HOUS: Anywhere Real Estate Inc
7.29 USD 0.15 (2.10%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HOUS para hoje mudou para 2.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 7.06 e o mais alto foi 7.42.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Anywhere Real Estate Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
7.06 7.42
Faixa anual
2.71 7.55
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.14
- Open
- 7.19
- Bid
- 7.29
- Ask
- 7.59
- Low
- 7.06
- High
- 7.42
- Volume
- 797
- Mudança diária
- 2.10%
- Mudança mensal
- 22.73%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 118.26%
- Mudança anual
- 42.94%
