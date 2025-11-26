SinaisSeções
Dingjia Xiong

XAU Rhythm Master 2

Dingjia Xiong
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
6 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 28%
UltimaMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
5 323
Negociações com lucro:
3 307 (62.12%)
Negociações com perda:
2 016 (37.87%)
Melhor negociação:
1 679.00 USD
Pior negociação:
-252.31 USD
Lucro bruto:
57 237.19 USD (1 472 132 pips)
Perda bruta:
-30 247.43 USD (1 174 638 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
29 (264.42 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
2 136.88 USD (4)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.11
Atividade de negociação:
63.38%
Depósito máximo carregado:
5.62%
Último negócio:
17 minutos atrás
Negociações por semana:
642
Tempo médio de espera:
36 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
13.46
Negociações longas:
2 782 (52.26%)
Negociações curtas:
2 541 (47.74%)
Fator de lucro:
1.89
Valor esperado:
5.07 USD
Lucro médio:
17.31 USD
Perda média:
-15.00 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
20 (-711.22 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 993.89 USD (17)
Crescimento mensal:
14.61%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
3.20 USD
Máximo:
2 004.97 USD (1.57%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
1.86% (2 004.97 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
6.28% (6 629.54 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 5323
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD+ 27K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD+ 298K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +1 679.00 USD
Pior negociação: -252 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 4
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 17
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +264.42 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -711.22 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "UltimaMarkets-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Gold High-Frequency Hedging Strategy: 100+ Trades Daily Ignite Profits, A Gold Trading Tool with 30%-50% Monthly Returns

Amidst the escalating volatility of the gold market, traditional one-way trading can no longer meet investors' pursuit of high returns. This high-frequency hedging strategy specifically designed for gold has become a profitable tool in both oscillating and trending markets, thanks to its core advantages of "two-way positioning, high-frequency trading, and strict risk control." It stably locks in 30%-50% monthly returns with over 100 trades per day, completely subverting the traditional model of gold investment!

  1. Two-Way Positioning: No Missed Opportunities, No Lock-Ups

Breaking the limitations of one-way trading, the strategy opens both trend-following and counter-trend orders simultaneously: trend-following orders accurately capture gold's upward and downward trends to seize band profits; counter-trend orders automatically intervene during market corrections, reducing costs through scientific position averaging. Whether gold prices are rising, falling, or consolidating sideways, it can find profitable entry points, completely eliminating the anxiety of missed opportunities and the trouble of lock-ups.

  1. High-Frequency Trading: Small Profits Accumulate into Large Gains

Adopting the trading logic of "low-interval averaging and fast exits": the averaging interval is dynamically adjusted based on gold's real-time volatility—3-5 pips during low volatility and 5-8 pips during high volatility. This ensures rapid position follow-up while avoiding risk accumulation from dense averaging. Exit speed is "lightning-fast," with a single position held for only 3-5 minutes and a fixed take-profit of 1-3 pips per trade. The "small profits, quick exits" model accumulates returns, easily completing over 100 trades per day and turning small profits into substantial gains.

  1. Intelligent Risk Control: Safeguard Profits from Shrinkage

The strategy incorporates multiple risk control mechanisms to fundamentally manage risks: each trade has a mandatory stop-loss, limiting single-trade losses to 0.1%-0.3% of the account principal; the maximum account drawdown is controlled at 10%, triggering forced liquidation and trading suspension when reached to prevent large losses. Additionally, it uses moving averages and RSI indicators to filter invalid volatility, avoiding high-impact data events such as non-farm payrolls and Federal Reserve interest rate decisions to reduce slippage and misoperations, ensuring stable returns.

  1. Universal Adaptability: Suitable for Beginners and Veterans Alike

No complex analysis or overnight monitoring is required— the strategy can be automatically executed by an intelligent trading system, from order opening and averaging to take-profit/stop-loss, with no manual intervention. Whether you're a novice just entering gold investment or an experienced trader pursuing efficient returns, you can easily get started. Pair it with a low-commission trading platform to effectively reduce transaction costs for 100+ daily trades, ensuring every penny of profit is securely pocketed.

This gold high-frequency hedging strategy addresses market uncertainty through two-way positioning, amplifies volatility profits via high-frequency trading, and safeguards profit security with strict risk control. Earning 30%-50% monthly is no longer an ideal goal—100+ daily trades accelerate profits! Get started now to unlock the full set of trading logic and practical guidelines, and embark on a new era of high-return gold investment!


Sem comentários
2025.12.29 03:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 02:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 02:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.29 01:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.25 16:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 12:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.26 12:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
