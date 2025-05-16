Moedas / CARV
CARV: Carver Bancorp Inc
2.40 USD 0.05 (2.13%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CARV para hoje mudou para 2.13%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.28 e o mais alto foi 2.56.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Carver Bancorp Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
2.28 2.56
Faixa anual
1.30 3.85
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.35
- Open
- 2.29
- Bid
- 2.40
- Ask
- 2.70
- Low
- 2.28
- High
- 2.56
- Volume
- 51
- Mudança diária
- 2.13%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.60%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 65.52%
- Mudança anual
- 24.35%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh