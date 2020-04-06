Deepseek Maximus AI EA

Deepseek Maximus AI MT5 Expert Advisor
Where Algorithmic Precision Meets Precious Metals Mastery


🏆 FOREX Pairs Supported:

    • Metals: XAUUSD, XAGUSD

    • Majors: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

    • Commodity Pairs: AUDUSD, USDCAD

    • Indices: NAS100, US30 (via CFD brokers)

    💡 Revolutionary Features

    Category Industry-First Innovations
    Risk Management
    - ATR-trailing stops
    - Drawdown circuit breaker
    - News impact auto-freeze
    Execution 19ms latency VPS-ready code
    Anti-slippage ICEberg algorithms
    Reporting SMART Dashboard:
    - Real-time strategy analytics
    - Central Bank event impact forecasts



    🎯 Who Should Use This EA?

    Gold Traders

    • Profit from daily $240B XAUUSD volatility without overnight stress

    • Institutional-level spread analysis (avg 0.18 pip execution)

    Forex Scalpers

    • Capture 3-15 pip moves in EURUSD/GBPUSD with 83% accuracy rate

    Portfolio Managers

    • Hedge existing positions via negative correlation pairs (e.g., USDJPY vs XAUUSD)


    🛠 Technical Specifications

    Requirements

    • MT5 Build 4100+

    • Minimum Deposit:  500 ( 1 : 100 ) / 500(1:100)/200 (1:500)

    • Recommended Broker: Raw Spread ECN (e.g., Pepperstone, IC Markets)

      ⚠️ Warning

      This is NOT a "set and forget" system. Requires:

      • Weekly strategy reviews

      • Broker with <1.5 pip XAUUSD spread

      • Basic understanding of gold macro drivers

      📥 Join other Traders Revolutionizing Their Gold/FX Trading – Click [BUY NOW] to Start Your Journey!

      © 2024 Avenafx.com. All rights reserved. Past performance ≠ future results. Trading carries risk.
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































