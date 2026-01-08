SinaisSeções
John Robert Macapagal

GoldKiller

John Robert Macapagal
0 comentários
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2026 -94%
MacroMarketsSolutions-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
49
Negociações com lucro:
33 (67.34%)
Negociações com perda:
16 (32.65%)
Melhor negociação:
11 540.00 USD
Pior negociação:
-9 720.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
34 344.50 USD (6 330 pips)
Perda bruta:
-48 444.86 USD (8 724 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
14 (19 428.00 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
19 428.00 USD (14)
Índice de Sharpe:
-0.11
Atividade de negociação:
96.35%
Depósito máximo carregado:
87.00%
Último negócio:
10 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
49
Tempo médio de espera:
13 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
-0.39
Negociações longas:
19 (38.78%)
Negociações curtas:
30 (61.22%)
Fator de lucro:
0.71
Valor esperado:
-287.76 USD
Lucro médio:
1 040.74 USD
Perda média:
-3 027.80 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-25 170.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-25 170.00 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
-94.00%
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
14 108.86 USD
Máximo:
36 279.86 USD (97.60%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
97.60% (36 279.86 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
32.43% (4 890.00 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 49
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD. -14K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD. -2.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +11 540.00 USD
Pior negociação: -9 720 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 14
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +19 428.00 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -25 170.00 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "MacroMarketsSolutions-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados


🔹 What We Offer:

  • Expert buy/sell signals with entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels

  • Real-time market analysis for gold trends

  • Risk management tips to protect your capital

  • Alerts for major market events affecting gold prices

🔹 Why Join Us:

  • Signals are clear, concise, and actionable

  • Perfect for both beginners and experienced traders

  • Grow your trading knowledge while maximizing profits

  • Community of like-minded traders sharing insights

📈 Trade smarter. Trade gold. Join now and never miss a profitable opportunity!


Sem comentários
2026.01.09 13:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.09 13:37
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.09 13:37
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.08 08:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 08:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
