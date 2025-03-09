Moedas / BIGC
BIGC: BigCommerce Holdings Inc - Series 1
4.78 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BIGC para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.76 e o mais alto foi 5.25.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas BigCommerce Holdings Inc - Series 1. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
4.76 5.25
Faixa anual
4.73 8.20
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.78
- Open
- 5.18
- Bid
- 4.78
- Ask
- 5.08
- Low
- 4.76
- High
- 5.25
- Volume
- 3.310 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.82%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -18.71%
- Mudança anual
- -40.62%
