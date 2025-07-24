Moedas / PRO
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
PRO: PROS Holdings Inc
15.86 USD 0.01 (0.06%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PRO para hoje mudou para 0.06%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 15.79 e o mais alto foi 16.27.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas PROS Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRO Notícias
- Sonoco to Sell ThermoSafe Business to Arsenal Capital Partners for Up to $725 Million
- California Assembly Tries Again to Combat Private-Equity Medical Takeovers
- Stada Eyes IPO in Autumn if Conditions Are Right
- Sompo Holdings to Buy Aspen Insurance for $3.5 Billion
- Net-Zero Banking Alliance Suspends Activities Amid Wave of Departures
- Puerto Rico Utility Bondholders Break Off Deal After Oversight Board Purge
- TPG to Acquire Irth Solutions from Blackstone
- Exclusive | Spirit Airlines Engages Advisers to Explore Repeat Restructuring
- Blackstone to Buy Shermco From Gryphon Investors for About $1.6 Billion
- Exclusive | Moelis Restructuring Banker Derrough Moves to Jefferies
- Regulators Fine Private-Equity Firm TZP Over Excess Fees
- White House Fires Most of Puerto Rico Oversight Board
- Kosmos Energy Posts Downbeat Q2 Results, Joins HilleVax And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX), Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)
- Private Equity Worries That Trump Might Bundle Crypto Into 401(k) Order
- PROS Holdings Q2: Subscription Momentum Should Fuel Margin Expansion Ahead (NYSE:PRO)
- Earnings call transcript: PROS Holdings’ Q2 2025 earnings beat forecasts
- PROS earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Pros Holdings (PRO) Q2 Earnings
- Pros Holdings (PRO) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- KKR Gets Boost From Asset-Based Lending Push
- MPLX to Buy Northwind Midstream for $2.38 Billion
- Figma Is Largest VC-Backed American Tech Company IPO in Years
- Firefly Aerospace Sets IPO Terms That Could Push Market Cap Above $5.5 Billion
- Pros Holdings (PRO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
Faixa diária
15.79 16.27
Faixa anual
13.61 29.24
- Fechamento anterior
- 15.85
- Open
- 16.27
- Bid
- 15.86
- Ask
- 16.16
- Low
- 15.79
- High
- 16.27
- Volume
- 225
- Mudança diária
- 0.06%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.20%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -16.48%
- Mudança anual
- -14.69%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh