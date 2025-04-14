Moedas / OTRK
OTRK: Ontrak Inc
0.33 USD 0.04 (10.81%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OTRK para hoje mudou para -10.81%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.31 e o mais alto foi 0.39.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ontrak Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
0.31 0.39
Faixa anual
0.23 5.53
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.37
- Open
- 0.39
- Bid
- 0.33
- Ask
- 0.63
- Low
- 0.31
- High
- 0.39
- Volume
- 1.870 K
- Mudança diária
- -10.81%
- Mudança mensal
- 26.92%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -78.00%
- Mudança anual
- -89.00%
