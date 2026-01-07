SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / High Roller MT5
Rwm Lmpl

High Roller MT5

Rwm Lmpl
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
0%
FBS-Real
1:500
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
7
Negociações com lucro:
5 (71.42%)
Negociações com perda:
2 (28.57%)
Melhor negociação:
96.04 USD
Pior negociação:
-7.55 USD
Lucro bruto:
259.85 USD (932 pips)
Perda bruta:
-9.50 USD (63 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
3 (149.53 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
149.53 USD (3)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.91
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
28.30%
Último negócio:
24 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
12
Tempo médio de espera:
2 dias
Fator de recuperação:
33.16
Negociações longas:
5 (71.43%)
Negociações curtas:
2 (28.57%)
Fator de lucro:
27.35
Valor esperado:
35.76 USD
Lucro médio:
51.97 USD
Perda média:
-4.75 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-7.55 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-7.55 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
25.04%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
7.55 USD (0.69%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
50.21% (2 858.40 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
NZDCAD 5
AUDCAD 2
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
NZDCAD 197
AUDCAD 53
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
NZDCAD 501
AUDCAD 368
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +96.04 USD
Pior negociação: -8 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +149.53 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -7.55 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FBS-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 12
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 5
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 11
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 9
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 2
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 2
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.06 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.09 × 122
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.10 × 167
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.33 × 3
AmanaCapital-Live
0.35 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.38 × 131
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.43 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 14
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.50 × 2
FBS-Real
0.55 × 190
NoahGlobal-Server
0.68 × 22
GoMarkets-Live
0.76 × 474
44 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

High Roller for MT5

High-Risk, High-Reward Algorithmic Trading Signal | AUDCAD & NZDCAD

Overview

High Roller is an aggressive algorithmic trading signal designed for experienced traders who are willing to accept elevated risk in pursuit of higher returns.
It is based on a similar core mechanism to North Star, but operates with significantly increased exposure and faster equity growth potential.

This signal is not suitable for conservative accounts or risk-averse investors.

Trading Approach

Advanced multi-layer position management with aggressive scaling
Adaptive entries responding to volatility and momentum shifts
Dynamic exposure adjustment to maximize profit potential
Algorithmic exit logic optimized for strong market moves

The strategy is designed to capitalize on sustained trends and volatility expansions, accepting larger drawdowns as part of its profit profile.

Risk Profile

High Roller intentionally operates with increased risk compared to standard signals.
Drawdowns can be sharp and rapid during unfavorable market conditions.

Regular profit withdrawals are strongly recommended to reduce account exposure and lock in gains over time.

Performance Characteristics

High trade intensity during active market phases
Multiple simultaneous positions per pair
Higher volatility in equity curve
Designed for traders seeking aggressive growth rather than capital preservation

Account Requirements

Minimum Balance: $1,500 USD
Recommended Balance: $3,000+ USD
Leverage: 1:500 recommended (lower leverage is supported but will result in smaller position sizes)

Recommended Broker

For best execution quality and signal copying accuracy, it is recommended to use the same broker as the signal account.

FBS offers ECN execution, competitive spreads, and free VPS.

Open FBS Account

Note: This is an affiliate link. Opening an account through it does not affect signal performance or trading conditions.


Sem comentários
2026.01.07 19:56
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.07 12:50
High current drawdown in 37% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.07 12:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.07 12:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.07 12:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar