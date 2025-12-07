SinaisSeções
FastScalp RF TQ M1

PT Profesional Visi Teknologi Strategis
Confiabilidade
3 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 1199 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 24%
TradeQuo-Server
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
37
Negociações com lucro:
23 (62.16%)
Negociações com perda:
14 (37.84%)
Melhor negociação:
17.53 USD
Pior negociação:
-16.57 USD
Lucro bruto:
182.64 USD (36 508 pips)
Perda bruta:
-158.16 USD (30 879 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
7 (42.34 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
54.43 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.12
Atividade de negociação:
51.69%
Depósito máximo carregado:
10.35%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
13
Tempo médio de espera:
6 horas
Fator de recuperação:
0.50
Negociações longas:
21 (56.76%)
Negociações curtas:
16 (43.24%)
Fator de lucro:
1.15
Valor esperado:
0.66 USD
Lucro médio:
7.94 USD
Perda média:
-11.30 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
4 (-41.25 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-41.25 USD (4)
Crescimento mensal:
24.46%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
17.70 USD
Máximo:
49.30 USD (34.98%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
34.77% (49.20 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
10.22% (9.50 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD- 37
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD- 24
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD- 5.6K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +17.53 USD
Pior negociação: -17 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 4
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +42.34 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -41.25 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "TradeQuo-Server" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

📈 FastScalp VIP – Real Micro Account, Big Results

Account Overview:
This is a real trading account on the TradeQuo (hedge type, currency USD) with Vantage. Starting from a $100 micro deposit, the account has been scaled carefully through profits and periodic top-ups. 

Strategy Details:
This account is run by FastScalp VIP, an automated expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for XAUUSD. The system follows a “one‑shot, single position” approach: it enters one trade at a time based on momentum breakouts, with predefined Stop Loss, Take Profit, and dynamic Trailing Stop protection. The EA trades only gold (XAUUSD), optimised on M1 timeframes, and does not use martingale. Position sizing increases gradually as equity grows, maintaining risk per trade within strict parameters.


2025.12.24 15:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 09:53
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.09 09:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.07 02:28
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.07 02:28
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.07 02:28
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.07 02:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.07 02:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
