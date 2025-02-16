Moedas / CMPO
CMPO: CompoSecure Inc - Class A
20.02 USD 0.38 (1.93%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CMPO para hoje mudou para 1.93%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 19.95 e o mais alto foi 20.06.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas CompoSecure Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMPO Notícias
- Is CompoSecure (CMPO) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- CompoSecure to transfer listing from Nasdaq to NYSE, keeps CMPO ticker
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for CompoSecure (CMPO) Stock
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) is a Great Choice
- Composecure stock hits all-time high of 19.62 USD
- JP Morgan raises Upstart, cuts CompoSecure, Riskified on shifting fintech outlo
- JPMorgan downgrades CompoSecure stock to Underweight on valuation concerns
- Robinhood is now offering its credit card users a ludicrous upgrade option they've been begging to have
- CompoSecure stock hits all-time high at 17.15 USD
- CompoSecure, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CMPO)
- CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- CompoSecure Q2 2025 presentation: revenue up 10%, raises full-year guidance
- CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Paymentus (PAY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Resolute Holdings appoints two new independent directors to board
- CompoSecure: Still Heavy Metal, Now Smarter Security (NASDAQ:CMPO)
- CompoSecure CFO Tim Fitzsimmons to retire by early 2026
- Cowen maintains Buy on CompoSecure, reiterates $15 target
- Analyst Warns Tariffs Could Push US Bitcoin Mining Build Costs 20% Higher - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR)
- CompoSecure Beats EBITDA Estimates But Analyst Cuts Price Forecast Amid Resolute Spin-Off And Growth Outlook - CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)
- CompoSecure: Taking Profits (NASDAQ:CMPO)
Faixa diária
19.95 20.06
Faixa anual
9.25 20.14
- Fechamento anterior
- 19.64
- Open
- 19.96
- Bid
- 20.02
- Ask
- 20.32
- Low
- 19.95
- High
- 20.06
- Volume
- 199
- Mudança diária
- 1.93%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.06%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 85.89%
- Mudança anual
- 42.69%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh