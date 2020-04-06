Scalper M1 ELF
- Aleksandr Makarov
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
Scalper M1 ELF is an expert advisor designed specifically for forex trading, focused on the gold pair (XAUUSD). It is designed for beginners and experienced traders, solving a common problem: the complexity and uncertainty of trading in volatile markets.
Scalper M1 ELF EA simplifies this experience with automatic, well-thought-out trading strategies.
|Symbol
|XAUUSD (GOLD)
|Timeframe
|M1
|Capital
|min. $100
|Broker
|any broker
|Account type
|any, lower spread preferred
|Leverage
|from 1:20
|VPS
|preferred, but not mandatory, also MQL VPS