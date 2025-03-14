Moedas / PTMN
PTMN: Portman Ridge Finance Corporation - Closed End Fund
12.27 USD 0.17 (1.40%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PTMN para hoje mudou para 1.40%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.20 e o mais alto foi 12.46.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Portman Ridge Finance Corporation - Closed End Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PTMN Notícias
Faixa diária
12.20 12.46
Faixa anual
11.48 18.92
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.10
- Open
- 12.20
- Bid
- 12.27
- Ask
- 12.57
- Low
- 12.20
- High
- 12.46
- Volume
- 134
- Mudança diária
- 1.40%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.25%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -29.68%
- Mudança anual
- -34.03%
