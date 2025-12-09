SinaisSeções
Albinus Tejo Sungkowo

Alwinson Gold AT STD

Confiabilidade
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2025 19%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
32
Negociações com lucro:
27 (84.37%)
Negociações com perda:
5 (15.63%)
Melhor negociação:
45.55 USD
Pior negociação:
-26.14 USD
Lucro bruto:
181.73 USD (10 762 pips)
Perda bruta:
-54.74 USD (4 166 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
18 (134.82 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
134.82 USD (18)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.41
Atividade de negociação:
8.86%
Depósito máximo carregado:
17.56%
Último negócio:
17 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
0
Tempo médio de espera:
2 horas
Fator de recuperação:
2.42
Negociações longas:
32 (100.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
3.32
Valor esperado:
3.97 USD
Lucro médio:
6.73 USD
Perda média:
-10.95 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-52.48 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-52.48 USD (3)
Crescimento mensal:
18.53%
Algotrading:
71%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
52.48 USD (5.97%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
6.74% (52.48 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
19.92% (143.36 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 127
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 6.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +45.55 USD
Pior negociação: -26 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 18
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 3
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +134.82 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -52.48 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Headway-Real" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 3
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-MT5 2
0.00 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.40 × 25
FBSTradestone-Real
1.53 × 36
Alpari-MT5
1.58 × 19
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.75 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.79 × 170
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.00 × 37
Exness-MT5Real5
2.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real31
3.18 × 57
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.27 × 33
Tickmill-Live
5.35 × 17
Update Notice

This signal has been migrated to a different broker to reduce trading costs and improve long-term efficiency.
Visit https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348301


This account is operated in a semi-automatic mode: trades are executed by an EA with selective manual intervention.

The strategy applies a Buy-Only averaging-down model on Gold (XAUUSD), accepting higher risk in exchange for potentially higher monthly returns.


Broker Information:
This project uses Headway for execution.

2025.12.18 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 10:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 07:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.11 07:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 22:16
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 21:16
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 20:13
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 16:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 15:10
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 09:53
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 09:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 09:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
