Hizbullah Mangal

Aurox AI

Hizbullah Mangal
0 comentários
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
0
Negociações com lucro:
0 (0.00%)
Negociações com perda:
0 (0.00%)
Melhor negociação:
0.00 USD
Pior negociação:
0.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
0.00 USD
Perda bruta:
0.00 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.00
Atividade de negociação:
n/a
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.00%
Fator de recuperação:
0.00
Negociações longas:
0 (0.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
n/a
Valor esperado:
0.00 USD
Lucro médio:
0.00 USD
Perda média:
0.00 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-Live17" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Aurox AI – Gold Trading Signal Description

This signal is powered by Aurox AI, an advanced artificial intelligence trading system currently in active development and testing.

Aurox AI is engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) and is built around a selective execution model. The system does not trade continuously or chase market movement. Instead, it waits for precise internal conditions to align before executing trades, prioritizing accuracy, control, and risk efficiency.

The core of Aurox AI combines:

  • Rule-based institutional trading logic

  • Multiple adaptive AI models

  • Advanced market condition filtering

The objective of Aurox AI is maximum trade precision, focusing on high-probability setups rather than trade frequency. Every position is treated as an independent decision, with strict internal validation before execution.

This signal represents real testing data from an unreleased AI system, allowing users to follow the development phase of Aurox AI before its official public launch.

Aurox AI is designed for traders who value discipline, structure, and long-term consistency, rather than aggressive or uncontrolled strategies.


Sem comentários
2026.01.05 19:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 19:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 19:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.05 19:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 19:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
