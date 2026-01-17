The Purge Legacy BTC
- Experts
- Kenny Saleh Kandamo
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 5
A modern-day EA development—it truly is a beauty.
My team and I have built this as a "blue-chip" masterpiece and a secure way to trade and invest in Bitcoin. It doesn't matter if you prefer scalping, day trading, or long-term Bitcoin investment; The Purge Legacy BTC serves as a blueprint of the Bitcoin market for investors, traders, and scalpers alike—fully automated and with high-risk controls.
Make sure to use a low-spread broker and choose your preferred timeframe. While it works well across all timeframes from M1 to D1, we suggest using M1 to M15.
DM us for suggestions and setup files.
Enjoy, guys!