AI Ultra XGold Pro

1

AI Ultra XGold Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) designed to  intelligent automation to your gold trading strategy. Powered by an advanced AI prediction model, this EA continuously analyzes market conditions.

Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on H1 Timeframe

By default, the EA allows multiple orders at a time. These trades are not part of a grid or martingale strategy — each order is independent and protected by a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.


Features

- Fully Automated Trading

- Strict Stop Loss Protection

- Trailing Stop Loss

- Weekend Auto-Close 

- Auto update the model every 3-day – (Need correct setup )

Requirements

- Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

- Timeframe: H1

- Recommended Deposit: $3,000 or 3000 cents for 0.01

- Account Type: Hedging (recommended with low-spread accounts such as Raw or Zero)

Setup

- Go to Tools = > Options =>  Expert Advisors  =>  checked the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add the URL:  api . vuecs . com (You need to REMOVE the spaces). 

- Open H1 timeframe chart for  XAUUSD

- Attaches the EA to the chart. Recommended using the default settings

Рекомендуем также
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Эксперты
Скальпинг бот для пары золото/доллар (XAU/USD) — это мощное и универсальное решение для трейдеров, которое обеспечивает максимальную эффективность в условиях динамичного рынка. Бот специально разработан для скальпинга: он анализирует изменения цены и делает ставки ещё до начала значительного движения. Это позволяет заранее занимать выгодные позиции и извлекать прибыль из самых малейших рыночных колебаний. Основные преимущества: Гибкость: Подходит для любых рыночных условий и адаптируется под ваш
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
5 (4)
Эксперты
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
GoldRobotics
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
Эксперты
GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
Raja Trading Pro
Ikhwan Naufal Fiqri
Эксперты
Raja Trading PRO - The Smart BEP Recovery Grid Product Description  Are you tired of ordinary Grid EAs that get stuck in drawdown for days, chasing unrealistic profit targets? Raja Trading PRO takes the original concept to a much higher level, offering professional-grade features that are far superior to the standard version. This EA is designed with a completely different philosophy: Fast Recovery. This is not a passive EA. It is an aggressive grid system paired with the smartest exit strategy
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Эксперты
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
USDJPY 70pct Win Rate Expert
Gaziz Zhumash
Эксперты
Unlock Profitable Forex Trading with the Precision Boost your trading performance with this expertly crafted Forex trading expert advisor, optimized for USD/JPY on 15-minute tick data. This EA combines powerful technical indicators and risk management to maximize profit potential while limiting risk. Designed for traders who value steady growth and automated strategies, this EA brings together proven methodologies for long and short entries and exits. Key Strategy Highlights: Technical Indicator
CalcWave
Mohit Kumar
Эксперты
CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
AI Hybrid Trader
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Эксперты
AI Hybrid Trader EA The Intelligent Trading System That Adapts for You A new generation of intelligent trading systems powered by a true Hybrid AI. Engineered to adapt, learn, and give you full control over its AI training process. Stop using static EAs that fail in changing markets. Harness the power of an adaptive AI that learns from every trade and protects your account. Limited Launch Offer – Act Now! To celebrate the launch of     AI Hybrid Trader , we are offering a special introducto
Sun Bin SCF
Peat Winch
Эксперты
Sun Bin SCF is an Expert Advisor that identifies moments when market participants act in the same direction.  It observes recent price bars and volume to detect situations where buyers or sellers dominate together.  When a consistent crowd movement appears, the EA opens a trade in the same direction and manages it using pre-defined risk and exit rules. Main Features: - Crowd detection based on consecutive bars with similar direction. - Volume confirmation to avoid false signals in low-activity
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Эксперты
Exp-TickSniper -  высокоскоростной тиковый скальпер (scalper) с автоподбором параметров для каждой валютной пары автоматически. Вы мечтаете о советнике, который будет автоматически рассчитывать параметры торговли? Автоматически оптимизироваться и настраиваться? Мы представляем нашу новую разработку в мире форекс. Тиковый скальпер для терминалов  МТ5 TickSniper . Версия TickSniper  Скальпер  для терминала MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Полная инструкция   + DEMO + PDF Советник разработан на основе о
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Эксперты
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
RSI Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Эксперты
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Эксперты
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Эксперты
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
SuperGrid EA
Hamid Jalili Nejad
Эксперты
Grid trading Strategy A very safe and profitable strategy based on dividing the chart to horizontal grids and based on market direction (Bullish/Bearish) open buy or sell when the price touches each grid line. Grid distance will be calculated based on percentage of price. That way this EA can be used for any type of market. trade a list of given pairs at the same time on a single account and apply risk management rule for all of them
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Эксперты
Bober Real MT5 — полностью автоматический советник для торговли на рынке Forex. Робот создан в 2014 году и за этот период сделал множество прибыльных сделок, показав более 7000% прироста депозита на моем личном счете. Было выпущено много обновлений, но версия 2019 года считается самой стабильной и прибыльной. Робот можно запускать на любых инструментах, но лучшие результаты достигаются на EURGBP , GBPUSD , таймфрейм M5 . Робот не покажет хорошие результаты в тестере или на реальном счете, если
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Эксперты
Hamster Scalping - полностью автоматический торговый советник. Стратегия ночной скальпинг. В качестве входов используется индикатор RSI и фильтр по ATR. Для работы советника требуется хеджинговый тип счета. ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller Общие рекомендации Минимальный депозит 100 долларов, используйте ECN счета с минимальн
Forex Bacteria
Kaloyan Ivanov
Эксперты
Советник Forex Bacteria для MetaTrader 5 Forex Bacteria — это автоматический экспертный советник (EA), разработанный для MetaTrader 5. Так же как полезные бактерии симбиотически сосуществуют с нами в природе, мы стремимся гармонично и симбиотически сосуществовать с рынками. Это советник типа "подключи и работай", где вам нужно только установить предпочтения управления рисками и выбрать дни недели для торговли. За последние 12 лет он был сфокусирован и оптимизирован для трех основных валютных пар
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Dream Trend EA
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Эксперты
Introducing the Ultimate Gold Trend EA – Built for Precision, Powered by Smart Money Concepts!   Do you want to dominate the gold market like a true professional? Meet Gold Trend EA , your all-in-one algorithmic trading powerhouse designed specifically to analyze, adapt, and conquer in volatile gold environments. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA delivers cutting-edge precision by blending classic technical indicators with the Smart Money Concept (SMC) approach used
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
Эксперты
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
MACD Trader MT5
Konstantin Nikitin
Эксперты
Полностью автоматизированный мультивалютный советник с неограниченным количеством валютных пар, торгующий по индикаторам MACD и Envelopes . При этом можно на каждую отдельную валютную пару указать, как советник будет с ней работать. Можно добавлять ордера вручную. Бесплатная версия эксперта . Настройки Общие TradeObjectsDelete : Удалять объекты торговли. OrderPanel : Показывать панель взятия ордеров или нет. TradeToBalance : До какого баланса советник будет торговать. Данное ограничение сработа
Scalper Magic
Claudio Tomas Ellero Fatigatti
Эксперты
Welcome to Scalper Magic! Scalper Magic is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for scalping the EUR/USD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. This EA is optimized to operate efficiently and effectively in short intervals, maximizing profit opportunities from every small market movement. Key Features: Optimized for Scalping: Designed to capitalize on small price fluctuations in EUR/USD, leveraging scalping opportunities on the H1 timeframe. Proven Strategy: Utilizes a combination o
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
ChronomaX
Jesper Christensen
5 (5)
Эксперты
X-Mas Sale: 10 copies will be sold at 50% discount during the X-mas sale. Transform your EURUSD trading with ChronomaX, an advanced Expert Advisor that combines traditional grid trading strategies with cutting-edge artificial intelligence neural network technologies. Join my open group for questions related to any of my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/014beab2560cdc01 User guide/ EA manuel:   click here. To use/test the EA: 1: Load to EURUSD (timeframe is irrelevant) 2: Make sure th
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Эксперты
“Два эксперта по одной цене: залог Вашего успеха!” Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert в одном EA.   Live signal Текущая цена является временной, пока действует акция, вскоре цена будет повышена. Окончательная цена: 5000$ По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров, следующая цена -->> 1120 $ Добро пожаловать на рынок нефти марки Brent Советник Brent Oil разработан для точной и гибкой работы на волатильных энергетических рынках. Brent Oil - это не просто система, это
Universal US100 HFT
Murad Nagiev
Эксперты
"Universal US100 HFT" — это высокочастотный скальпинговый бот, разработанный для работы с индексом NASDAQ 100 (US100). Робот ориентирован на краткосрочные сделки, используя малейшие колебания рынка для получения прибыли. Бот не применяет рискованные стратегии, такие как сетка или мартингейл, что делает его более безопасным и устойчивым к рыночным изменениям. Основные особенности: Высокочастотный скальпинг:   Бот ориентирован на быстрые сделки с минимальным временем удержания позиций, что позволя
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Эксперты
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 5 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Советн
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Эксперты
Новый шаг вперёд | Точность ИИ встречается с рыночной логикой С Argos Rage представлен новый уровень торговой автоматизации – на базе встроенной системы DeepSeek AI , анализирующей поведение рынка в реальном времени. Используя сильные стороны Argos Fury, этот советник следует иному стратегическому пути: больше гибкости, шире интерпретация и более активное взаимодействие с рынком. Live Signal Таймфрейм: M30 Кредитное плечо:  min 1:20 Депозит:  min $100 Символы:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Брокер:  любой
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Эксперты
Реальный мониторинг. Честные тесты. Ноль хайпа. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Прежде чем перейти к техническим деталям, есть две вещи, которые ты должен знать: PipsHunter подтвержден реальным мониторингом на реальном счёте. Экспертный советник работает в живой торговле уже несколько месяцев на реальном счёте (Pepperstone), и мониторинг полностью открыт. Никаких симуляций, никаких скрытых аккаунтов, никаких “идеальных бэктестов” — реальные торговые результаты подтверждают фактическую эффективн
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика советника сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или техники усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые советником
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Эксперты
AxonShift — алгоритмическая система с адаптивной логикой исполнения AxonShift — это автономный торговый алгоритм, специально разработанный и оптимизированный для работы с XAUUSD на таймфрейме H1. Его архитектура основана на модульной логике, которая анализирует поведение рынка через сочетание краткосрочной динамики и импульсов среднесрочного направления. Система избегает чрезмерного реагирования на шум и не использует высокочастотные подходы, сосредотачиваясь на контролируемых торговых циклах, з
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Эксперты
Всем привет, позвольте представиться: Я —   Quantum StarMan,   потрясающий и самый новый член семьи   Quantum EAs   . Я — полностью автоматизированный мультивалютный советник, способный работать с пятью динамическими парами:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD и USDCAD   . С предельной точностью и непоколебимой ответственностью я выведу вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Вот в чём фишка: я не полагаюсь на стратегии Мартингейла. Вместо этого я использую сложную сеточную систему, разработанную для дос
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Эксперты
Впервые на этой платформе | Советник, который понимает рынок Впервые на этой платформе экспертный советник использует всю мощь Deep Seek. В сочетании с стратегией Dynamic Reversal Zoning создается система, которая не просто распознает рыночные движения — она их понимает. Live Signal __________ Настройки Таймфрейм: H1 Кредитное плечо: мин. 1:30 Депозит: от $200 Символ: XAUUSD Брокер: любой Это сочетание Deep Seek и стратегии разворота является новым — и именно это делает его особенно интересн
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Другие продукты этого автора
AI Stoch Gold
Tran Vinh Vu
Эксперты
AI Stoch Gold is an intelligent Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe . It uses an AI model trained on Stochastic-based market behavior to analyze momentum and predict short-term price direction. By learning historical Stochastic patterns and their outcomes, the EA automatically identifies high-probability trading opportunities and executes trades with consistent, rule-based logic, removing emotional decision-making and enhancing trading efficiency. Feature
AI Swing Gold
Tran Vinh Vu
1 (1)
Эксперты
AI Swing Gold – Smarter Way to Trade Gold Unlock the power of swing trading with AI Swing Gold, an advanced trading system built to capture Gold’s biggest moves. Powered by intelligent algorithms, it identifies high-probability swing opportunities and manages them with discipline – so you can trade smarter, not harder. Features - Fully Automated Trading – No manual intervention required - Strict Stop Loss Protection – Preserves capital with disciplined risk limits - 3-Daily AI Model Updates – A
AI Ultral Yen
Tran Vinh Vu
5 (1)
Эксперты
AI Ultral Yen – Smart Short-Term Trading for USDJPY AI Ultral Yen is an intelligent trading solution designed specifically for USDJPY on the H1 timeframe. Built on a short-term prediction strategy, it identifies high-probability market opportunities and executes trades with precision. Unlike risky grid or martingale systems, AI Ultral Yen applies a clean and disciplined approach. It can open multiple independent positions at once, each managed separately with its own protective Stop Loss and T
AI XPro Gold
Tran Vinh Vu
Эксперты
AI XPro Gold is an advanced trading system for XAUUSD designed for the M15 timeframe. It integrates a direction-prediction AI model trained on gold market structure, volatility behavior, and breakout patterns. The EA continuously analyzes real-time price action and dynamically adapts its entries, stop loss, and exit logic based on probability-weighted direction forecasts. Built for high-accuracy intraday trading, AI XPro Gold delivers consistent, data-driven decisions without manual tuning. Fea
AI Swing Yen
Tran Vinh Vu
Эксперты
AI Swing Yen is a smart trading solution built for long-term swing trading on USDJPY . Designed to capture major market moves, it opens trades that typically last from a few hours up to several days, allowing you to ride profitable swings without constant monitoring. The strategy is signal-based, closing positions when a clear reversal is detected — And not using risky methods such as grid or martingale, AI Swing Yen focuses on safe, calculated entries and exits for sustainable growth over time
Bar Time Countdown
Tran Vinh Vu
Индикаторы
The Bar Time Countdown indicator displays the remaining time before the current candle (bar) closes and a new one opens. It provides a clear, real-time countdown in minutes and seconds , helping traders precisely time their entries and exits during fast-moving markets — especially for scalping or breakout strategies. Designed with a clean, minimal interface , it automatically adjusts to any timeframe and symbol. The countdown is updated every second and positioned conveniently on the chart, with
FREE
Sessions and Bar Time
Tran Vinh Vu
Индикаторы
The Sessions and Bar Time indicator is a professional utility tool designed to enhance your trading awareness and timing precision on any chart. It combines two key features every trader needs — market session visualization and real-time bar countdown — in one clean, efficient display. Key Features: Candle Countdown Timer – Shows the remaining time before the current candle closes, helping you anticipate new bar formations. Market Session Display – Automatically highlights the four main trading
FREE
AI Stoch Crypto
Tran Vinh Vu
Эксперты
AI Stoch Crypto is an advanced AI-powered trading system designed specifically for the crypto market. It uses a machine learning model trained on Stochastic indicator behavior to analyze price momentum and predict short-term market direction on the M15 timeframe . Optimized for BTCUSD and ETHUSD , the system continuously evaluates overbought and oversold conditions, market cycles, and momentum shifts to generate precise and data-driven trade entries. Built for automated trading, AI Stoch Crypto
Фильтр:
Naeem Ali
77
Naeem Ali 2025.08.05 11:44 
 

