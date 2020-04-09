Short Catcher
- Утилиты
- Mohamed Abdulmohsen Mohamed Saeed Ali
- Версия: 2.10
MT5
- Short Catcher is Automated Tool specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair .- Short Catcher is Automated Tool can work with all other pairs but you must manually handle the TP only and its very efficient . - Short Catcher is Automated tool working with other pairs but you have to customize your TP - SL .
- Short Catcher will trade based on analysis that uses the concept of following trends power .
-Trends In forex is defined as the general direction in which a currency pair's price is moving. Trends can be upward (bullish), downward (bearish), or sideways (ranging).
-The Short Catcher mainly to manage the trades with Short trend .
Combine between market trends and Market real time trend power .
Instrument Specifications
- Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD
- Timeframe: Auto
- Best Performance 2H for trend Scalping
- 3M for fast scalping
Account Requirements
- Type: Hedging
- Spreads: Low Spread
- Min Deposit: $200
- Leverage 1:200
- Broker : All
Features of Short Catcher EA
- Easy to use with simple setting
- Fully automated
- Strong and simple trading logic
- Highly effective performance of EA
- Low draw-down
- High Profit Factor
- No dangerous strategy
- No Hedging
- Best risk management to protect your fund
- All features included with best and balanced configuration such as
- TP / SL / Magic No / Bot Delay / order size / orders sequencing
- All order management functions are Hidden TP - SL - Magic No - Close all orders
- your feedback will be great to get pest satisfaction for all users
- your feedback are appreciated and useful to optimize the performance
- Remember to not run it all time while the trend is Long it will work well only in the correction and its not profitable unless using it with 3M for quick scalping