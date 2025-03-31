Moedas / HMST
HMST: HomeStreet Inc
13.87 USD 0.25 (1.84%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HMST para hoje mudou para 1.84%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 13.41 e o mais alto foi 13.94.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas HomeStreet Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
HMST Notícias
- Mechanics Bank and HomeStreet receive all regulatory approvals for merger
- HomeStreet Q2 2025 presentation shows continued losses as merger timeline advances
- HomeStreet earnings missed by $0.20, revenue topped estimates
- HomeStreet (HMST) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- HomeStreet (HMST) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- HomeStreet Posts Q2 Loss as Revenue Up
- Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- HomeStreet Q1 2025 slides: Net loss narrows as merger with Mechanics Bank announced
- HomeStreet Q1 2025 slides: Improved margins amid merger with Mechanics Bank
- homestreet inc. shareholders approve board nominees and executive pay
- HomeStreet (HMST): Loan Portfolio Repositioning For Profitability, Sustainability, Upside
- Bank M&A Activity Rebounds In March, Pushing Q1 2025 Total Deal Value To $1.61B
- HomeStreet Tries Again: Merger With Mechanics Bank May Be The Turning Point (NASDAQ:HMST)
- Seattle lender HomeStreet valued at $300 million in second buyout attempt since 2024
Faixa diária
13.41 13.94
Faixa anual
8.43 16.09
- Fechamento anterior
- 13.62
- Open
- 13.53
- Bid
- 13.87
- Ask
- 14.17
- Low
- 13.41
- High
- 13.94
- Volume
- 465
- Mudança diária
- 1.84%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.77%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 38.01%
- Mudança anual
- -13.31%
