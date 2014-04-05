SMC Flow Cloud

SMF Cloud is a clean, lightweight chart indicator that visualizes directional market flow using an adaptive trend “cloud”, dynamic volatility bands, retest markers, and a TradingView-style strength gauge. It is designed for fast decision-making: identify trend shifts, measure trend strength, and spot pullback/retest opportunities at a glance.

Key Features

  • Smart Money Flow Trend Cloud

    • Smooth trend baseline (EMA or ALMA) with optional additional smoothing.

    • Clear bullish/bearish flow visualization directly on the chart.

  • Adaptive Bands (Volatility-Aware)

    • Bands automatically expand/contract based on ATR and flow strength.

    • Useful for identifying regime changes and momentum bursts.

  • Trend Switch Signals (Buy/Sell)

    • Buy/Sell arrows plotted on confirmed trend reversals.

    • Adjustable spacing from candles for clean visibility.

  • Retest Signals

    • Retest events are marked with a symbol above/below price.

    • Cooldown and max-bars controls to avoid clutter.

  • TradingView-Style Strength Gauge

    • On-chart gauge shows real-time trend strength (%).

    • Uses the same signed strength logic and EMA smoothing approach for closer TradingView alignment.

  • Popup Alerts

    • Alerts for Buy/Sell trend switch and Bull/Bear retest signals.

Inputs & Customization

  • Bull/Bear colors

  • Trend length and smoothing

  • EMA or ALMA baseline selection (with ALMA offset/sigma controls)

  • Flow window, flow smoothing, and flow boost (power)

  • ATR length and adaptive band tightness/expansion

  • Toggle cloud, bands, switch arrows, retests, and gauge

  • Retest cooldown and display window controls

Practical Use

  • Trend following: stay aligned with the current flow direction.

  • Reversal confirmation: use switch arrows when the regime changes.

  • Pullback entries: use ✦ retest markers as pullback/retest indications during an active trend.

  • Strength filter: trade stronger moves and avoid choppy phases using the strength gauge.


Produtos recomendados
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicadores
Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
Hammer and Shooting Star pattern MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "Padrão Martelo e Estrela Cadente" para MT5, sem repintura, sem atraso. - O indicador "Padrão Martelo e Estrela Cadente" é um indicador muito poderoso para negociação de Price Action. - O indicador detecta padrões Martelo de alta e Estrela Cadente de baixa no gráfico: - Martelo de alta - Sinal de seta azul no gráfico (veja as imagens). - Estrela Cadente de baixa - Sinal de seta vermelha no gráfico (veja as imagens). - Com alertas para PC, celular e e-mail. - O indicador
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Indicadores
Você, assim como eu, gosta de operar a favor da tendência? Então este indicador vai te ajudar! Rainbow Trend é um indicador de tendência, no qual utiliza várias Médias Móveis junto do gráfico. Ela mede diferentes zonas de força da tendência para diferentes prazos: muito curto, curto, médio, longo e muito longo. Cada zona tem sua cor, e é possível ter alertas sonoros quando o preço sai de uma zona e entra em outra. Sua configuração é muito simples. Se encontrou alguma falha ou tem alguma sugestão
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
Indicadores
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Renko System
Marco Montemari
Indicadores
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
KasTon Magic All in One Indicators
Kauser Alam
Indicadores
KasTon Trend System: The Complete 2-in-1 Trading Strategy Identify the Trend, Confirm the Signal, and Trade with Confidence! Do you suffer from confusion while trading? Do you find it difficult to determine the market's direction? Are you tired of losing money on false signals? The KasTon Trend System is here as an integrated solution to all these problems. This is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading strategy built on the synergy of two powerful, custom-built indicators. Our main g
Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
Indicadores
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicadores
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Madx Cobra MT5
Santi Dankamjad
Indicadores
Madx Cobra   Madx Cobra Indicator. Create to traders both experienced and inexperienced to use it because it is a basic indicator How to use : Setting Indicator 1. MA Fast  : Moving Average fast (10) 2. MA Slow :  Moving Average Slow control trend markets.(200) 3. ADX : Control trend(5) 4. For alert you can set to alert Next bar or instant bars.  When arrow sky blue show or arrow up, you can entry order "Buy" or "Long" and arrow red show or arrow down, you can entry order "Sell" or "Short" S
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT5
Ku Chuan Lien
5 (1)
Indicadores
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 5. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
LevelPAttern MT5
Maxim Sokolov
Indicadores
LevelPAttern MT5 is a technical indicator based on the daily levels and Price Action patterns. The indicator is based on the standard ZigZag indicator + reversal candlestick pattens, such as Star, Hammer (also knows as Pin bar), Engulfing and others. The indicator generates audio and text notifications when a pattern is formed and a level is touched. It also supports sending email and push notifications. Indicator operation features It is suitable for working with any CFD and FOREX trading inst
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicadores
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Half ma
Artem Svistunov
Indicadores
The Half ma arrow indicator for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal is a simple but effective tool that gives a signal about a change in the current trend. The Half ma indicator looks like a solid dynamic line that changes color at the points where the trend changes. At these points, the indicator draws arrows of the corresponding color and direction.The Half ma arrow indicator for the MT5 terminal is not an independent source of input signals. It will be most effective to use it as a trend filte
Super Trend Indicator MT5
Navjot Singh
Indicadores
SUPERTREND;   It is a trend following indicator based on the SuperTrend ATR created by Nav. It can be used to detect changes in trend direction and locate stops. When the price falls below the indicator curve, it turns red and indicates a downtrend. Conversely, when the price moves above the curve, the indicator turns green, indicating an uptrend. BUY/SELL Signals; Method 1; A standard strategy using a single SuperTrend is   While ST Period 1=10, ST Multiplier 1=3, - SELL signal when the bars f
AW Heiken Ashi MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicadores
AW Heiken Ashi — Indicador inteligente de tendência e níveis de TP. Indicador avançado baseado no Heiken Ashi clássico, adaptado para traders, com maior flexibilidade e clareza. Ao contrário do indicador padrão, o AW Heiken Ashi ajuda a analisar a tendência, determinar metas de lucro e filtrar sinais falsos, proporcionando decisões de negociação mais seguras. Guia de configuração e instruções - Aqui / Versão MT4 - Aqui Vantagens do AW Heiken Ashi: Funciona em qualquer ativo e período de tempo, A
Super Trend Advance Trading
Minh Khoa Nguyen
Indicadores
The  SuperTrend Advance Trading  is a widely-used technical indicator based on  SuperTrend Strategy + Price Action + EMA . How it works: -  Buy/Sell Signals  can be generated when the trend reverses, the conditions of Price action, TrendLine and EMA are met. - After the  Signal  appears, be patient and wait until the candle closes, at that time place the order as soon as possible. You may have time to review your entry, consider whether it is a good entry or not. - Carefully review the entry, up
Candle Fusion Pro
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
Indicadores
Candle Fusion Pro — Reconhecimento de Padrões + Filtro de Tendência + Filtro de Momentum (Sem Repaint) Detecte formações de velas poderosas e confirme sua força com análise de tendência e momentum em tempo real. Candle Fusion Pro é a ferramenta visual definitiva para traders que confiam na precisão da ação do preço , estrutura de tendência e confirmações múltiplas . Principais Recursos Entradas Baseadas em Padrões : Detecta mais de 10 padrões japoneses avançados , incluindo: Estrelas cadentes
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicadores
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
Order Blocks Breaker MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicadores
Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
Hunter trend
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicadores
Hunter Trend: Arrow Indicator for Binary Options Trading Hunter Trend is an arrow indicator designed for trading binary options (turbo options) on the M1 timeframe, allowing for short-term trading opportunities. How to Trade with this Tool: Signals may appear when a candlestick forms. Once such a signal appears, wait for the closure of that candlestick. Upon the opening of a new candlestick, open a trade for 1-2 candlesticks in the indicated direction. In this case, for 1-2 minutes. A blue dot
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
Indicadores
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features The best results are obtained when the indicator works on two timeframes. For example: M30 – the indicator shows the main trend; M5 – the indicator gen
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicadores
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicadores
Auto Optimized RSI   é um indicador de setas inteligente e fácil de usar, projetado para fornecer sinais de negociação precisos. Ele utiliza simulações de trades com dados históricos para identificar automaticamente os níveis de compra e venda de RSI mais eficazes para cada instrumento e período gráfico. Este indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação independente ou como parte da sua estratégia atual. É especialmente útil para traders de curto prazo. Diferente dos níveis fixos tradi
Gobbo MT5
Alessandro Grossi
Indicadores
Gobbo è un indicatore professionale che evidenzia il trend del mercato con un aspetto grafico chiaro e comprensibile, è basato sulla Moving Average e può essere impostato su qualsiasi periodo di intervallo, di default impostato sul periodo 14, scegliendo un periodo più alto evidenzierà meno cambi di tendenza per un approccio sul medio o lungo periodo, con un periodo più basso più cambi di tendenza per un approccio sul breve termine L'aggiornamento e l'adattamento al time frame scelto avviene in
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Indicadores
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Tops and Bottoms Indicator
Josue De Matos Silva
4.6 (5)
Indicadores
Topos e Fundos Indicator GRATUITO   Topos e Fundos: Um eficaz indicador para suas negociações O indicador de topos e fundos lhe ajuda a perceber as formações de canais ascendentes e descendentes com indicações de topos e fundos ascendentes e/ou descendentes. Além disto ele informa possíveis oportunidades sinalizando com um pequeno círculo amarelo quando o indicador encontrar uma formação de impulso. Com este indicador terás mais segurança e rapidez em suas tomadas de decisão de entradas. Teste
FREE
MagicBB Diamond MT5
Lungile Mpofu
Indicadores
Take Your Trading Experience To the   Next Level ! and get the Magic Bollinger Bands Diamond Indicator MagicBB Diamond Indicator   is MT5 Indicator which can suggest signals for you while on MT5. The indicator is created with Non Lag Bollinger Bands strategy for the best entries. This is a system to target 10 to 20 pips per trade. The indicator will give alerts on the pair where signal was originated including timeframe. If signal sent, you then enter your trade and set the recommended pips targ
Day Trading Indicator MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Indicadores
This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicadores
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicadores
A tendência é sua amiga! Veja a cor do indicador e faça suas operações nessa direção. Ele não repinta. Ou seja, depois que cada candle se fecha, a cor dele é definitiva e não irá se alterar. Você pode focar em movimentos mais curtos e rápidos ou tendências mais longas, basta testar o que melhor se encaixa no seu operacional de acordo com o ativo e tempo gráfico usado. Altere o parâmetro de entrada "Length" e o indicador irá se adaptar automaticamente (quanto maior ele for, maior a tendência an
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (80)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299$ para os primeiros 100compradores. O preço final será de 499$ . A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: VWA
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Indicadores
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Sistema profissional de sinais de tendência sem repintar / sem atraso com taxa de acerto excepcional | Para MT4 / MT5 Funciona melhor em timeframes mais curtos, como 1 minuto, 5 minutos e 15 minutos. Principais características: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition é um sistema inteligente de sinais desenvolvido especificamente para operações com tendência. Utiliza uma lógica de filtragem em múltiplas camadas para detectar apenas movimentos direcionais fortes sustenta
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicadores
Swing Trading é o primeiro indicador projetado para detectar oscilações na direção da tendência e possíveis oscilações de reversão. Ele usa a abordagem de negociação de linha de base, amplamente descrita na literatura de negociação. O indicador estuda vários vetores de preço e tempo para rastrear a direção da tendência agregada e detecta situações nas quais o mercado está sobrevendido ou sobrecomprado em excesso e pronto para corrigir. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de prob
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicadores
Obtenha o AUX GRATUITO e suporte EA  Download direto — Clique aqui [ D.I.C.E ] O DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment é uma ferramenta MT5 especializada criada para traders que aplicam a Teoria das Ondas de Elliott dentro das técnicas de Trading Chaos. Identifica divergências ocultas e regulares na ação do preço, sincronizadas com o ambiente de mercado caótico descrito por Bill Williams. Principais recursos Divergência alinhada com Ondas de Elliott: detecta divergências altistas e bai
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicadores
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicadores
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicadores
MetaForecast prevê e visualiza o futuro de qualquer mercado com base nas harmonias nos dados de preços. Embora o mercado nem sempre seja previsível, se houver um padrão nos preços, o MetaForecast pode prever o futuro com a maior precisão possível. Em comparação com outros produtos similares, o MetaForecast pode gerar resultados mais precisos ao analisar as tendências do mercado. Parâmetros de entrada Past size (Tamanho do passado) Especifica o número de barras que o MetaForecast usa para criar
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
Indicadores
Claro, aqui está a tradução para o português: Apresentando o Indicador de Astronomia para   MT4 / MT5 : Seu Companheiro Celestial Definitivo no Trading Você está pronto para elevar sua experiência de trading a alturas celestiais? Não procure mais do que o nosso revolucionário Indicador de Astronomia para MT4. Essa ferramenta inovadora transcende os indicadores de trading tradicionais, aproveitando o poder de algoritmos complexos para fornecer insights astronômicos incomparáveis e cálculos de pre
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.5 (8)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro é um indicator profissional para MetaTrader 5, projetado para auxiliar traders a identificar pontos de entrada e gerenciar risco de forma eficaz. O indicator fornece um conjunto completo de ferramentas de análise incluindo sistema de detecção de sinais, gestão automática de Entry/SL/TP, análise de volume e estatísticas de desempenho em tempo real. Guia do usuário para entender o sistema   |   Guia do usuário para outros idiomas RECURSOS PRINCIPAIS Sistema de detecção
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicadores
Este é sem dúvida o indicador de reconhecimento automático de formação de preço harmônico mais completo que você pode encontrar para a MetaTrader Platform. Ele detecta 19 padrões diferentes, leva as projeções de Fibonacci tão a sério quanto você, exibe a Zona de Reversão Potencial (PRZ) e encontra níveis adequados de stop loss e take-profit. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Detecta 19 formações harmônicas de preços diferentes Traça
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Indicadores
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicadores
De forma simples, você pode começar a operar quando o movimento dos números brancos — conhecidos como "pips" — começar a aparecer ao lado do candle atual. Os "pips" brancos indicam que uma operação de compra ou venda está ativa e se movendo na direção correta, conforme indicado pela cor branca. Quando o movimento dos pips brancos para e se transforma em uma cor verde estática, isso sinaliza o fim do momento atual. A cor verde dos números representa o lucro total obtido em "pips", independenteme
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Indicadores
Disponível para   MT4   e   MT5 . Junte-se ao canal Market Structure Patterns para baixar os materiais disponíveis para estudos e informações adicionais. Postagens relacionadas: Market Structure Patterns - Introduction Garanta agora com 50% de desconto | Preço anterior US$ 90 | Oferta válida até 31 de dezembro | Uma grande atualização está chegando em breve, e o preço original será ajustado. Market Structure Patterns   é um indicador baseado em   smart money concepts   que apresenta elementos
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicadores
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicadores
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Indicadores
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions， DEMO version，modleling must choose " Every tick based on real ticks"  ) Important notice: Before placing an order, please contact me first, and I will provide you with professional answers and services 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTra
Mais do autor
UT bot alert
Muhammad Hassaan
Indicadores
UT Bot Alerts is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that highlights potential directional changes based on momentum conditions. The indicator marks signal points directly on the chart and can generate optional notifications for convenience. The signal generation logic can operate in two modes: Closed-bar mode: signals are confirmed only after the bar closes. Live-bar mode: signals are displayed during the formation of the current bar. Both modes are available depending on the user's preferr
