works

  1. Moon Phase Calculation: The EA calculates the current Moon phase based on a reference "New Moon" date specified in the input.
  2. Signal Detection: On every new bar, the EA checks if one of the four selected signal triggers (New Moon, Full Moon, higher price, or lower price) has been met.
  3. Position Management: If a signal is detected, the EA will close all existing positions opened by itself to avoid multiple open trades before executing a new position.
  4. Trade Execution: The EA calculates the optimal lot size based on the defined risk management rules (fixed lot or percentage-based risk) and executes a Buy or Sell order with the calculated SL and TP.
  5. Active Position Management: Once an order is open, the EA will manage the position, including activating the trailing stop function if enabled.

Input Parameters (Main Settings)

Setting Brief Settings Description
Moon Phase Settings
  • Reference Date: The start date for the moon cycle calculation.
  • Signal Triggers: Define which moon event will trigger Buy and Sell signals.
Lot Sizing & Risk
  • Automatic Lot Sizing: Option to enable automatic lot sizing based on risk percentage.
  • Risk Percentage: The percentage of equity to risk per trade (if using automatic lots).
  • Fixed Lot: The lot size if automatic lots are disabled.
  • Max Lot: An upper limit for the lot size.
Trade Settings
  • Stop Loss & Take Profit: The SL and TP distances in points (if not using ATR).
  • Magic Number: A unique number to manage this EA's positions.
  • Slippage: The maximum allowed price deviation during execution.
Automatic SL/TP (ATR)
  • Use ATR: Enable to automatically calculate SL/TP based on ATR.
  • ATR Period: The period for the ATR calculation.
  • ATR Multiplier: The multipliers to determine the SL and TP distance from the ATR.
Visual & Trailing Stop Settings
  • Trailing Stop: Enable to follow the price and lock in profit.
  • Start & Stop Points: The distance in points to start and trail the stop.
  • Visuals: Displays moon symbols and changes the chart's background color to indicate the position direction.

Visual Markers & Feedback

GEN Shadow Moon provides immediate visual feedback directly on the chart:

  • When a New Moon or Full Moon signal is detected, a moon symbol is drawn on the chart to mark the event.
  • When a Buy position is open, the chart background changes to a specified color (blue), and when a Sell position is open, the background changes to another color (red), providing a clear visual indication of your position's direction.
Рекомендуем также
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Эксперты
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Эксперты
Morning Range Breakout (Бесплатная версия) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) — это простой торговый советник, реализующий стратегию входа по пробою утреннего диапазона. Советник определяет максимум и минимум за заданный интервал времени (например, 08:00–10:00 UTC) и открывает сделку при пробое вверх или вниз. Бесплатная версия включает базовую логику без ограничений. Все параметры и сообщения на английском языке, согласно требованиям MQL5 Market. Основные возможности Определение утреннего д
FREE
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Эксперты
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
MustForex Bollinger Bands v1
Saulius Adomaitis
Эксперты
A big thank you for your interest in our product.    MustForex Bollinger Bands V1 Premium   Expert advisor Its follows a determined Swing strategy. It trades by following and analysing Bollinger Bands indicator to determine entry and exit point. Profits can be locked by the adjustable trailing stop/Break Even inputs. Every trade protected with dynamic auto stop loss   and dynamic auto take profit   to protect your account. Since the strategy works with quick swing trade profits it is highly su
FREE
AvA 8 limited
Sveinn FRIDFINNSSON
Эксперты
INFORMATIVE There is no price for this Trading System "AvA - 8 limited" it is free of charge. It has limited input parameters and limited number of levels for GAMMA and DELTA modules, but it has enough for you to try and even trade, it is fully functional. The paid version is of course ideal for trading. Being professional traders and system designers, we decided that the best way forward is to be as transparent as possible. This is in regards to how our trading systems are built and how they w
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4 (9)
Эксперты
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (7)
Эксперты
EA Go Long реализует продвинутую внутридневную торговую стратегию, основанную на принципе систематической ежедневной торговли с множественными техническими подтверждениями. В то время как многие трейдеры ищут сложные алгоритмы, этот EA сочетает простые, но эффективные концепты с продвинутым управлением рисками и множественными техническими фильтрами. EA открывает позиции в определенное время каждый день, но только когда рыночные условия соответствуют множественным техническим индикаторам. Этот
FREE
Mr Krabs Gold
Maher Matmati
Эксперты
Откройте для себя mrKrabsGold – Kelly MultiTP — ваш ультра-оптимизированный скальпинг-робот, созданный для максимизации прибыли и контроля рисков: Ключевые возможности: Стратегия скальпинга и хеджирования: автоматически выявляет и использует быстрые развороты тренда с хеджированием для ограничения просадок. Динамический размер по Келли: рассчитывает оптимальный объем позиции на основе вашей истории сделок с настраиваемым коэффициентом Келли. Многоступенчатый тейк-профит: фиксир
FREE
MultiTrend Commander
Джованни Орсани
Эксперты
MultiTrend Commander — автоматическая торговая система Что это? Автоматизированное торговое программное обеспечение, которое: Интеллектуально определяет рыночные тренды Принимает решения на основе нескольких таймфреймов Автоматически управляет рисками Что оно делает? Определяет тренды Анализирует рынок в режиме реального времени Комбинирует сигналы с разных таймфреймов (15 мин, 1 час, 4 часа) Проверяет направление тренда перед входом Защищает ваш капитал Автоматически рассчитывает ст
FREE
Hedge DCA Master MT5
Benny Subarja
Эксперты
Wealth gained hastily will dwindle, but whoever gathers little by little will increase it. This Expert is using DCA and Hedging Strategy.  Live Account with startlot 0.04 :   Hedge DCA Master HighRisk x4 Live Account with Middle Risk and recovery from loss other EA :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2289704 www.myfxbook. com/portfolio/hedge-dca-master/11230507 delete space before com I cut the loss and change the demo to Gold m15 because more happening on gold pair The Key point: Use my cu
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
Babel assistant 1          MT5 netting советник ”Babel_assistant_1” по индикатору ZigZag формирует уровни Фибонвччи на периодах графиков M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1, вычисляет вероятность трендов на покупку и продажу. Робот открывает позицию при превышении заданного уровня тренда  4.925 . Затем он  выставляет отложенные ордера на некоторых  уровнях Фибоначчи, формирует линии Stop Loss и Take Profit.  На экране отображаются текущие результаты работы по позиции, сделкам, трендам.           Ручное
FREE
NewsCatcher Free MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник NewsCatcher Free открывает сделки на развороте от уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Возможность входа в рынок подтверждается индикатором "индекса относительной силы" (RSI). Индикатор RSI представлен в виде тахометра. Рекомендуется торговать в периоды сильной волатильности на рынке, которая возникает после политических событий или публикации экономических данных. Советник можно использовать как в полуавтоматическом режиме (индикатор RSI выполняет информационную цель), так и в автоматиче
FREE
Stochastic and 3 iMA
Alexey Viktorov
2 (2)
Эксперты
Это простая трендовая стратегия форекс. Рекомендуемый интервал — H1, настройки по умолчанию подобраны для валютной пары GBPUSD (для других интервалов и валютных пар необходимо подбирать другие настройки индикаторов форекс). В стратегии используются следующие индикаторы: Экспоненциальная скользящая средняя: EMA (4) — синяя Экспоненциальная скользящая средняя: EMA (13) — зеленая Экспоненциальная скользящая средняя: EMA (50) — оранжевая. Осциллятор Стохастик — Stochastic Oscillator (12,9,5), уровни
FREE
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO MT5
Allan Graham Pike
Эксперты
AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO (MT5) Overview AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO is a trend-continuation pullback EA. It waits for a confirmed swing, calculates the Fibonacci retracement zone, and looks for entries in the direction of the original move. No grid, no martingale. Strategy logic Detects the last valid swing high/low using Fractals on the selected signal timeframe. Calculates the retracement zone between 38.2% and 61.8% (configurable). On a closed bar, if price is inside the zone (with opti
FREE
NasCore Scalper
Mbuso Nkosi
Эксперты
Welcome to the future of algorithmic trading. The Nascore Scalper EA is a precision-engineered, AI-inspired scalping robot built exclusively for trading NAS100 (US Tech 100 Index) . It analyzes smart money footprints, breakout zones, and high-timeframe bias to capture high-probability scalping entries. Key Features: Optimized for NAS100 (US100) – Fast-moving Nasdaq-based index trading Smart Money Concepts – Integrates structure, breakout logic, and bias Minimal Margin Usage – Ideal for traders
FREE
Fibo Trader FREE MT5
Grzegorz Korycki
3 (3)
Эксперты
Fibo Trader - это советник, позволяющий создавать автоматизированные шаблоны для паттернов колебаний по значениям коррекций Фибоначчи, используя полностью автоматизированную и динамически созданную сетку. Данный процесс достигается путем оптимизации советника, с последующим его запуском в автоматическом режиме. Советник позволяет переключаться между автоматическим и ручным режимом. В ручном режиме пользователю предоставляется графическая панель, позволяющая управлять текущими торговыми условиями
FREE
CommunityPower MT5
Andrey Khatimlianskii
4.69 (89)
Эксперты
CommunityPower EA   — это советник для терминала MetaTrader   4/5, созданный сообществом и для сообщества. Он бесплатный, универсальный, и очень мощный, и позволяет реализовать множество торговых стратегий. Идея простая Ваши предложения + мой код = выгода для всех! Это машинка для печатания денег? Конечно, нет. Это инструмент, который позволяет создать и запустить Вашу собственную стратегию, и только от Вас зависит, будет ли она прибыльной. Есть ли готовые сет-файлы? Да, Вы можете найти множе
FREE
Orca
Noriyuki Suzuki
Эксперты
Orca is a trend-following EA tuned specifically for Gold(XAUUSD). It detects the direction of the trend and slight stagnations in price movement, aiming to take positions upon a breakout in the direction of the trend. By avoiding tricky price movements in ranges and targeting breakouts, it achieves tight stop losses. While it excels in markets where trends are likely to form, its performance may stagnate if irregular price movements persist. This EA operates on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe. By def
FREE
Ouro Trader
Joao Carlos Taioque
Эксперты
«Gold Trader» — финансовый робот, призванный помочь инвесторам и трейдерам принимать более последовательные и прибыльные инвестиционные решения на рынке золота. Робот использует передовые алгоритмы анализа данных для анализа тенденций на рынке золота в режиме реального времени и предоставляет информацию о том, когда следует покупать, продавать или удерживать золотые активы. С помощью «Gold Trader» инвесторы могут воспользоваться опытом и знаниями в области технического анализа инвестиционных э
FREE
PZ Stochastic EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.6 (5)
Эксперты
This EA trades using the Stochastic Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can
FREE
Neural network 2 Moving Averages
Vladimir Mikhailov
5 (6)
Эксперты
Нейросетевой советник на двух скользящих средних с режимом обучения. Обучите советник на указанных вами примерах и получайте прибыль в реальной торговле. Советник может работать на любом инструменте и любом тайм фрейме. Алгоритм торговли в советнике Анализ двух скользящих средних производит нейросетевое ядро, которое выдает команды на покупку или продажу. На входной первый слой подаются значения двух скользящих средних, быстрой (FMA) и медленной (SMA), во втором слое производится вычисление дву
FREE
Golden Buzzer MT5
Moses Ngala Charo
1 (1)
Эксперты
Overview: Golden Buzzer MT5 is a powerful two-in-one Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It operates using two distinct strategies — Strategy 1 and Strategy 2 — both based on similar trading principles but with slightly different logic for trade execution. Users can choose to run either strategy independently or both simultaneously , offering flexibility and strategic diversity. Main Features: Specifically built for Gold (XAUUSD) trading D
FREE
LVL RSI mt5
LVL Invest
Эксперты
Use this expert advisor whose strategy is essentially based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator as well as a personal touch. Other free expert advisors are available in my personal space as well as signals, do not hesitate to visit and leave a comment, it will make me happy and will make me want to offer content. Expert advisors currently available: LVL Creator LVL Creator Pro LVL Bollinger Bands   Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry
FREE
Pivot point and RSI EA
Irvan Trias Putra
Эксперты
This trading robot is based on a candlestick pattern and RSI indicator strategy. It looks for candles that have a small body relative to their shadows, indicating indecision in the market. It also checks if these candles are placed at the pivot point.  If the close of one of the next candles breaks the resistance line from below and the RSI is above the MA of RSI, then the robot opens a buy order. If the close of one of the next candles breaks the support line from above and the RSI is below th
FREE
Zigzag star
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Эксперты
ZigZag Expert Advisor – Strategy Description The ZigZag Expert Advisor (EA) is an advanced price-action trading system designed to identify significant market swings , trend structure , and high-probability reversal zones using the ZigZag algorithm. The EA filters market noise by focusing only on meaningful highs and lows, allowing it to trade in harmony with market structure rather than reacting to random price fluctuations. Core Strategy Logic Detects higher highs, higher lows, lower highs, an
FREE
MA Crossover ADX
MetaQuotes Ltd.
4 (13)
Эксперты
Советник торгует по трендовой стратегии, основанной на пересечении ценой скользящей средней c подтверждением при помощи индикатора ADX. Основные положения стратегии: Покупка: цена закрытия завершенного бара выше скользящей средней, при этом скользящая средняя возрастает на предыдущем и текущем барах. Продажа: цена закрытия завершенного бара ниже скользящей средней, при этом скользящая средняя убывает на предыдущем и текущем барах. Дополнительно реализована фильтрация ложных сигналов путем анализ
FREE
Chart Patterns Builder Basic
Florea E. Sorin-Mihai Persoana Fizica Autorizata
Эксперты
The Chart Patterns Builder Basic expert advisor is a new addition to the automated trading strategies product family, which already contains the Price Action Builder Basic and the Bollinger Bands Builder Basic . While sharing general functionality with the other experts, this expert relies on the detection of some well-known trading chart patterns for identifying its buy/sell signals. Technical details: The following chart patterns are currently supported: - double top and double bottom patter
FREE
PZ Flexible Breakout EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (2)
Эксперты
Trade donchian breakouts with complete freedom. This EA can trade any breakout period, any timeframe, with pending or market orders- as desired- and implements many other useful features for the exigent trader, like customizable trading sessions and week days, a martingale mode and inverse martingale mode.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Customizable trading direction Customizable donchian breakout period It can trade using
FREE
EurowaveFX
Fabio Sorrentino
Эксперты
FX_EUXXX is a free expert advisor designed primarily for EURUSD on the H4 chart. It operates without hedging, grid, martingale, or anti-martingale basically, no gambling. I encourage you to request the updated set file for free. Subscribe   to our new channel for   promo/FREE  and   updates! :  MQL5 Group   OR  Telegram Channel Subscribe  to get new   announcements   and look behind the scenes!  MQL5_Channel   Please support me to building   FREE EAs!   Leave a   review ! Thank you Recommendati
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (382)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 10 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Совет
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (8)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.69 (42)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (92)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (17)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 179 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (87)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, объединяя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых активируется различными рыночными условиями и таймфреймами (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник предназначен для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика EA сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку, мартингейл или усреднение . Все сделки, открываемые советником, имеют заранее опре
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Эксперты
С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (6)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.5 (12)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Эксперты
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Эксперты
The Techno Deity — Цифровое Доминирование на XAUUSD Живой сигнал и мониторинг: Следите за результатами работы системы в реальном времени на официальном счете по ссылке: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Промо-акция: Вы можете получить в подарок советник Cryon X-9000. Для уточнения условий и получения доступа свяжитесь со мной напрямую. The Techno Deity — это высокотехнологичная торговая экосистема, созданная для тех, кто ценит структурный порядок в хаосе золотого рынка. В основе системы ле
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.7 (30)
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цен
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.69 (52)
Эксперты
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.5 (6)
Эксперты
Первый в мире публичный алгоритм Арбитража между Gold и Bitcoin! Сделки открываются каждый день! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Рекомендуемые брокеры со временем как:  IC Markets Торгуемые пары:  XAUUSD, BTCUSD Символ для прикрепления:  XAUUSD H1 Обязательно проверьте, чтобы в окне  «Обзор Рынка » были добавлены торгуемые валютные пары! Тип счета: ECN/Raw Spread Настройки Префикса: Если у вашего брокера валютная пара имеет префикс у символа, например - XAUUSD _i То
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Другие продукты этого автора
GEN ChronoBox
Gede Egi Narditya
Эксперты
EA GEN ChronoBox is a powerful automated trading solution, specifically crafted for traders who favor a breakout strategy. This EA works tirelessly to scan the market, identifying potential moments where the price is ready to make a major move, and executes trades for you. It is perfectly suited for capturing the market momentum that often follows periods of consolidation, giving you an edge without having to constantly monitor the charts. Key Features Core Breakout Strategy: Powered by a teste
FREE
GEN Pvp
Gede Egi Narditya
Эксперты
GEN Pvp Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Pvp is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed with a mean-reversion strategy. This EA combines two classic indicators—a short-period RSI and a long-period Bollinger Bands—to find strong confluence signals. It looks for buying and selling opportunities by identifying potential reversal points when both indicators provide a crossover signal simultaneously. Features Dual Confluence Strategy: A signal is only valid when two crossover events happen
FREE
GEN Band xp
Gede Egi Narditya
Эксперты
GEN Band-XP Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Band-XP is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that employs a unique strategy based on Bollinger Bands (BB). Unlike conventional BB strategies that focus on reversals from band touches, this EA identifies shifts in market momentum. Trading signals are generated when a "crossover" in the sequence of band touches occurs—for example, a Buy signal appears when a touch of the upper band becomes more recent than the last touch of the lower band, signal
FREE
GEN candle timer
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller The design features a bold orange countdown timer icon set against a dark gray background, with the clock hands pointing toward the upper right. Below the timer, a candlestick chart displays green and red bars that represent price movements across different time periods, with sharp detailing and balanced composition. The countdown time of "05:17" is prominently displayed next to the clock, adding a dynamic and informative element to the image.
FREE
GEN rsi swing signal
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller The "RSI+ with 123 Fractals" logo is designed to provide a clear and professional visual representation of a complex technical indicator, focused on precise market analysis and reliable patterns. Each element in the design is crafted to reflect the philosophy and strengths of the indicator within the trading world. Design Elements: "RSI+" Text in Bold and White: The main "RSI+" text is chosen to be the focal point, with a bold and clear font. The us
FREE
GEN Target Trend Signal
Gede Egi Narditya
1 (1)
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN TARGET TREND Signal Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TARGET TREND Signal is an advanced trend-following indicator, designed to identify potential trading signals and provide comprehensive target visualization. This indicator uses a combination of Simple Moving Average (SMA) and Average True Range (ATR) to detect trend changes, then generates clear BUY or SELL signals. This system enhances the trading experience with powerful visualization features, including a real-time
GEN Support and Resistance
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller    The GEN indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is designed to automatically identify and display key Support and Resistance (S&R) levels and detect False Breakout signals, providing clear and visual trading cues directly on your chart. Its primary goal is to help traders identify potential price reversal points and avoid market traps when the price fails to decisively break through key levels
FREE
GEN SmartZone
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN Smart Zone Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Smart Zone is a MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to automatically identify and visualize strong Support and Resistance (S/R) levels . It analyzes price movements on a higher timeframe to find significant S/R zones and then projects them onto the current chart. Its purpose is to provide traders with clear visual guidance on key areas that can be used for decision-making. Key Features Automatic S/R Zone Identification: The i
GEN Trend Fib Zones
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller   GEN (Trend Fib Zones) GEN (Trend Fib Zones) is a professional technical analysis indicator that automatically detects trend structure shifts using swing highs/lows and dynamically plots key Fibonacci retracement and extension zones. Key Features: Automatic Trend Structure Detection Identifies market structure changes using CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) logic. Highlights trend direction based on real swing high/low pivo
FREE
GEN OBMatrix Pro
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
OBMatrix Pro is a professional indicator that combines market structure detection (Break of Structure/BOS and Change of Character/CHoCH) with automated Order Block (OB) identification. Built for traders using Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , this tool helps visualize institutional price zones and structural shifts directly on your chart. Key Features: Automatically detects BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) Marks swing points: HH, LL, HL, LH Plots Bullish and Bearish O
GEN FXTrendZones
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN FXTrendZones GEN FXTrendZones is a technical analysis indicator designed to identify key price zones using Fibonacci retracement and extension levels, while also detecting market structure changes such as Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character (CHoCH). The indicator helps traders visualize critical swing areas and potential trend continuation or reversal zones. It includes a visual info panel and optional price alert system.
FREE
GEN Trend Line
Gede Egi Narditya
5 (1)
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN (Trend Line) automatically detects swing highs and lows, plots dynamic upper & lower trendlines with adaptive slope (ATR, Standard Deviation, or Linear Regression approximation), and marks breakout points visually when the price crosses the trend boundaries. Perfect for price action, breakout, and trend confirmation strategies across multiple timeframes.
FREE
GEN Smart Pulse Levels
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN Smart Pulse Levels for MetaTrader 5 GEN Smart Pulse Levels is a visual indicator designed to help traders identify short-term momentum shifts and directional bias. It plots dynamic “Pulse Levels” derived from Hull Moving Average (HMA) momentum transitions. These levels act as adaptive reference points that assist in reading market structure, spotting potential reversals, and validating breakouts or false breaks. The indicator includes on-chart s
GEN Support and Resistance Pivot
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
PRO VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144989?source=Site https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN Support & Resistance (EGGII77) is an MT5 indicator that automatically detects and draws Support & Resistance levels based on pivot highs and lows. The indicator features two sets of S&R (main structure and quick levels), a customizable maximum number of lines, adjustable colors, and a clean chart display for clearer price action analysis.
FREE
GEN QuantumFlux Trend
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller   QuantumFlux Trend combines concepts from statistical physics (temperature T & energy step alpha ) with Boltzmann-style exponential weighting to produce a trend line that is more “context-adaptive” compared to traditional moving averages. The result is then smoothed with an EMA to deliver cleaner signals that are easy to read across all timeframes. The indicator automatically colors candles and trend lines: green for bullish phases, red for bearish
FREE
GEN Support and Resistance Pivot Pro
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN Support and Resistance Pro Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Support and Resistance Pro is a technical indicator for MetaTrader that automatically identifies support and resistance (S&R) levels using price pivot logic. It supports multi-timeframe analysis and includes a trend momentum detection system that helps traders understand current market bias with additional visual and alert tools. Main Features Automatic S&R Detection: Identifies key support and resistance levels
GEN Fibo Nova
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller FIBO NOVA is an indicator based on EMA + ATR/StdDev , forming Fibonacci volatility bands (0.618 – 2.618) to detect trend direction (uptrend/downtrend) , Entry signals , Take Profit (Rejection) , and Bounce (trend continuation) . It comes with pop-up alerts & push notifications , and a clean visual display with trend-colored zones. Quick Usage Guide Identify Trend Only Lower Bands active (green) → uptrend, focus on buy setups. Only Upper Bands active
GEN TurboTrend Signals
Gede Egi Narditya
3 (1)
Индикаторы
FULL VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145203?source=Site https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller GEN TurboTrend Signals is an adaptive volatility-based trend indicator designed to help traders identify dominant trend directions, key momentum transition points, and projected profit-taking zones in a visual and intuitive manner. The indicator utilizes a temporally-weighted moving average combined with statistical dispersion via standard deviation to construct a dynamic volati
FREE
GEN Vertex Trading System
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN Vertex Trading System Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Vertex Trading System is a comprehensive trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This indicator combines two powerful market analysis methodologies into a single tool: a dynamic trend module ( TurboTrend ) and a market structure analysis module ( Market Structure ). Its purpose is to provide clear trend signals, identify key levels based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and present them in an intuitive visualiz
GEN Trend Sniper
Gede Egi Narditya
Эксперты
GEN Trend Sniper is an Expert Advisor designed to identify potential trend beginnings or price reversals. Its core strategy is based on a volatility channel constructed from a combination of a Moving Average and Standard Deviation. The EA features a unique position management system, including two types of Take Profit (Fixed and Dynamic) and a reversal logic to adapt to market changes. How Does It Work? Entry Signal: The EA determines the trend direction based on the closing price's position rel
FREE
GEN JanusEA
Gede Egi Narditya
Эксперты
JanusEA Pro: A Market Structure Expert Advisor Developer: Gede Egi Overview JanusEA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 based on the concept of market structure. The EA automatically identifies Supply (Pivot High) and Demand (Pivot Low) zones on the chart. Based on these identified zones, JanusEA can execute trades using one of two distinct, selectable trading logics: Breakout or Reversal. The name is inspired by the Roman god Janus, reflecting the EA's dual-strategy design. This allows users
