Kanong Paliphatrangkura

ProNick KP

Kanong Paliphatrangkura
Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 125 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2026 22%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
35
Negociações com lucro:
26 (74.28%)
Negociações com perda:
9 (25.71%)
Melhor negociação:
59.80 USD
Pior negociação:
-25.75 USD
Lucro bruto:
271.04 USD (10 002 pips)
Perda bruta:
-115.85 USD (2 575 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
7 (113.09 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
113.09 USD (7)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.28
Atividade de negociação:
3.97%
Depósito máximo carregado:
30.70%
Último negócio:
16 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
35
Tempo médio de espera:
3 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
4.21
Negociações longas:
29 (82.86%)
Negociações curtas:
6 (17.14%)
Fator de lucro:
2.34
Valor esperado:
4.43 USD
Lucro médio:
10.42 USD
Perda média:
-12.87 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-36.41 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-36.41 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
21.93%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
9.68 USD
Máximo:
36.85 USD (4.68%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
4.83% (36.41 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
1.99% (15.00 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 34
US30 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 95
US30 60
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 1.4K
US30 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +59.80 USD
Pior negociação: -26 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +113.09 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -36.41 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live17" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
17.00 × 1
This System is focusing on high-liquidity assets: Gold, Crude Oil, and Major Indices. Precision-based technical strategy utilizing Supply/Demand zones and multi-timeframe analysis, from H4 down to M15, to identify the high-probability. The execution is based on precision and market context, ensuring optimal entry points. This system aims for high Reward-to-Risk ratios and keep market exposure minimal by exiting trades quickly once targets are met. Disciplined execution with no emotional bias. 

·   Trades: US30, XUAUSD, XTIUSD

·   Max Controlled Drawdown: 10%

·   Expected Profit: Monthly 10% +

·   No Martingale, no hedging, no emotional trading

·   Recommended Minimum Deposit: $500 or More

·   Recommended Leverage: 500 and More (MT4)

 

For optimal results, ICMarkets with ‘raw spread account’ is strongly recommended!

