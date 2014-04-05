SmartTrader Signal
- Индикаторы
- Minh Phuong Phung
- Версия: 1.0
MultiSignal Pro - Trading Indicator
Description:MultiSignal Pro is a comprehensive trading indicator that combines EMA crossover signals, Pinbar pattern recognition, and Volume Profile analysis to identify trading opportunities.
How to Trade:
Entry Signals:
- Green Arrows: Buy signals - enter long positions
- Red Arrows: Sell signals - enter short positions
Volume Analysis:
- Blue Histogram: Shows trading volume distribution across price levels
- Yellow Line: Point of Control (POC) - most traded price level, acts as support/resistance
Trading Strategy:
- Buy: When green arrow appears, enter long position
- Sell: When red arrow appears, enter short position
- Stop Loss: Below/above the signal candle
- Take Profit: Use yellow POC line or set risk-reward ratio
Key Features:
- ✅ Multiple signal confirmation
- ✅ Volume-based support/resistance levels
- ✅ Visual arrow signals for easy trading
- ✅ Point of Control for exit guidance
Best Timeframes:
- M15 to H4 for swing trading
- H1 for day trading