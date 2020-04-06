🔹 Name: NeuroScalp – The Neural Precision Scalping Bot

Description:

NeuroScalp is an advanced AI-powered scalping robot engineered for speed, accuracy, and adaptability across all symbols and timeframes. It uses neural-style logic to analyze candle behavior, trader pressure, and market momentum with remarkable precision.

This bot detects buyer/seller strength, evaluates the quality of recent candles, and filters fake signals using smart volatility and spread filters. It also features progressive breakeven levels and dynamic take profit trailing to lock profits as the trade moves favorably.

Key Features:

Deep candlestick strength analysis.

Dynamic smart breakeven with custom offset logic.

Supports multiple open trades with precise entries (FOK execution).

Volatility and spread filtering to avoid poor conditions.

Auto lot sizing with equity-based risk logic.

Smart trailing take profit that adapts to market pressure.

Optimized for all pairs and timeframes.

Whether you're scalping major pairs or exotic ones, NeuroScalp offers surgical accuracy and unmatched risk control.



