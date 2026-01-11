SinaisSeções
Inyoman Adi Sastrawan

PhoenixGold

Inyoman Adi Sastrawan
0 comentários
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2026 13%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
150
Negociações com lucro:
119 (79.33%)
Negociações com perda:
31 (20.67%)
Melhor negociação:
5.86 USD
Pior negociação:
-23.60 USD
Lucro bruto:
145.96 USD (8 774 pips)
Perda bruta:
-151.54 USD (8 648 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
15 (19.35 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
19.35 USD (15)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.04
Atividade de negociação:
n/a
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.00%
Último negócio:
2 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
150
Tempo médio de espera:
6 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
-0.08
Negociações longas:
100 (66.67%)
Negociações curtas:
50 (33.33%)
Fator de lucro:
0.96
Valor esperado:
-0.04 USD
Lucro médio:
1.23 USD
Perda média:
-4.89 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-0.94 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-23.60 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
13.26%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
35.86 USD
Máximo:
66.48 USD (121.36%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
63.03% (66.48 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 150
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD -6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 126
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +5.86 USD
Pior negociação: -24 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 15
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +19.35 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.94 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.10 × 3419
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 451
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real12
2.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.66 × 29516
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
Exness-MT5Real17
2.82 × 17
This signal is generated by a rule-based Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold), with a focus on risk management, volatility control, and disciplined execution.

The system uses multi-timeframe trend confirmation and pending order execution to trade selectively. Trading activity may be reduced or paused during extreme market volatility.

The EA does not use martingale or grid strategies and applies strict risk and exposure limits. Open trades are managed automatically to protect capital.

⚠️ Trading Gold involves high risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Sem comentários
2026.01.11 08:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 08:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.11 08:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
