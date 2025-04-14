CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / OTRK
Voltar para Ações

OTRK: Ontrak Inc

0.33 USD 0.04 (10.81%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do OTRK para hoje mudou para -10.81%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.31 e o mais alto foi 0.39.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ontrak Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OTRK Notícias

Faixa diária
0.31 0.39
Faixa anual
0.23 5.53
Fechamento anterior
0.37
Open
0.39
Bid
0.33
Ask
0.63
Low
0.31
High
0.39
Volume
1.870 K
Mudança diária
-10.81%
Mudança mensal
26.92%
Mudança de 6 meses
-78.00%
Mudança anual
-89.00%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
1.734%
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
$​49.2 bilh
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​151.0 bilh