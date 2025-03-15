Moedas / GNTY
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
GNTY: Guaranty Bancshares Inc
52.19 USD 3.49 (7.17%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GNTY para hoje mudou para 7.17%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 49.77 e o mais alto foi 52.19.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Guaranty Bancshares Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GNTY Notícias
- Guaranty Bancshares declara dividendo especial de US$ 2,30 antes da fusão
- Guaranty Bancshares declares $2.30 special dividend ahead of merger
- Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY) Could Be a Great Choice
- Glacier Bancorp divulga informações complementares sobre fusão após exigências de acionistas
- Glacier Bancorp issues supplemental merger disclosures after shareholder demands
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Why Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Glacier Bancorp Is A 'Wait And See' Opportunity (NYSE:GBCI)
- Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY) Could Be a Great Choice
- Guaranty Bancshares earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Huntington to Strengthen Texas Presence With Veritex Buyout
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 6
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raises Glacier Bancorp price target on GNTY deal
- DA Davidson reiterates buy rating on Glacier Bancorp stock
- Glacier Bancorp stock rises on acquisition of Guaranty Bancshares
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
- Guaranty Bank & Trust Celebrates Buffy Dyess on Receiving the Prestigious 2025 Bank Compliance Leader Award
- Guaranty Bancshares: I’m Holding For Now, Not Chasing The Rally (NYSE:GNTY)
- Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 6
- 21 Upcoming Dividend Increases To Finish Q1
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 23
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 16
Faixa diária
49.77 52.19
Faixa anual
32.04 52.19
- Fechamento anterior
- 48.70
- Open
- 49.77
- Bid
- 52.19
- Ask
- 52.49
- Low
- 49.77
- High
- 52.19
- Volume
- 55
- Mudança diária
- 7.17%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.92%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 32.36%
- Mudança anual
- 52.65%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh