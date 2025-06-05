Moedas / OCTO
OCTO: Eightco Holdings Inc
24.11 USD 16.06 (39.98%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OCTO para hoje mudou para -39.98%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 23.96 e o mais alto foi 38.94.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Eightco Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
23.96 38.94
Faixa anual
0.98 83.12
- Fechamento anterior
- 40.17
- Open
- 37.71
- Bid
- 24.11
- Ask
- 24.41
- Low
- 23.96
- High
- 38.94
- Volume
- 10.683 K
- Mudança diária
- -39.98%
- Mudança mensal
- 1529.05%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2111.93%
- Mudança anual
- 913.03%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh