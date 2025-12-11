SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / SPG Forex
Sheshadri Prathap G

SPG Forex

Sheshadri Prathap G
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 40%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
11
Negociações com lucro:
10 (90.90%)
Negociações com perda:
1 (9.09%)
Melhor negociação:
4.81 USD
Pior negociação:
-3.60 USD
Lucro bruto:
14.86 USD (2 253 pips)
Perda bruta:
-3.60 USD (315 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (14.86 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
14.86 USD (10)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.57
Atividade de negociação:
100.00%
Depósito máximo carregado:
36.58%
Último negócio:
3 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
2
Tempo médio de espera:
3 dias
Fator de recuperação:
3.13
Negociações longas:
6 (54.55%)
Negociações curtas:
5 (45.45%)
Fator de lucro:
4.13
Valor esperado:
1.02 USD
Lucro médio:
1.49 USD
Perda média:
-3.60 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
1 (-3.60 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-3.60 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
39.99%
Algotrading:
90%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
3.60 USD (8.37%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
8.37% (3.60 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
47.91% (19.97 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
USDCHF 2
GBPAUD 1
AUDCAD 1
EURNZD 1
GBPCAD 1
GBPNZD 1
AUDNZD 1
EURCAD 1
EURAUD 1
AUDCHF 1
1 2
1 2
1 2
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
USDCHF 1
GBPAUD 5
AUDCAD 1
EURNZD 1
GBPCAD 1
GBPNZD 2
AUDNZD 2
EURCAD 0
EURAUD 1
AUDCHF -4
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
USDCHF 62
GBPAUD 743
AUDCAD 136
EURNZD 242
GBPCAD 164
GBPNZD 337
AUDNZD 381
EURCAD 7
EURAUD 181
AUDCHF -315
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +4.81 USD
Pior negociação: -4 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +14.86 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -3.60 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "RoboForex-Pro" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 2
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 6
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 5
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 2
TickmillAsia-Live
0.00 × 9
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 18
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 75
MOTForex-Live
0.00 × 2
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
0.00 × 6
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 41
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 3
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.00 × 38
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 2
Deriv-Demo
0.00 × 43
Markets.com-Live
0.00 × 2
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
FlowBank-Live
0.00 × 12
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 8
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
0.00 × 10
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 151
PepperstoneUK-Live
0.00 × 8
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 74
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
0.00 × 8
i Use level trading to enter multiple forex pairs. And to ensure i do not miss closing the trades as per dynamic levels built a EA to monitor and close the position.

I do not use TP or SL on any trade. 

Concept is to diversify positions to multiple forex pairs with small lots. To ensure drawdown dosent affect the margin.

i Am starting with just 28$ balance. 

Suggest : Wait for 1 month of track record before copying. Do your study before. 

# If account balance is 100$ , Use lot =0.01.  expect DD up to 20-25%. 

Accordingly do your math for risk and balance management.

2025.12.31 04:02
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 18:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 16:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 11:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 08:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.30 04:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 17:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 16:26
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 11:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 09:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 08:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 09:20
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 08:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.12.24 03:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 18:05
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 15:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 09:59
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 06:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 02:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
