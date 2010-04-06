Echo Pulse Neural Link

Neural-Link Engine: High-Performance Pattern Projection for MetaTrader 5

The Neural-Link Engine is an advanced technical indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that utilizes historical pattern recognition to project future price action. Unlike traditional lagging indicators, this system employs a K-Nearest Neighbors (k-NN) inspired approach to identify mathematical similarities in market structure and visualize a potential path forward directly on the chart.

Core Functionality

The engine operates by capturing the "DNA" of the most recent candle sequence through Z-Score Volatility Normalization. It then scans up to 5000 historical bars to find the most statistically correlated period. Once a match is identified, the engine projects the subsequent historical movement onto the current price, providing a visual forecast of the next 12 candles.

Key Features

  • Z-Score Normalization Logic: The bot does not simply look at price points; it analyzes the velocity and volatility of candle shapes, ensuring patterns are identified based on market behavior rather than absolute price levels.

  • Ghost-Candle Visualization: The indicator plots projected future candles—including bodies and wicks—in the "white space" of the chart to the right of the current live candle.

  • Intelligent Neural Dashboard: Features a sleek, semi-transparent HUD that displays the current Neural Bias (Bullish or Bearish) and an Analysis Confidence score based on the mathematical distance of the historical match.

  • Overlay Prevention: The projection logic is coded with a strict temporal offset, ensuring that forecasted candles begin exactly after the current bar and do not obscure live trading data.

  • Multi-Asset Compatibility: Optimized to function across various instruments and timeframes by adapting its search parameters to the specific volatility profile of the active chart.

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Analysis Depth: Adjustable lookback up to 5000 bars.

  • Pattern Complexity: Configurable input window and projection length.

  • Visual Customization: Full control over dashboard background, bullish projection, and bearish projection colors.

Use Case

The Neural-Link Engine is intended as a decision-support tool for traders looking to identify potential trend continuations or reversals based on historical analogies. It provides a unique "look ahead" perspective that complements standard price action analysis and volume-based strategies.