guys be careful, this EA scam. yesterday xauusd all trades loss 4 aug 2025 and if you do backrest it shows account with profit. waste of money its scam all results manipulated.

Jaroslaw Jozwiak
698
Jaroslaw Jozwiak 2025.07.18 12:06 
 

The EA quickly closes winning positions and reverses the direction of the positions so that they generate losses. Generally, it opens a buy at the top, sells at the bottom, and after an hour, when the situation reverses, it closes losing positions and opens opposite ones, which also start generating losses. It's a nightmare! I waited all week to avoid giving a negative review, hoping it would be as the vendor described, but it didn't happen. I don't recommend it.

I will be using it for the rest of next week, and of course if there is any improvement in the result, I will improve my rating. The old version has had the same poor results recently. Final assessment, money thrown down the drain, totally incorrect logic regarding the prevailing trend and orders placed in the wrong direction.

Great update after yesterday's good day, huge losses. The price has been falling since yesterday, and it's clear why. The EA continues to show a BUY trend, buying, closing positions at a loss, and then buying again. Congratulations to the provider for the update. I advise everyone to stay away.

BP
28
BP 2025.07.17 20:11 
 

Subject: URGENT: Version 5.15 is a Complete Disaster – Fix Immediately I’m beyond frustrated with Version 5.15 of this bot. Despite setting ‘Allow Multiple Orders’ to False, the bot continues to open multiple trades. On top of that, even with ‘Opposite Trade’ disabled, it still opens opposite direction trades — completely ignoring user input. To make matters worse, the bot blatantly disregards market trends. When the 1H or 4H clearly shows an uptrend, it still opens sell orders at the lowest points. And during a downtrend, it buys at the absolute top. This logic is utterly flawed. Since Friday, this bot has caused serious losses, and I’m absolutely regretting putting my trust in it. This version is a disgrace and a massive step backward. Either fix this mess immediately or roll back to the older version. It’s completely unreliable and is costing money fast. Enough is enough — sort this out NOW.

Tran Vinh Vu
1842
Ответ разработчика Tran Vinh Vu 2025.07.18 06:18
The system may experience occasional losing periods — please refer to my first comment and the provided screenshot to better understand the trading style. This week started with some large losses on Monday, but the recovery is underway. You can track the progress through my live signal. It’s been a tough trading week. I won’t release any updates during this period. Let’s wait for the weekly results before making any changes — possible updates may come next week based on the comparison. Important Reminder for MQL5 Users:
MQL5 does not allow you to revert to a previous version once you update. It only supports forward updates. Therefore, before applying any new version: Make sure to back up your current version. Review the “What’s New” section to fully understand what has changed. Any adjustments will only be made after analyzing this week’s performance. NOTES:
1. Always read the "What’s New" section before upgrading
2. Back up your running version manually — MQL5 does not handle this for you
Ответ на отзыв