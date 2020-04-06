Tornado Mt4 scalp

Tornado Mt4 scalp the ground breaking MT4 expert advisor is changing the way you trade gbpusd, gbpcad eurchf, euraud, audcad, usdchf, eurusd. currency pairs! Developed by a team of experienced traders with over 11 years of trading experience in the forex market. The current version adds a number of features that help increase system consistency. Trade with scalping strategy on M5 timeframe. Orders always come with a fixed stop loss and take profit level.

  • Robots do not use potentially risky strategies. Only trading method based on strict rules with full stop loss and take profit.
  • Tornado Mt4 scalp stands out from other expert advisors with its superior approach to optimizing entry points. To limit losses, EA uses fixed stop loss and take profit for each trade.
  • This unique strategy allows Strategist scalping to optimize risk management and minimize losses. By harnessing the power of trading with multiple currency pairs, it demonstrates a higher level of adaptability and resilience in challenging market conditions.
  • Use VPS to keep your EA running 24/7 (Highly recommended)

Download SETFILE

ONLY 05 COPIES LEFT AT $50. NEXT PRICE IS $100

Recommendations

  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • Account type: ECN, Raw or Zero with very low spreads.
  • Broker:  Exness, Tickmill, IC Markets 

Recommended Installation

  • TradingSettings = Timeframe5M/GBPUSD/EURAUD/EURCHF/USDCHF
  • Settings = BOT doesn't have magic number but you can drag ea to any chart you like
  • TimeFrames = 5
  • MaxSpread = 10
  • MaxSlippage = 3
  • Lots = 0.01
  • UseRisk = true
  • MaxRisk = 5
  • StopLoss = 30
  • TakeProfit = 10
Рекомендуем также
EA Bollinger Bands
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Эксперты
The EA (Expert Advisor) Distance of Bollinger Bands is a trading strategy or algorithm used in financial markets, particularly in Forex trading. Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average) and two outer bands (standard deviations of the middle band). The EA Distance of Bollinger Bands strategy focuses on measuring the distance between the price and the Bollinger Bands to make trading decisions. Here's how the EA Distance of Bolli
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Эксперты
Робот использует торговую стратегию пробоя линий индикатора  Bollinger Bands . Суть этой стратегии заключается в постоянном анализе линий индикатора и поиске максимально эффективных точке пробоя его линий. Когда цена пробивает линию индикатора в каком-то из направлений, робот открывает сделку в эту сторону и начинает ее сопровождать Но робот открывает сделки не при каждом пробитии линий индикатора, а только в тех местах, где он считает, что это будет максимально эффективным. Это очень надежная с
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Эксперты
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
Master Gold Scapler EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Master Gold Scalper EA is an EA combo 4 strategy: STRATEGY_1: STOCH+MA This is a simple Forex Scalping strategy using the EMA200 and Stochastic indicators to trade buying or selling together. STRATEGY_2: 2MA+STOCH This is a scalping system dedicated to Gold, which combines two indicators:   Stochastic indicators and 2MA with the aim of finding entry points according to current trends. STRATEGY_3: MACD Scalping strategy using trendlines and MACD indicators STRATEGY_4: WPR Indicator: Williams
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
Эксперты
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Эксперты
Magic Grid   - безындикаторный советник, использующий сеточную стратегию. Стратегия основана на автоматическом переоткрытии сетевых отложенных ордеров, после закрытия их рыночных позиций (по тейк-профит, стоп-лосс или вручную). Отложенные ордера размещаются с заданным шагом от исходных цен, которые могут вводиться вручную или генерироваться автоматически (1 раз в начале торговли) . Робот может торговать на любом тайм-фрейме, на любой валютной паре, на нескольких валютных парах, на любом количес
FREE
Scalper Gold Reborn
Zahidin Zainal Zulkornain
Эксперты
Scalper Gold Reborn is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold but can use at currency too. The operation is based on opening orders using the Bolinger Band and Moving Average . Monitoring Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1805669 Recommendations Timeframe : M1 Pairs : GOLD/Currencies Settings: Default Lot : Use 0.01 for every 10.000cents Leverage: 1:1000 or higher Contact me in private for more setfiles. Setup Open M1 timeframe charts for pair GOLD or currency. Atta
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
Expert Smart Trend MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник использует торговые систему по тренду с помощью индикаторов Envelopes и CCI, и каждый индикатор использует до пяти разных периодов для вычисления трендов. Советник использует экономические новости для вычисления продолжительного движения цен. Встроен умный адаптируемый фильтр фиксации прибыли. Советник оптимизирован отдельно на каждую валюту и таймфрейм. Реал мониторинг:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1777767 Мониторинг :  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/profi_mql Версия для Мe
SuperTrend
Evgeniy Zhdan
2.5 (2)
Эксперты
Советник Supertrend Торговый эксперт Supertrend с элементами усреднения. Разрабатывался в течение 3 месяцев до получения хороших результатов. Не скальпер. Минимальный баланс для начала торговли — 100 $. Автоматически подстраивается под 4 и 5-значный поток котировок. Эффективная система управления рисками. Рабочий лот и ограничение максимального лота рассчитывается автоматически исходя из заданных настроек в советнике. В итоге получаем полную автономную автоматическую торговую систему. В общем —
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Эксперты
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Start of Movement
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Автоматизированный форекс-советник. Система основана на торговле в зонах возможного зарождения флета. Имеет встроенный алгоритм прогнозирования движения цены, благодаря которому советник сам принимает решение открывать ордера на усреднение или на доливку позиций. В зависимости от заданных параметров работает отложенными (Stop, Limit) или рыночными ордерами. Для диверсификации рисков советник работает одновременно с короткими и длинными позициями, закрытие которых может быть как разнонаправленной
Flex Grid EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
Эксперты
The Flex Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on RSI. The EA trades using market orders with inivisible take profit and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD & GBPUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limite
FREE
Ichimoku Trade
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Советник выявляет наиболее вероятное направление цены на основе дивергенции объемов и консолидации цен в зонах перекупленности/перепроданности. Фильтром для открытия сделок служит уникальная формула вычисления ценового уровня - "магнита" (на основе индикатора Ишимоку), куда с высокой долей вероятности придет цена в пределах нескольких баров в будущем. Советник содержит в себе минимум настроек, что облегчает его использование. Рекомендуемые торговые инструменты: EURUSD 15m ; GBPUSD 15m ; USDJPY 1
Night Rocker EA
Sergey Sobakin
1 (1)
Эксперты
Night Rocker EA – ночной скальпер, имеющий систему оценки волатильности рынка и торгующий в период, когда цены находятся во флете. Кроме того, имеется встроенный фильтр спреда и проскальзывания. Каждый открываемый ордер имеет стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Также система оценки волатильности рынка закрывает ордера при изменении условий на рынке в негативную для трейдера сторону. Советник работает на парах USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF, GBPCAD. Период M15. Внутренняя система управления работой с терминалом поз
IRobot Alligators
Paranchai Tensit
Эксперты
Советник IRobot Alligators основан на теории хаоса и техническом индикаторе Аллигатор. Этот советник состоит из трех линий, наложенных на ценовой график, представляющих собой челюсть, зубы и губы Аллигатора. Он предназначен для подтверждения наличия тренда, а также его направления. Как и со всеми скользящими средними, первой двигается короткая (зеленая), за ней следует средняя (красная), а затем длинная (синяя) линия. Если три линии переплетены, то рот аллигатора закрыт, и он "спит". В осциллято
Gold Angels
Hong Ling Mu
3.5 (4)
Эксперты
Welcome to the Forex Gold Angel EA , which is a highly stable profit-generating EA. It comes highly recommended. The logic behind the EA is simple. It uses the BAND indicator, which triggers a flag when the price deviates from the band. However, it does not enter a trade at this point. Instead, it carefully monitors the price movement. When the price returns to the band and touches the center line, it enters a trade in the direction of the trend. This strategy is simple, but it yields significan
FREE
EA Falcon
Renat Garaev
5 (2)
Эксперты
EA Falcon — это алгоритм, в основе которого лежат две основные стратегии, позволяющие торговать в направлении основного тренда с использованием дополнительных возможностей, делающих торговлю более безопасной и разумной с точки зрения риска и прибыли. Это универсальный советник и отличный инструмент диверсификации портфеля с гибкими настройками, которые можно настроить на консервативную, оптимальную или агрессивную торговлю в зависимости от ваших предпочтений. Настройки можно скачать в обсуждени
Expert Robocode Pro MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Эксперты
