|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF
|2
|GBPAUD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|
1 2
|
1 2
|
1 2
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|USDCHF
|1
|GBPAUD
|5
|AUDCAD
|1
|EURNZD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|GBPNZD
|2
|AUDNZD
|2
|EURCAD
|0
|EURAUD
|1
|AUDCHF
|-4
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|USDCHF
|62
|GBPAUD
|743
|AUDCAD
|136
|EURNZD
|242
|GBPCAD
|164
|GBPNZD
|337
|AUDNZD
|381
|EURCAD
|7
|EURAUD
|181
|AUDCHF
|-315
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-Pro" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 2
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 6
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 5
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillAsia-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 18
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 75
|
MOTForex-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|0.00 × 6
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 41
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.00 × 38
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
Deriv-Demo
|0.00 × 43
|
Markets.com-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FlowBank-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
|0.00 × 10
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 151
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.00 × 74
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|0.00 × 8
i Use level trading to enter multiple forex pairs. And to ensure i do not miss closing the trades as per dynamic levels built a EA to monitor and close the position.
I do not use TP or SL on any trade.
Concept is to diversify positions to multiple forex pairs with small lots. To ensure drawdown dosent affect the margin.
i Am starting with just 28$ balance.
Suggest : Wait for 1 month of track record before copying. Do your study before.
# If account balance is 100$ , Use lot =0.01. expect DD up to 20-25%.
Accordingly do your math for risk and balance management.