Trend Magicc
Muhammad Hassaan
Indicadores
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql5* The Trend Magic Indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify the direction of a market trend and potential trend reversals. It is a versatile indicator that can be applied to various financial instruments and timeframes. The Trend Magic Indicator consists of a combination of moving averages and a volatility-based filter. It aims to smooth out price fluctuations and provide a clearer visualization of the underlying trend. Here
SuperTrend V
Muhammad Hassaan
Indicadores
*This is TradingView indicator converted to mql4* The SuperTrend V indicator is a popular technical analysis tool used to identify trends and potential trend reversals in financial markets. It is based on the concept of the SuperTrend indicator but incorporates additional features and variations. The SuperTrend V indicator uses a combination of price action and volatility to determine the trend direction and generate trading signals. Here are the key components and features of the indicator: Ca
CM SlingShot System
Muhammad Hassaan
Indicadores
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql4* The CM Slingshot System Indicator is a trading tool that aims to identify potential trade setups based on market volatility and price action. It is designed to help traders spot entry and exit points in trending markets. The CM Slingshot System Indicator combines multiple indicators and techniques to generate trading signals. Here are the key features and components of the indicator: Bollinger Bands: The indicator incorporates Bollinger Bands, w
Chandelier Exits
Muhammad Hassaan
Indicadores
*This is tradingview indicator converted to mql4* The Chandelier Exit Indicator is a popular technical analysis tool developed by Chuck LeBeau. It is designed to help traders identify potential exit points for their trades based on market volatility and the concept of trailing stops. The Chandelier Exit Indicator consists of three main components: Average True Range (ATR): The indicator utilizes the Average True Range, which measures market volatility. The ATR calculates the average range betwe
UT bot alerts
Muhammad Hassaan
Indicadores
*This is tradingview bot converted to mql4* The UT Bot Alert Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance. This innovative indicator is based on the proven UT Bot system, which utilizes multiple indicators to deliver accurate signals that can help traders make better decisions. The UT Bot Alert Indicator provides a range of features that can help you stay on top of market trends and capitalize on opportunities. Here are some of its
HA Market Bias
Muhammad Hassaan
Indicadores
*This is trading view indicator converted in mql5* The HA Market Bias Indicator is a popular tool used in trading and technical analysis, designed to help traders identify market bias and potential trend reversals. It is commonly used in conjunction with candlestick charts and provides valuable insights into market sentiment. The indicator is based on the Heiken Ashi (HA) candlestick charting technique, which aims to filter out market noise and provide a smoother representation of price action.
Trendlines with breaks
Muhammad Hassaan
Indicadores
The trendlines with breaks indicator return pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts. Users can control the steepness of the trendlines as well as their slope calculation method. Trendline breakouts occur in real-time and are not subject to backpainting. Trendlines can however be subject to repainting unless turned off from the user settings. The indicator includes integrated alerts for trendline breakouts. Any valid trendlines methodology can be used with the indicator, users
AI Range Breaker
Muhammad Hassaan
Experts
Note: Kindly inbox me for setfile AI Range Breaker watches a time window you choose each day, marks that session’s high and low , then automatically places pending buy/sell orders just outside the range. If price breaks out, the EA manages the trade with breakeven, candle-based trailing, optional partial close, and a single scale-in once price moves in your favor. If nothing happens, the pending orders are removed after a set number of candles—keeping your chart and account clean. Best use Work
Dashpro Reborn
Muhammad Hassaan
Utilitários
Trade. Allows you to perform basic trading operations in one click directly from the chart. Trading operations: Open Buy and Sell market positions with one click. Specify lot size manually before opening a trade. Set Stop Loss and Take Profit as price levels . Stop Loss and Take Profit are automatically initialized at a fixed distance from the current market price (default: ±50 pips , symbol-aware). Fully supports Forex, Metals (XAUUSD), Indices, and other MT5 symbols with correct price formatti
Volume Profile Pivot Anchored
Muhammad Hassaan
Indicadores
This indicator builds a Pivot Anchored Volume Profile (VAP/VPOC approximation using tick volume) and automatically splits the profile into pivot-to-pivot segments , giving you a clean, TradingView-like view of where volume concentrated during each swing. It draws a horizontal histogram for every segment and highlights the Value Area and key levels, making it easy to spot acceptance/rejection zones, high-volume nodes, and potential support/resistance. Key Features Segmented Volume Profile (Pivot-
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário