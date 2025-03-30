Moedas / GCI
GCI: Gannett Co Inc
4.28 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GCI para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.25 e o mais alto foi 4.37.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Gannett Co Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
GCI Notícias
- Publisher Gannett wins dismissal of nearly all of journalists’ job bias lawsuit
- Bill Miller's MSTR Bitcoin Bet Soars 40% As His Fund Piles Into Housing, Energy And Autos In Bold Q2 Moves - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- New Revenue Sources And Cost Savings Improve Gannett Stock's Outlook (Upgrade) (NYSE:GCI)
- Conventum Alluvium Global Fund Q2 2025 Quarterly Report
- Gannett (GCI) Q2 EPS Jumps 367%
- Gannett stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP despite lowered 2025 guidance
- Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gannett Co., Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:GCI)
- Gannett earnings beat by $0.48, revenue fell short of estimates
- Gannett reports improved q2 financial metrics amid cost reductions
- Gannett partners with AddressUSA to power real estate portal
- Tracking Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- Here’s how many people leave a news article when asked to pay
- LocaliQ launches AI voice agent to convert missed calls into leads
- Gannett: The Undervalued Legacy Media Turnaround With Digital Upside (GCI)
- Gannett names Joe Miranda as chief technology and data officer
- Taboola Unveils DeeperDive, a Gen AI Answer Engine Built for the Open Web, Connecting Readers with Unique Publisher Content, Empowering Publishers to Defy Abuse by Gen AI Search
- Gannett launches AI answer engine on USA TODAY website
- Gannett | USA TODAY Network Joins Snowflake Marketplace
- gannett co. shareholders elect directors and approve audit firm
- Can media company spinoffs of brands like CNN and CNBC be good for investors? Here’s what history tells us.
- Undercovered Dozen: Power Metals, Verses AI, TFS Financial, Nextdoor +
- Gannett Co., Inc.: A Deep Value Turnaround With Hidden Optionality (NYSE:GCI)
Faixa diária
4.25 4.37
Faixa anual
2.55 5.91
