https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130089



MT5

Free to check the other products it will complete the vision

Limited Time





- Short Catcher is Automated Tool specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair .

- Short Catcher is Automated Tool can work with all other pairs but you must manually handle the TP only and its very efficient .

- Short Catcher is Automated tool working with other pairs but you have to customize your TP - SL .

- Short Catcher will trade based on analysis that uses the concept of following trends power .

-Trends In forex is defined as the general direction in which a currency pair's price is moving. Trends can be upward (bullish), downward (bearish), or sideways (ranging). -The Short Catcher mainly to manage the trades with Short trend .







Short Catcher EA can identify trends very well which is developed using a reliable algorithm.

Combine between market trends and Market real time trend power .

Instrument Specifications Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD

Timeframe: Auto



Best Performance 2H for trend Scalping



3M for fast scalping



Account Requirements

Type: Hedging

Spreads: Low Spread

Min Deposit: $200

Leverage 1:200

Broker : All