Produtos recomendados
Historical Memory
Marat Sultanov
3.33 (3)
Indicadores
Indicator-forecaster. Muito útil como assistente, atua como um ponto-chave para prever o movimento do preço futuro. A previsão é feito usando o método de busca a parte mais semelhante no histórico (padrão). O indicador é desenhada como uma linha que mostra o resultado da alteração do preço de fechamento das barras. A profundidade do histórico, o número de barras na previsão, o tamanho e a qualidade alinhador de busca pode ser ajustado através das definições do indicador. Configurações: PATTERN_
FREE
Visual Dolphin Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Visual Dolphin Indicator Unlock the rhythm of the market with the Visual Dolphin Indicator, your ultimate tool for identifying and capitalizing on market trends with clarity and confidence. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator eliminates the noise and guesswork, providing crystal-clear buy and sell signals directly on your chart. The Logic Behind the Waves The core of the Visual Dolphin Indicator is a sophisticated yet intuitive dual-wave system based on moving avera
Trading Room Indcator
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Indicadores
Trading Room Indicator is a professional market-structure tool built to give traders a clear, complete trading framework — combining CPR levels, dynamic targets, and trend direction in one clean view. Instead of guessing direction or overloading the chart with indicators, Trading Room Indicator focuses on what actually matters : levels, direction, and potential price expansion. What This Indicator Provides CPR Structure BUY level SELL level Pivot Point (PP) Designed to highlight equilibrium
Red Zone Monitor
Tatsuya Otani
Indicadores
RED ZONE Monitor Loss-Cut & Break-Even Risk Monitor for Averaging Traders (MT5) RED ZONE Monitor is a risk management indicator for traders who use averaging, scaling-in, or multiple open positions . It visually displays: The loss-cut (liquidation) risk zone The break-even price Based on current open positions, lots, and margin conditions This indicator does not provide entry signals. It does not promise profits. It shows where your account actually fails if price moves against you. What RED ZO
Ichimoku Advanced Free
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicadores
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo é um sistema de gráficos de negociação de tendência que tem sido utilizado com sucesso em quase todos os mercados negociáveis. Ele é único em muitos aspectos, mas seu principal ponto forte é o uso de vários pontos de dados para dar ao trader uma visão mais abrangente e mais profunda no price action. Este ponto de vista mais profundo, e o fato de que Ichimoku é um sistema muito visual, permite que o comerciante possa discernir e filtra rapidamente "num piscar de olhos" as confi
Micro MACD
Aleksandr Goryachev
Indicadores
MACD  ******************** MACD для платформы секундных графиков Micro . ********************* Секундный график на порядок увеличит точность ваших входов и выходов. Секундный период , в привычном формате,   позволит увидеть то, что ранее было скрыто. Бесплатные индикаторы, дополнят визуальную картину, что, в совокупности выведет вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Идеально подходит как скальперам, так и трейдерам торгующим внутри дня.  Индикатор  MACD для платформы Micro. Входные параметры:
FREE
WinWiFi Ultra Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicadores
"We have developed a highly accurate trading signal system applicable to all assets on the 15-minute (M15) timeframe. Calibrated against actual Gold price behavior, this system allows users to trade every candlestick effectively, regardless of market conditions—whether the market is trending, moving sideways, or reversing. The system features real-time arrows and color-coded indicators that signal immediate Buy or Sell entry points. This allows traders to use it as a reliable confirmation tool t
FREE
Volume To Price Imbalance Indicator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Volume-to-Price Movement Oscillator (VP Oscillator) for MT5 The VP Oscillator highlights the balance (or imbalance) between trading volume and price movement, helping traders spot hidden accumulation, distribution, or weakening trends. How It Works: Calculates each bar’s price range (High–Low) and tick volume. Normalizes both values over a set period (default: 14). Plots the absolute difference between them ×100 — showing how closely price action aligns with trading activity. Interpretation: Hig
FREE
WaveTrend WT
Erol Mutlu
Indicadores
An oscillator that shows price changes and identifies areas of overbought and oversold. It can also show trend reversal points. WaveTrend Oscillator is a port of a famous TS /MT indicator. When the oscillator is above the overbought band (red lines) and crosses down the signal (solid line), it is usually a good SELL signal. Similarly, when the oscillator crosses above the signal when below the Oversold band (green lines), it is a good BUY signal. Good luck.
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicadores
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Visual Momentum Flow Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Visual Momentum Flow Indicator: Decode the Market's True Intent Are you tired of indicators that only work in trending markets, leaving you confused during consolidations? Do you struggle to distinguish between a genuine momentum breakout and a false move within a ranging market? The Visual Momentum Flow Indicator is your solution. This meticulously engineered tool is designed not just to follow trends, but to interpret the very character of the market, giving you a distinct edge by clearly ide
Triangle Pattern Gann For EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Indicadores
Triangle Pattern Gann v3.1 - Complete Feature Documentation Core Functionality OverviewTriangle Pattern Gann v3.1 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines W.D. Gann's geometric trading principles with advanced triangle pattern recognition to deliver actionable trading signals. Primary Features1. Triangle Pattern Detection SystemAscending Triangle Recognition Function: Automatically identifies bullish continuation patterns Detection Criteria: Flat horizontal resistance line
FREE
LT Weis Waves
Thiago Duarte
5 (11)
Indicadores
As Ondas de Weis primeiro pegam o volume do mercado e, em seguida, organiza-o com o preço nos gráficos das ondas. É o único software que apresentará a verdadeira imagem do mercado antes de você. Se você já notou o movimento do preço no período intra-diário já deve saber que ele se desdobra em uma série de movimentos de ondas de vendas e compras - movimentos que se desfazem e se acumulam. A análise de ondas é parte integrante do método de negociação. O indicador ajuda a lidar com o mercado volá
FREE
Smart Fair Value Gap Pro
Joao Luiz Savioli Filho
Indicadores
Unlock the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with the cleanest FVG indicator on the market. Smart FVG Pro is not just another gap detector. It is designed for professional traders who need to filter out noise and focus on high-probability reversal zones. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your chart with every minor gap, Smart FVG Pro uses advanced filtering logic (Trend + Volatility) and a unique "Smart Mitigation" system to automatically remove invalidated zones, keeping your chart clea
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicadores
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Basic Theme Builder MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (2)
Indicadores
Basic Theme Builder: Simplifique a Personalização do Seu Gráfico Transforme sua experiência de negociação com o Basic Theme Builder , um indicador versátil projetado para simplificar a personalização da aparência do seu gráfico no MetaTrader 5. Este indicador intuitivo oferece um painel fácil de usar que permite alternar rapidamente entre vários temas e esquemas de cores, melhorando tanto o apelo visual quanto a funcionalidade do seu ambiente de negociação. Free MT4 version O Basic Theme Builde
FREE
Size Bars
Viktor Loginov
Indicadores
Size Bars – индикатор отображает на графике максимальный, минимальный, текущий и средний размер баров (свечей) за выбранный период. Отображаемые параметры индикатора Size Bars: 1)       Текущий размер бара в писах (по максимум/минимум, тело бара). 2)       Максимальный, минимальный и средний размер свечей BUY . 3)       Максимальный, минимальный, средний размер свечей SELL . 4)       Количество свечей BUY и количество свечей SELL . 5)       Среднее количество свечей подряд BUY и SELL . 6)     
Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
Experts
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
FREE
Gekko MACD Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
3 (3)
Indicadores
Nome:  Gekko MACD Plus Tipo:  Osciladores Descrição: Este é o indicador MACD customizado da Gekko Trading, a versão customizada do famoso MACD. Use o MACD tradicional mas com a vantagem de configurar diferentes tipos de sinal de entrada e várias formas de ser alertado todas vez que houver um possível ponto de entrada ou saída do mercado. Parâmetros de Entrada: Fast MA Period:  Período da Média Móvel Rápida do MACD (padrão 12); Slow MA Period:  Período da Média Móvel Lenta do MACD (padrão 26); Si
Supreme Multi TF Pro
Stefania Hellmann
Indicadores
Supreme Multi TF Pro é um indicador avançado para MetaTrader 5 que analisa automaticamente múltiplos timeframes — de M1 a Mensal — utilizando a combinação de MA, MACD e ADX. Ele exibe sinais claros de Compra , Venda ou Aguardar para cada timeframe, além de destacar o Melhor Timeframe para operar . Ideal para traders que buscam decisões rápidas e seguras, com painéis coloridos e intuitivos. Personalize os parâmetros conforme sua estratégia e opere com mais confiança.
Fair Value Gap FVG
George Njau Ngugi
Indicadores