FREE
GEN Hydra EA
Gede Egi Narditya
5 (2)
Эксперты
GEN Hydra EA Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Hydra EA is a fully-automated Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its core logic is based on a multi-indicator confirmation system. The EA utilizes a pool of over 30 standard technical indicators available in MT5. It operates on a "voting" principle, where each active indicator provides a bullish or bearish signal. A trade is initiated only when the number of concurrent signals reaches a user-defined threshold. This method is designed to f
FREE
GEN TradeZones
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN TradeZones Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TradeZones is a price action-based indicator that automatically identifies key market areas using price swing and volatility (ATR) patterns. It is designed to detect potential BUY or SELL entry points based on price breakouts from a dynamically calculated average zone. This indicator is suitable for breakout, reversal, or mean reversion strategies for both intraday and swing trading. Key Features Automatic detection of supply
GEN RSI hunter
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN RSI Hunter Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN RSI Hunter is a technical indicator based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that automatically detects potential BUY and SELL signals based on overbought/oversold conditions and price reversal patterns. This indicator is perfect for traders who want to capture short-term swing opportunities using price action confirmation and price patterns like Double Top and Double Bottom. Signals are confirmed by breakout candles and val
FREE
GEN Zenith
Gede Egi Narditya
5 (1)
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN Zenith Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Zenith is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify price reversal patterns (Zenith) based on pivot price detection and delta volume movement. This indicator looks for points where the price forms a swing high or swing low, then detects a breakout from that area to confirm a strong reversal signal. This indicator is highly suitable for reversal and breakout strategies, or as a signal confirmation tool in your tradin
FREE
GEN TriFactaX
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN TriFactaX Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN TriFactaX is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify and visualize the 1-2-3 Pattern or price reversal pattern. This pattern is a classic price action formation frequently used by traders to detect potential trend reversals. This indicator not only displays the 1-2-3 pattern on the chart but also automatically identifies the breakout signal from the critical level (point 2) and projects Entry, Stop Loss (SL), a
GEN SignalBunker
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN SignalBunker Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN SignalBunker is an indicator designed to identify strong trading signals after the market has gone through a period of consolidation (sideways). This indicator automatically detects "ranging" market conditions using two selectable methods: the ADX method or the Volatility method. Once a ranging condition is detected, the indicator waits for a breakout signal from its dynamic channel. When a breakout occurs, it generates a cl
GEN UT Bot
Gede Egi Narditya
Эксперты
GEN UT Bot Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN UT Bot is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that fully automates the trading strategy based on the popular "UT Bot Alerts" indicator. This EA is designed as a pure trend-following system, where trading signals are generated when the price crosses over a dynamic trend line calculated from the Average True Range (ATR). With comprehensive risk management, this EA is suitable for traders looking for a systematic approach to following market trends.
FREE
GEN Sniper Entry
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
INDICATOR: GEN Sniper Entry Developer: gedeegi General Description GEN Sniper Entry is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) designed to identify potential market entry points based on divergence between price and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). This indicator specifically looks for sharp and accurate "sniper" divergences at price tops and bottoms. A unique feature is its ability to automatically visualize Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels calculated based on the Average True
GEN Ichimoku Signal
Gede Egi Narditya
Индикаторы
GEN Ichimoku Signal Developer: gedeegi Overview GEN Ichimoku Signal is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It combines two different trend analysis systems, Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and HalfTrend, into a single visual tool. The primary function of the indicator is to color the chart's candlesticks based on whether the conditions of these two systems are in alignment. The indicator provides a visual representation of market conditions by displaying one of three colors: one for aligned
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв