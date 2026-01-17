The Purge Legacy BTC

A modern-day EA development—it truly is a beauty.

​My team and I have built this as a "blue-chip" masterpiece and a secure way to trade and invest in Bitcoin. It doesn't matter if you prefer scalping, day trading, or long-term Bitcoin investment; The Purge Legacy BTC serves as a blueprint of the Bitcoin market for investors, traders, and scalpers alike—fully automated and with high-risk controls.

​Make sure to use a low-spread broker and choose your preferred timeframe. While it works well across all timeframes from M1 to D1, we suggest using M1 to M15.

​DM us for suggestions and setup files.

​Enjoy, guys!