A fair value gap (FVG) is a temporary price gap that occurs when the price of a stock or security is out of line with its fair value.   This gap is often caused by an imbalance between buyers and sellers. How it works Price imbalance When there is an imbalance between buyers and sellers, the price of a security can move too quickly. Price gap This creates an unadjusted area on the price chart, known as the fair value gap Price correction The price is often drawn back to the fair value gap, as i
Advance Demand and Supply
Oyinemomoemi Emeledor
5 (1)
Indicadores
This   Demand & Supply Zone Indicator with Volume Filtering   is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader that identifies key price zones where buying (demand) or selling (supply) pressure is concentrated. It uses fractals, volume analysis, and price action to detect and highlight these zones on the chart. Key Features: Zone Detection Based on Fractals Identifies demand (support) and supply (resistance) zones using   fractal patterns   (local highs/lows). Zones are formed from   open prices   ar
FREE
Position Size Calculator PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
Indicadores
Position Size Calculator PRO MT5 (v2.20) Position Size Calculator PRO é uma ferramenta profissional de gestão de risco para MetaTrader 5 que calcula o tamanho de lote recomendado com base no seu risco por operação, distância do Stop Loss e especificações do símbolo (valor do tick, tamanho do tick, volume mín/máx/passo, margem). Sem operações comerciais: este indicador não abre nem fecha ordens e não gere posições. É uma ferramenta de apoio à decisão para padronizar a sua gestão de capital e redu
Supply and Demand Pro
Godbless C Nygu
4 (1)
Indicadores
Join Deriv link on profile>>> GET THIS FULL COPY AND GET ANOTHER FREE INDICATOR ONE OF THE BEST AND USEFULL INDICATORS IN THE WORLD ..This is the one of the best usefull indicators which has chosen to be used by top traders in the world. AUTOMATIC SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE This way of trading is also called Supply and demand, On this way of trading you can see auto colours appear where the market changes direction buying or selling Direction. ALL KIND OF PAIRS METALS AND INDICIES ARE INCLUDED A
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicadores
Indicador de perfil de volume de mercado + oscilador inteligente. Funciona em praticamente todos os instrumentos — pares de moedas, ações, futuros, criptomoedas, tanto em volumes reais quanto em ticks. É possível configurar a definição automática do intervalo de construção do perfil (por exemplo, por uma semana ou um mês, etc.), bem como definir o intervalo manualmente movendo os limites (duas linhas verticais: vermelha e azul). É exibido na forma de um histograma. A largura do histograma em um
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
Indicadores
O indicador VR Grid foi projetado para criar uma grade gráfica com configurações definidas pelo usuário. Ao contrário da grade padrão , a VR Grid é usada para construir níveis circulares . Dependendo da escolha do usuário, o passo entre os níveis de rodada pode ser arbitrário. Além disso, ao contrário de outros indicadores e utilitários, o VR Grid mantém a posição da rede mesmo quando o período de tempo muda ou o terminal é reiniciado. Configurações, arquivos de configuração, versões demo, instr
FREE
Ichimoku Aiko MTF
Michael Jonah Randriamampionontsoa
Indicadores
Ichimoku Aiko MTF is a collection of technical indicators that show support and resistance levels, as well as momentum and trend direction. It is a multi-timeframe indicator so you don't need to change the chart timeframe when you want to see the ichimoku clouds on a higher timeframe.  eg. The chart timeframe is M15 and you want to see on the M15 timeframe chart the H1 ichimoku indicators (the ichimoku in Metatrader can't do that) that's why you need to use Ichimoku Aiko MTF.
Renko System
Marco Montemari
Indicadores
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Indicadores
Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money. This is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe, table-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies 46 types of candlestick formations. Each formation has its own image for easier recognition. The indicator includes popular patterns such as Engulfing, Hammer, Three Line Strike, Piercing, and Doji-like candles. You can check the full list of patterns in the screenshots below. Also you can
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.68 (59)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (3)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.92 (36)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicadores
Obtenha o AUX GRATUITO e suporte EA  Download direto — Clique aqui [ D.I.C.E ] O DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment é uma ferramenta MT5 especializada criada para traders que aplicam a Teoria das Ondas de Elliott dentro das técnicas de Trading Chaos. Identifica divergências ocultas e regulares na ação do preço, sincronizadas com o ambiente de mercado caótico descrito por Bill Williams. Principais recursos Divergência alinhada com Ondas de Elliott: detecta divergências altistas e bai
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299$ para os primeiros 100compradores. O preço final será de 499$ . A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: VWA
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (10)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (100)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicadores
SuperScalp Pro – Sistema avançado de indicador de scalping com múltiplos filtros SuperScalp Pro é um sistema avançado de indicador de scalping que combina o clássico Supertrend com múltiplos filtros inteligentes de confirmação. O indicador opera de forma eficiente em todos os timeframes de M1 a H4 e é especialmente adequado para XAUUSD, BTCUSD e principais pares Forex. Pode ser usado como sistema independente ou integrado de forma flexível a estratégias de trading existentes. O indicador integra
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Indicadores
Swing Trading é o primeiro indicador projetado para detectar oscilações na direção da tendência e possíveis oscilações de reversão. Ele usa a abordagem de negociação de linha de base, amplamente descrita na literatura de negociação. O indicador estuda vários vetores de preço e tempo para rastrear a direção da tendência agregada e detecta situações nas quais o mercado está sobrevendido ou sobrecomprado em excesso e pronto para corrigir. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de prob
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (29)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Indicadores
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Sistema profissional de sinais de tendência sem repintar / sem atraso com taxa de acerto excepcional | Para MT4 / MT5 Principais características: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition é um sistema inteligente de sinais desenvolvido especificamente para operações com tendência. Utiliza uma lógica de filtragem em múltiplas camadas para detectar apenas movimentos direcionais fortes sustentados por verdadeiro momentum. Este sistema   não tenta prever topos ou fundos . Ele
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro é um indicator profissional para MetaTrader 5, projetado para auxiliar traders a identificar pontos de entrada e gerenciar risco de forma eficaz. O indicator fornece um conjunto completo de ferramentas de análise incluindo sistema de detecção de sinais, gestão automática de Entry/SL/TP, análise de volume e estatísticas de desempenho em tempo real. Guia do usuário para entender o sistema   |   Guia do usuário para outros idiomas RECURSOS PRINCIPAIS Sistema de detecção
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicadores
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicadores
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
O indicador " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " foi desenvolvido para o método de scalping, operando dentro de ondas de tendência. Testado nos principais pares de moedas e ouro, é possível a compatibilidade com outros instrumentos de negociação. Fornece sinais para a abertura de posições de curto prazo ao longo da tendência, com suporte adicional para o movimento dos preços. O princípio do indicador: As setas grandes determinam a direção da tendência. Um algoritmo para gerar sinais de scalping sob
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicadores
MetaForecast prevê e visualiza o futuro de qualquer mercado com base nas harmonias nos dados de preços. Embora o mercado nem sempre seja previsível, se houver um padrão nos preços, o MetaForecast pode prever o futuro com a maior precisão possível. Em comparação com outros produtos similares, o MetaForecast pode gerar resultados mais precisos ao analisar as tendências do mercado. Parâmetros de entrada Past size (Tamanho do passado) Especifica o número de barras que o MetaForecast usa para criar
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
Indicadores
Claro, aqui está a tradução para o português: Apresentando o Indicador de Astronomia para   MT4 / MT5 : Seu Companheiro Celestial Definitivo no Trading Você está pronto para elevar sua experiência de trading a alturas celestiais? Não procure mais do que o nosso revolucionário Indicador de Astronomia para MT4. Essa ferramenta inovadora transcende os indicadores de trading tradicionais, aproveitando o poder de algoritmos complexos para fornecer insights astronômicos incomparáveis e cálculos de pre
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicadores
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (12)
Indicadores
FX Levels: Suporte e Resistência com Precisão Excepcional para Todos os Mercados Visão Geral Rápida Procurando um meio confiável de identificar níveis de suporte e resistência em qualquer mercado—incluindo pares de moedas, índices, ações ou commodities? FX Levels combina o método “Lighthouse” tradicional com uma abordagem dinâmica de vanguarda, fornecendo uma precisão quase universal. Baseado em nossa experiência real com corretores e em atualizações automáticas diárias mais as de tempo real,