Советник использует трендовую стратегию основанную на многочисленных технических индикаторов "Moving Average" на таймфрейма: M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1. Советник использует элементы из таких стратегий как: Мартингейл, Сетка и Усреднения. В торговли может быть открыто до 3 ордеров одновременно на каждой из валютных пар. Советник использует алгоритм частичного закрытия ордера и скрытый Стоп лосс, Тейк профит, Безубыток и Трейлинг стоп. Советник мультивалютный торгует на 17 валютных п
Doctor
Andrey Kolmogorov
Эксперты
Это универсальный советник работающий в нескольких направлениях. Первое и основное - это помощь в различных ситуациях возникающих во время трейдинга. Второе - это скальпинг или позиционная торговля по тренду, открытые ордера, при этом, страхуются ордерами поддержки с использованием модели квантового множества алгоритмов. Основные преимущества Работа в нескольких направлениях; Увеличение баланса счёта во время просадки; Сопровождение уже открытых ордеров; Построение сетки локирования; Скальпинг и
EA RSI Trading DCA
Truong Vu Van
Эксперты
This Expert Advisor is based on Japan Candle Sticks and RSI indicator. Combines with some indicators to get opportunities to entry. * Features - Spreads protection, - Japan  Candle Sticks - DCA until get profit * Setting   - Start Lots Size = 0.01 for 2000$:   - Minimal Lots Size = 0.01 - Maximal spread to entry (PiP) = 2 (in pips) - Stoploss (PiP) = 150 pips - TakeProfit (PiP) = 2 pipss   * Recommendations  - Broker : Tickmill, Darwinex, ... (ECN account with low spreads) - Pairs :  XAUUSD
EA RSI Pending Grid
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Эксперты
"RSI" usually refers to the Relative Strength Index, a technical indicator used in financial markets to analyze the strength or weakness of an asset's price. "Pending Grid" may suggest a specific trading strategy that combines pending orders with grid trading techniques. RSI EA : RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a technical indicator used in trading to assess whether an asset is overbought or oversold. It measures the speed and change of price movements. RSI values range from 0 to 100. Typically
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryPower
Daying Cao
Эксперты
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(Power)  is based on   Bulls   and  Bears  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Power： Market entry condition  Power attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices It also uses  Laguerre filtering fal
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Team Trading Usdjpy
Hulya Cinar
Эксперты
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Elliot Waves Tracker
Irina Cherkashina
Эксперты
This universal expert advisor is based on our own Algorithm, which is based on effective and time-tested Elliot Wave Theory.  This   expert advisor   is ideal for working both on a flat and during sharp or protracted trend movements (thanks to the Martingale method, according to which averaging positions are opened in accordance with the multiplier and distance set in the settings for accepting a new signal). ATTENTION! CAREFULLY STUDY THE OPERATING PRINCIPLE AND AVAILABLE SETTINGS OF THE EXPER
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Эксперты
Скачать пробную версию Канал EA Budak Ubat Цена ограничена! Цена увеличится на 10 долларов после каждых 10 покупок! Как это работает Когда EA активен, он будет анализировать график на основе параметра Режим выполнения. Если на графике нет существующих позиций, EA откроет сделку на основе параметра. Если тренд восходящий, он откроет покупку, а если нисходящий - продажу. Также будет установлен ордер на стоп-лосс на определенном расстоянии от цены открытой сделки, если переменная стоп-лосса больш
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Эксперты
Автоматическая круглосуточная торговая система на основе алгоритма коллективного поведения автоматов адаптации (разновидность алгоритмов самообучения искусственного интеллекта). Не требует ручного вмешательства. Не использует каких либо индикаторов или общеизвестных методик торговли. Принцип работы советника заключается в запоминании и анализе каждого шага. Шагом называется движение цены на определенное число (BaseStep) пунктов вверх или вниз. Глубина памяти (сколько шагов помнить и анализироват
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Эксперты
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Trend Range King
Frank Paetsch
Эксперты
Trend Range EA: Лучшее из двух миров (Тренд + Возврат к среднему) Дальнейшее развитие 5-звёздочного Trend King EA   (отлично зарекомендовал себя на   H4 ), дополненное мощным модулем   mean-reversion   для боковика.   Надёжный, баровый   подход, работающий в обоих режимах рынка. Преимущества Два ядра : •   Тренд   — разрыв EMA, нормированный ATR, с   гистерезисом   + RSI (плавное включение тренда). •   Флэт   — отклонение цены от EMA-диапазона в единицах ATR + центральная зона RSI; опционально с
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Эксперты
Goldex AI:  сегодняшний успех станет завтрашним плодом СУПЕРСКИДКА В ТЕЧЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ! ПОСЛЕДНИЕ 2 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ЗА 299 USD ДО ПОВЫШЕНИЯ ЦЕНЫ. Живые сигналы > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Набор высокого риска Руководство и файлы конфигурации: Свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации. Цена: Стартовая цена $899 и будет увеличиваться на $199 после каждых десяти продаж. Доступные копии: 2 Goldex AI - продвинутый торговый робот с нейронными сетями, т
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (41)
Эксперты
Советник Trend Ai разработан для работы с индикатором Trend Ai, который выполняет собственный анализ рынка, сочетая определение тренда с оперативными точками входа и оповещениями о развороте, и автоматически обрабатывает все сигналы индикатора! Советник содержит ряд внешних параметров, которые полностью настраиваются и позволяют трейдеру настроить советник по своему усмотрению. Как только появится зеленая точка, советник будет готов к покупке. Как только восходящий тренд подтвердится синей стр
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Эксперты
Одна из самых мощных автоматических торговых стратегий 2025 года Мы преобразовали одну из сильнейших ручных торговых стратегий 2025 года в полностью автоматический торговый советник , основанный на TMA (треугольная скользящая средняя) с логикой CG . Только одна копия доступна по цене 550 долларов. После этого цена повысится до 650 и 750 долларов, а финальная цена составит 1200 долларов Данный Expert Advisor разработан для точных входов, умных отложенных ордеров и строгого контроля риска , что д
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Эксперты
УЛЬТРА-ОПТИМИЗИРОВАННАЯ ВЕРСИЯ – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 в версии для MT4 — это самая мощная, стабильная и усовершенствованная версия на сегодняшний день. HFT — это скальпер с высокой частотой сделок, торгующий исключительно золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M1, выполняющий множество сделок ежедневно. Он поддерживает кредитное плечо до 1:500 и работает с очень разумными объемами лота , соответствующими настоящей скальпинг-стратегии. Поэтому требуется специальный скальпинг-счёт (RAW или EC
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Эксперты
Javier Gold Scalper: Наша технология на вашей стороне! Руководство и файлы конфигурации: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступные копии: 5 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных активов на финансовом рынке, требует высокой точности, тщательного анализа и крайне эффективного управления рисками. Javier Gold Scalper был разработан именно для объединения этих основ в надеж
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.65 (54)
Эксперты
Capybara EA – это усовершенствованная автоматизированная система отслеживания тренда, основанная на индикаторе Hama. Если рынок станет медвежьим и индикатор станет красным, советник будет продавать, если рынок станет бычьим, а индикатор станет синим, советник будет покупать. Советник может точно определить начало восходящего и нисходящего тренда и будет контролировать открытые сделки в стиле мартингейла/сетки, пока не достигнет TP. Рекомендуемые пары: все основные пары, такие как евроUSD; аудусд
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
Эксперты
Titan AI — Торговая система нового поколения Titan AI — это торговая система нового поколения, разработанная экспертной командой MX Robots , объединяющая передовые технологии искусственного интеллекта и глубокую экспертизу в финансовых рынках. Советник обучен на высококачественных данных: Real Tick , MBP (Market by Price) и MBO (Market by Order) — тех же данных, которые используют институциональные торговые системы. Это обеспечивает стабильное и интеллектуальное принятие решений на разных рынка
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Эксперты
AlphaCore System   - это профессиональный торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, использующий стратегию торговли на основе динамического анализа локальных экстремумов и статистического прогнозирования пробоев. === Купите AlphaCore System MT4, и вы сможете получить AlphaCore System для MT5 бесплатно! === За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Торговая концепция Советник работает по методологии   адаптивных ценовых коридоров . Система непрерывно отслеживает формирование локал
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Эксперты
Введение в DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Обзор DCA CYCLEMAX — это мощная полуавтоматическая программа торговли по сетке (EA), оптимизированная для активов с сильными однонаправленными трендами на рынке. Она особенно эффективна для активов с высокой волатильностью и устойчивыми трендами в одном направлении, таких как золото (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) и криптовалюты. Используя стра
Kaufman Smart Regime EA
Davit Beridze
Эксперты
Настройки по умолчанию для теста по золоту (Gold M15) с 2024 года Kaufman Smart Regime EA: Адаптивный Рыночный Интеллект СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ВСТУПИТЕЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: Мощь советника Smart Regime EA выпускается по цене, составляющей лишь часть его истинной ценности. Забронируйте свою лицензию прямо сейчас за $50 , прежде чем цена начнет поэтапно расти до финальной стоимости в $500 . Это инвестиция в беспрецедентную рыночную логику. Раскройте потенциал адаптивного алгоритмического трейдинга. Kaufman Smar
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Эксперты
Scalp Unscalp — это краткосрочная двунаправленная скальпинг-система, которая стремится быстро извлечь прибыль за счёт точных входов. Сигнал Scalp Unscalp в реальном времени скоро появится! Текущая цена будет повышена. Ограниченная цена 99 USD Без сетки, без мартингейла. Каждая сделка открывается отдельно Доступен фиксированный стоп-лосс с виртуальной системой динамического трейлинг-стопа Интерактивная торговая панель и точные настройки размера лота Рекомендуется График: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF,
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Эксперты
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
Эксперты
Обязательно свяжитесь со мной после покупки написав в личные сообщения!  Также если у вас возникли вопросы перед покупкой, не стесняйтесь задавать их.  Осталось только несколько копий по 129$. Следующая цена 399$ Живой сигнал Мониторинг Версия MT5 Познакомьтесь с вашим надежным помощником на крипторынке —   Bitcoin Scalper Pro. Это и деальное решение для тех, кто хочет торговать биткоином профессионально и эффективно!   Этот уникальный торговый советник создан специально для торговли биткоин
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Эксперты
Распродажа в течение 24 часов - всего $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" - это советник (Эксперт) специально разработанный для участия в соревнованиях по HFT, торгующий в паре US30. Для получения более подробной информации о лучших советниках и индикаторах посетите: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Я - Лос, подпишитесь, чтобы получать обновления: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ Что такое HFT? Торговля высокой частоты (HFT) - это метод торговли, использующий мо
Quantum Scalper GBPUSD
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (11)
Эксперты
EA Quantum Scalper GBPUSD is an automated trading system designed for the GBPUSD currency pair. Employing a scalping strategy and sophisticated position management, it aims to deliver high returns while minimizing risk. The EA analyzes tick patterns, price movements, and momentum, using unique entry points to identify potential trading opportunities. To safeguard profits and enhance efficiency,   each trade is equipped with maximum Stop Loss levels and a Trailing Stop feature. Bonus: get free E
Pingo AI
Anastasiya Morozova
2 (1)
Эксперты
Pingo Pingo — это полностью автоматический торговый робот, созданный для стабильной и безопасной торговли на валютном рынке. Советник разработан с упором на строгий контроль рисков и отсутствие опасных стратегий, таких как мартингейл, сетки или усреднение. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/155602 Принцип работы Pingo анализирует ценовые паттерны и краткосрочную динамику рынка, используя интеллектуальные фильтры волатильности. Робот определяет зоны импульса и коррекции, чтобы
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Эксперты
"BlackCat Grid" — автоматизированный торговый советник (эксперт-советник), разработанный для платформы MetaTrader 4, специализирующийся на использовании стратегии сетки ордеров (Grid Trading). Он предназначен для автоматической торговли на валютном рынке Forex, минимизируя необходимость постоянного ручного вмешательства трейдера. полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Принцип работы Советник открывает серию ордеров в соответствии с заданным шаг
Bitcoin Expert MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
Эксперты
- Real price is 300$ - Limited Discount (It is 49$) -  Only 1 purchase is 49$. - Lifetime update free Welcome, Bitcoin Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a peer-to-peer digital currency that operates independently of a central governing authority . Bitcoin enables direct transactions between users, secured by cryptographic technology and recorded on a transparent and immutable ledger   without centra
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Эксперты
CyNera: Ваш трейдинг, наши технологии Руководство и файлы набора: свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы набора Цена: Цена увеличивается в зависимости от количества проданных лицензий Доступно копий: 4 Торговля золотом, одним из самых волатильных инструментов на рынке, требует точности, глубокого анализа и эффективного управления рисками. Экспертный советник CyNera безупречно интегрирует все эти элементы в сложную систему, разработанную для оптимальной торговли золо
Другие продукты этого автора
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Эксперты
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв