Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5

Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5 — Smart, Adaptive & Fully Automated Trading System

Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5 is a next-generation automated trading system designed for traders who want precision, risk-controlled execution, and an intelligent algorithm capable of adapting to live market conditions.
Built using advanced price-action logic, multi-layered ADX/RSI confirmation, and dynamic order-suspension technology, this EA is engineered to protect your capital while capturing consistent opportunities in both trending and ranging markets.

Whether you're a beginner looking for hands-free trading or an advanced trader needing a reliable assistant to manage complex execution rules—this EA is your complete trading solution.


-Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5  is Automated Tool specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair

- Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5  working with all pairs and silver due to your parameter customization  .

- Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5  will trade based on analysis that uses the concept of following trends power .

-Trends In forex is defined as the general direction in which a currency pair's price is moving.

-Trends can be upward (bullish), downward (bearish), or sideways (ranging).

-Pro Golden Long mainly to manage the trades with long trend .


Pro Golden Long EA can identify trends very well which is developed using a reliable algorithm.

Combine between market trends and Market real time trend power .

Instrument Specifications

  • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD /EURUSD / GBPUSD / SILVER / NZDCAD / AUDNZD /etc.
  • Timeframe: 2H Default Configuration
  • Remember : the bot will work on the time frame which you applied on 
  • for day trading use 2H , the best performance .
  • for scalping use your preferred frame with your customized configuration .
  • i can help any time with advice , just contact me .

Account Requirements

  • Type: any
  • Spreads: Low Spread
  • Min Deposit: $200  for orders 0.01       : 500 for orders 0.02     : 1000 for > 0.02
  • Leverage  1:200 max


Features of Long Catcher EA 

  • Easy to use with simple setting
  • Fully automated
  • Strong and simple trading logic
  • Highly effective performance of EA
  • Low drawdown while using correctly not in the top price of the market.
  • High Profit Factor
  • No dangerous strategy
  • No Hedging
  • Best risk management to protect your fund
  • All features included with best and balanced configuration and hidden such as
  • TP / SL / Magic No / Bot Delay / order size / orders sequencing
  • All order management functions are Hidden TP - SL - Magic No - Close all orders
  • your feedback will be great to get pest satisfaction for all users 


Core Features

🔹 Multi-Logic Entry System (ADX + RSI + SMA + Heiken Ashi)

The EA combines multiple professional indicators to eliminate weak entries and select only high-probability signals:

  • ADX trend strength validation

  • RSI 2-levels behavior filtering

  • Multiple SMA overlays for trend direction

  • Heiken Ashi confirmation for clearer momentum detection

  • Multi-timeframe ADX comparison for higher accuracy

This ensures every order is placed based on real trend strength—not random noise.

Smart Risk-Managed Trading Engine

🔸 Automatic Loss Protection

The EA monitors every position and closes trades based on:

  • Loss time threshold

  • Dynamic floating loss

  • Total basket loss

  • Instant emergency cut-loss

No trade is allowed to stay open beyond safe parameters.

🔸 Profit Lock & Recovery System

Automatically locks profits based on:

  • Equity increase

  • Balance growth

  • Multi-level profit targets (min, standard, high tier)

Once the profit target is achieved, the EA:
✔ Closes all trades
✔ Suspends trading for a safe cooldown period
✔ Protects gains and avoids overtrading

Adaptive Suspension System (Unique Feature)

Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5 automatically stops trading for:

  • High equity gains

  • Large floating profits

  • Large floating losses

  • Daily performance cooldown

This prevents overtrading during high-risk periods and supports a professional trading discipline.

Flexible Entry Filters

The EA includes multiple entry logics you can activate or combine:

1. ADX Trend-Based Entries

Buys and sells only when the trend is strong.

2. ADX + RSI Logic

Filters out weak RSI zones for stronger directional setups.

3. ADX + SMA Logic

Uses SMA structure to confirm market alignment before entry.

4. Heiken Ashi Momentum Logic

Uses reversal candles to detect fresh trend momentum.

You decide how aggressive or conservative your strategy should be—simple toggle inputs.

Intelligent Time Management

The EA avoids trading in dangerous hours:

  • Custom time-filters

  • Excluded market periods

  • Timed cooldown after every order

This eliminates trading during low-liquidity or high-volatility zones.

🔧 User-Friendly Inputs

  • Magic Number System

  • Take-Profit / Stop-Loss behavior

  • Timed reset

  • Order spacing

  • Lot sizing

  • Basket loss limits

  • Candle lookup depth

  • Timer control

  • Session filters

Every parameter is customizable but ready to run out-of-the-box.

📈 Why Choose Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5?

✔ Professional-grade trading logic
✔ Advanced money management
✔ Fully automated entries and exits
✔ Multi-layered risk protection
✔ Adaptive safety cooldown
✔ Works on all brokers, low-spread recommended
✔ Ideal for indices, gold, and forex majors

This isn’t just a robot—it’s a disciplined trading assistant designed to manage your orders like a professional trader.

🚀 Best Use Cases

  • Scalp trading

  • Trend trading

  • Momentum entry systems

  • Risk-controlled intraday setups

  • Automated trade management

  • Smart basket handling

⚠️ Important Notes

  • Use on low-spread ECN accounts

  • Recommended minimum balance: $100+

  • Default settings optimized for H2

  • Backtests may differ due to tick quality—use forward testing for accuracy from lowest price in the market 

🎯 Conclusion

Trade Assistant Order Manager Pro MT5 gives you a complete intelligent trading ecosystem—precision entries, safe exits, profit locking, and autonomous risk management.

If you're looking for a fully automated system that thinks before it trades, protects your account like a professional, and adapts live to market behavior…

👉 This EA is your perfect trading partner.



