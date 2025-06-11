Moedas / IAS
IAS: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp
8.52 USD 0.13 (1.55%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IAS para hoje mudou para 1.55%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.39 e o mais alto foi 8.54.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
IAS Notícias
Faixa diária
8.39 8.54
Faixa anual
6.26 13.57
- Fechamento anterior
- 8.39
- Open
- 8.44
- Bid
- 8.52
- Ask
- 8.82
- Low
- 8.39
- High
- 8.54
- Volume
- 515
- Mudança diária
- 1.55%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.18%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 5.71%
- Mudança anual
- -21.55%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh