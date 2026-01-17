SinaisSeções
Tomas Kuprinskas

Gold Scalping Assasin

Tomas Kuprinskas
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 100 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2026 9%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
35
Negociações com lucro:
34 (97.14%)
Negociações com perda:
1 (2.86%)
Melhor negociação:
23.56 USD
Pior negociação:
-11.75 USD
Lucro bruto:
206.86 USD (7 001 pips)
Perda bruta:
-15.60 USD (388 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
26 (137.00 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
137.00 USD (26)
Índice de Sharpe:
1.07
Atividade de negociação:
12.83%
Depósito máximo carregado:
7.08%
Último negócio:
2 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
35
Tempo médio de espera:
8 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
16.28
Negociações longas:
30 (85.71%)
Negociações curtas:
5 (14.29%)
Fator de lucro:
13.26
Valor esperado:
5.46 USD
Lucro médio:
6.08 USD
Perda média:
-15.60 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-11.75 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-11.75 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
8.50%
Algotrading:
97%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.11 USD
Máximo:
11.75 USD (0.51%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.51% (11.86 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
1.89% (43.59 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 35
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 191
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 6.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +23.56 USD
Pior negociação: -12 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 26
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +137.00 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -11.75 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.55 × 11
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
8.67 × 119
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
12.22 × 300
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
12.84 × 129
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
16.45 × 71
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
24.03 × 157
Earnex-Trade
24.07 × 293
2 mais ...
Gold Scalping Assassin is a high-frequency XAUUSD scalping system using a controlled grid strategy (NO martingale).

The system executes precise entries during high-liquidity sessions, managing positions with lot sizing per balance and intelligent grid logic.

🔧 Trading Parameters

✔ Instrument: XAUUSD only
✔ Strategy: High-frequency scalping
✔ Grid system: YES (fixed lot, no martingale)
✔ Account type: ECN / Raw Spread required
✔ Minimum deposit: $750
✔ Risk model: 0.01 lot per $750 balance
✔ Recommended leverage: 1:500
✔ No martingale
✔ No lot multiplication

Designed for traders who want active gold trading with controlled risk.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.
Grid strategies can experience drawdown during strong trends.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Sem comentários
2026.01.19 16:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.19 16:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.19 08:40
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 08:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 00:34
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 00:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.19 00:34
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.17 09:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 09:08
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 09:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.17 09:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 09:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
