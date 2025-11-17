SinaisSeções
Mark Anthony Jimenez

Stallion

Mark Anthony Jimenez
0 comentários
10 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 -60%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
747
Negociações com lucro:
365 (48.86%)
Negociações com perda:
382 (51.14%)
Melhor negociação:
1 043.50 USD
Pior negociação:
-662.50 USD
Lucro bruto:
23 278.09 USD (804 962 pips)
Perda bruta:
-19 187.85 USD (442 373 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
25 (1 598.23 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 598.23 USD (25)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.07
Atividade de negociação:
78.75%
Depósito máximo carregado:
152.14%
Último negócio:
3 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
116
Tempo médio de espera:
8 horas
Fator de recuperação:
1.37
Negociações longas:
681 (91.16%)
Negociações curtas:
66 (8.84%)
Fator de lucro:
1.21
Valor esperado:
5.48 USD
Lucro médio:
63.78 USD
Perda média:
-50.23 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
19 (-458.48 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 255.74 USD (14)
Crescimento mensal:
-70.63%
Algotrading:
72%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
626.75 USD
Máximo:
2 983.34 USD (88.89%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
99.36% (2 982.76 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
59.18% (679.00 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 668
GBPCAD 55
XAGUSD 22
GBPAUD 1
USDCHF 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 2.5K
GBPCAD 149
XAGUSD 1.5K
GBPAUD 43
USDCHF -58
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 285K
GBPCAD 1.9K
XAGUSD 76K
GBPAUD 75
USDCHF -40
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +1 043.50 USD
Pior negociação: -663 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 25
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 14
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1 598.23 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -458.48 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.37 × 19
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3620
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 472
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.33 × 246
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.84 × 227
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
itexsys-Platform
2.00 × 1
StriforLtd-Live
2.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
100 mais ...
TRADING IS OBJECTIVE, THEY ARE JUST NUMBERS, IT IS ONLY UP & DOWN, PROFIT & LOSSES.

It started from a dream, to ambition, and now a reality. Copy my trades and my success is your success. 

I recommend to use a broker with a very tight Spreads like IC Markets. You can check them out and see for yourself for their very low spreads and some starts from 0.

A minimum of USD$600 trading balance so that it can cover for drawdowns.

Leverage of 1:500 

1. BE REALISTIC.

2. BE LOGICAL.

3. DON'T BE EMOTIONAL.

  • Trading has a risk, business has a risk, work has a risk, and the moment you were born is already a risk. 
  • This is not a guaranteed way to be rich, because nothing is guaranteed in life.
  • Your profits will also depend from your capital.
  • Trade only what you can afford to lose.

MAY THE POINTS BE IN OUR FAVOR!


    Sem comentários
    2026.01.12 18:05
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2026.01.12 17:03
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2026.01.12 16:03
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2026.01.09 19:41
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2026.01.09 18:41
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2026.01.09 17:39
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2026.01.08 12:21
    High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.01.08 10:11
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.01.08 09:11
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.01.08 08:08
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.01.08 07:08
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.01.08 06:08
    High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2025.12.26 04:02
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.12.26 03:02
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.12.15 12:00
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.12.15 10:57
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.12.12 13:32
    80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.12.09 17:10
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.12.09 10:53
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.12.09 10:53
    80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
