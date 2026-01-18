- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
106
Negociações com lucro:
84 (79.24%)
Negociações com perda:
22 (20.75%)
Melhor negociação:
129.90 USD
Pior negociação:
-127.30 USD
Lucro bruto:
1 077.68 USD (9 281 pips)
Perda bruta:
-430.36 USD (4 244 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
11 (99.25 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
148.35 USD (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.25
Atividade de negociação:
107.39%
Depósito máximo carregado:
9.52%
Último negócio:
1 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
78
Tempo médio de espera:
3 horas
Fator de recuperação:
5.08
Negociações longas:
58 (54.72%)
Negociações curtas:
48 (45.28%)
Fator de lucro:
2.50
Valor esperado:
6.11 USD
Lucro médio:
12.83 USD
Perda média:
-19.56 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-104.10 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-127.30 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
31.91%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1.28 USD
Máximo:
127.30 USD (5.44%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
5.44% (127.30 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
7.54% (219.90 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|58
|EURUSD.s
|48
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|492
|EURUSD.s
|155
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|4.1K
|EURUSD.s
|959
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +129.90 USD
Pior negociação: -127 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +99.25 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -104.10 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "PUPrime-Live 5" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
Sem dados
STOP GAMBLING. START COPYING VERIFIED ALGORITHMIC EXCELLENCE.
Are you ready to transform your trading account with the power of institutional-grade technology? Welcome to Irma Gold Pro—the premier trading signal designed for the 2026 market, specializing in the high-volatility environments of XAUUSD (Gold) and EURUSD.
This is not a "black box" system. This is IRMA: The Intelligent Retracement Management Algorithm. While retail traders get trapped in market noise, IRMA identifies institutional footprints and executes high-probability trades with mathematical precision.
THE IRMA ADVANTAGE:
- MAXIMUM POWER: Optimized for 1:500 leverage, allowing for aggressive equity growth while maintaining strict risk controls.
- SMART RECOVERY LOGIC: Unlike standard EAs that hit stops during minor fluctuations, IRMA uses an advanced recovery framework to navigate market retracements and exit in profit.
- Pro DIVERSIFICATION: By trading the world's most liquid pair (EURUSD) alongside the ultimate safe haven (Gold), we maintain a balanced and resilient equity curve.
WHY COPY THIS STRATEGY? We don't use dangerous Martingale or toxic HFT flow. Every trade is a calculated strike based on statistical edges. This strategy is engineered for those who want to see their capital scale using professional-grade tools.
THE FUTURE OF YOUR TRADING STARTS NOW. Spaces are limited to ensure execution quality for all followers. Hit COPY now and join the elite group of traders leveraging the IRMA algorithm for consistent market dominance.
Let the logic trade. Let the gold grow.
Are you ready to transform your trading account with the power of institutional-grade technology? Welcome to Irma Gold Pro—the premier trading signal designed for the 2026 market, specializing in the high-volatility environments of XAUUSD (Gold) and EURUSD.
This is not a "black box" system. This is IRMA: The Intelligent Retracement Management Algorithm. While retail traders get trapped in market noise, IRMA identifies institutional footprints and executes high-probability trades with mathematical precision.
THE IRMA ADVANTAGE:
- MAXIMUM POWER: Optimized for 1:500 leverage, allowing for aggressive equity growth while maintaining strict risk controls.
- SMART RECOVERY LOGIC: Unlike standard EAs that hit stops during minor fluctuations, IRMA uses an advanced recovery framework to navigate market retracements and exit in profit.
- Pro DIVERSIFICATION: By trading the world's most liquid pair (EURUSD) alongside the ultimate safe haven (Gold), we maintain a balanced and resilient equity curve.
WHY COPY THIS STRATEGY? We don't use dangerous Martingale or toxic HFT flow. Every trade is a calculated strike based on statistical edges. This strategy is engineered for those who want to see their capital scale using professional-grade tools.
THE FUTURE OF YOUR TRADING STARTS NOW. Spaces are limited to ensure execution quality for all followers. Hit COPY now and join the elite group of traders leveraging the IRMA algorithm for consistent market dominance.
Let the logic trade. Let the gold grow.
Sem comentários
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
30 USD por mês
32%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
USD
USD
2
100%
106
79%
107%
2.50
6.11
USD
USD
8%
1:500