Jinarto

XAU Power NY Session

Jinarto
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2026 24%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
15
Negociações com lucro:
12 (80.00%)
Negociações com perda:
3 (20.00%)
Melhor negociação:
2.19 USD
Pior negociação:
-1.81 USD
Lucro bruto:
13.69 USD (1 414 pips)
Perda bruta:
-3.42 USD (267 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
5 (4.91 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
4.91 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.71
Atividade de negociação:
8.08%
Depósito máximo carregado:
95.52%
Último negócio:
5 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
15
Tempo médio de espera:
12 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
5.55
Negociações longas:
15 (100.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
4.00
Valor esperado:
0.68 USD
Lucro médio:
1.14 USD
Perda média:
-1.14 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-1.81 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1.81 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
24.05%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.12 USD
Máximo:
1.85 USD (3.50%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
3.50% (1.85 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
13.99% (5.99 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 15
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 10
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 1.1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +2.19 USD
Pior negociação: -2 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +4.91 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1.81 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
DerivSVG-Server-03
0.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
4xHubInternational-Server
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.06 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
97 mais ...
XAU Power NY Session is a systematic XAUUSD (Gold) trading signal built to capture New York session volatility with disciplined, rule-based execution.

Trades are executed algorithmically with strict risk control and session filtering to avoid low-quality market conditions. The signal is designed for traders who prefer a transparent, consistent approach to gold trading rather than discretionary decisions.

Subscription: $30 / month
Recommended starting size: 0.01 lot
Leverage: 1:500
Suggested minimum balance: $30–$50 (higher balance recommended for smoother drawdown)
Infrastructure: New York VPS + IC Markets for low-latency execution

Questions about settings or risk guidance: feel free to message the developer.


Sem comentários
2026.01.14 05:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 04:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 01:36
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.14 01:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.14 00:36
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.14 00:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.14 00:36
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.13 19:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 19:32
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.13 19:32
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.13 19:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 19:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
XAU Power NY Session
30 USD por mês
24%
0
0
USD
45
USD
1
100%
15
80%
8%
4.00
0.68
USD
14%
1:500
Copiar