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Market Structure Patterns
Samuel Manoel De Souza
4.47 (19)
Indicadores
Disponível para   MT4   e   MT5 . Junte-se ao canal Market Structure Patterns para baixar os materiais disponíveis para estudos e informações adicionais. Postagens relacionadas: Market Structure Patterns - Introduction Garanta agora com 50% de desconto | Preço anterior US$ 90 | Oferta válida até 31 de dezembro | Uma grande atualização está chegando em breve, e o preço original será ajustado. Market Structure Patterns   é um indicador baseado em   smart money concepts   que apresenta elementos
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
4.6 (10)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Mais do autor
BTC Apex Equity Accelerator
Vishnu Bajpai
3 (2)
Experts
BTC APEX EQUITY ACCELERATOR: A Evolução do Scalping HFT VOCÊ ESTÁ PRONTO PARA UMA OPORTUNIDADE ÚNICA NA VIDA? Pare de ver seu patrimônio sangrar com indicadores obsoletos. O BTC Apex não é apenas um robô; é um motor cinético de alta frequência (HFT) feito para transformar contas pequenas em retornos profissionais. Estratégia: Impulso Cinético. Identifica o milissegundo exato onde o volume cria um vácuo de liquidez. Recursos Elite: Filtro de Fluxo Tóxico, Proteção contra Sobrecarga Térmica e Teth
Fakeout Matrix Pro
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicadores
Institutional Liquidity Sweep & Stop Hunt Detector The FAKEOUT MATRIX PRO is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to identify the exact moments when institutional players "trap" retail traders. By monitoring session extremes and detecting high-probability Liquidity Sweeps, this indicator provides the technical edge needed to trade reversals with precision. The Institutional Logic Large financial institutions require significant liquidity to fill their orders. They often find this liquid
FREE
Zenith Session Flux
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicadores
Zenith Session Flux is a professional-grade technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify and visualize institutional trading windows known as ICT Killzones. The indicator automates the process of time-alignment by synchronizing your broker's server time with New York local time, ensuring that session boxes and price pivots appear at the precise institutional moments regardless of your broker's timezone. Indicator Features: Automatic Timezone Sync: Automatically calculates the offset
FREE
Adaptive Session Trend Pro
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicadores
Adaptive Session Trend Pro Easy Plug-and-Play Auto-Optimized Session Trend Indicator for MT5 Adaptive Session Trend Pro is a fully automatic, session-aware trend indicator for MetaTrader 5 that intelligently adapts to the symbol, instrument type, and broker trading session — with zero manual configuration required . Simply attach the indicator to any chart and it instantly: Detects the traded instrument (XAUUSD, US30, EURUSD, Forex pairs) Detects broker server time automatically Applies the cor
FREE
ORB with Targets
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicadores
Opening Range Breakout Pro Professional ORB Session Indicator for MT5 Opening Range Breakout Pro is a highly visual, fully customizable Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for intraday, session-based, and prop-firm traders . The indicator automatically plots the Opening Range High and Low , along with multiple target levels above and below the range , allowing traders to clearly visualize breakout zones, retests, and profit objectives directly on the chart. This too
AI Trend and Targets
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicadores
AI Trend Targets – Precision Entries, Targets & Risk in One Overlay AI Trend Targets is a premium smart overlay that turns raw price action into clear, rule-based trade plans: entry, dynamic guard (SL) and three projected targets (TP1–TP3). It is designed for XAUUSD, major FX pairs and index CFDs, and works on intraday as well as higher timeframes. What it does Behind the scenes, AI Trend Targets combines: A volatility-adaptive “AI Baseline” to define trend direction Context-aware rejection logi
FREE
No Wick Candle Identifier
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicadores
No Wick Candle Identifier Best for Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs | Works on any timeframe No Wick Candle Identifier is a price-action indicator designed to highlight high-intent candles where price opens exactly at the extreme (high or low). These candles reflect strong institutional participation and often act as decision points, continuation triggers, or high-probability reaction levels when price revisits them. The indicator is especially effective on Gold (XAUUSD) and Forex pairs , and it w
FREE
Neural Link Candle Pattern Scanner
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicadores
Neural-Link Pattern Scanner: Advanced Candlestick Recognition for MetaTrader 5 The Neural-Link Pattern Scanner is a professional-grade technical analysis tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It automates the detection of high-probability candlestick patterns, providing real-time visual labels directly on the trading interface. By filtering for specific mathematical price structures, this indicator helps traders identify potential reversals and trend continuations with precision. Core Fun
FREE
Multi Time Period Charts
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicadores
Multi-Time Period Charts: Professional Multi-Timeframe Visualization for MT5 The Multi-Time Period Charts (MTPC) indicator is a sophisticated market structure visualization tool for MetaTrader 5. It allows traders to overlay higher-timeframe price action directly onto their current lower-timeframe execution chart using precisely rendered, semi-transparent boxes. This eliminates the need for constant window switching while maintaining a clear, non-intrusive view of the broader market context. Cor
FREE
Trailing SL Bot
Vishnu Bajpai
5 (1)
Utilitários
Trailing SL Bot — Smart and Automated Trading Risk Manager Trailing SL Bot is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to maximize your trading efficiency by automating essential risk management tasks with precision. Key Features: Automatic Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) Management: The bot intelligently sets SL and TP levels on any newly filled position, ensuring your trades are protected right from the start without manual intervention. Dynamic Trailing Stop Loss: Once your posi
Gold Grid Quantum
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
Overview Gold Grid Quantum is a fully automated, intelligent trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD. It combines a structured grid-engine with adaptive scaling and real-time market awareness, enabling disciplined, hands-free execution under all market conditions. The EA operates without traditional indicators or optimization-sensitive inputs, relying instead on a dynamic internal logic developed to withstand both high-volatility spikes and long directional trends. The system has been exten
Wick Assassin Gold and Forex
Vishnu Bajpai
Indicadores
Wick Assassin – Precision Price Action Indicator Wick Assassin is a price-action–driven trading indicator designed to identify high-probability reversals at key decision levels using nothing but raw market structure. It is built for traders who understand that price does not move randomly, but reacts to liquidity, failed continuation, and institutional rejection. This indicator focuses on a very specific and repeatable market behavior: when price attempts to continue from the same level, traps l
HFT Propfirm Auto
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
HFT PropFirm Pro EURUSD-Only High-Frequency Prop Firm Challenge EA (MT5) HFT PropFirm Pro is a fully automated, high-frequency momentum Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered exclusively for EURUSD and optimized for prop-firm challenges and aggressive equity growth accounts. This is a true plug-and-play HFT EA — no indicators, no over-tuning, no martingale, no grid. Only speed, precision, and disciplined EURUSD execution. Overview HFT PropFirm Pro is designed around EURUSD’s liquidity prof
XAU Precision Trader
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
XAU Precision Trader (M1) 310 copies already sold, next price increase after 150 copies, buy now to avail discounted price Professional Gold Scalping EA Built for Real Market Conditions XAU Precision Trader is a professional-grade Gold-only (XAUUSD) scalping Expert Advisor , engineered for traders who prioritize realistic performance, disciplined risk management, and long-term consistency over artificially smooth or over-optimized equity curves. This EA is built to trade real market behavior ,
GBPUSD velocity pro
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
GPBUSD Velocity Pro 200 copies already sold, next price increase after 400 copies buy now to avail discounted price !! High-Frequency Scalping Expert Advisor for GBPUSD (M5 Optimized) GPBUSD Velocity Pro is a professionally engineered high-frequency trading (HFT) Expert Advisor built exclusively for GBPUSD (Cable) . It is designed to exploit intraday volatility with precision execution, strict risk control, and full broker adaptability. This EA is optimized to run on the M5 timeframe and is rea
USDJPY gopher blitz
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
USDJPY Gopher Blitz 200 copies already sold already, next price increase after 200 copies buy now to avail discounted price !! High-Frequency Scalping Expert Advisor for USDJPY (M5 Optimized) USDJPY Gopher Blitz is a precision-built high-frequency trading (HFT) Expert Advisor designed specifically for the unique volatility and execution characteristics of USDJPY . Engineered for speed, efficiency, and stability, this EA focuses on capturing rapid intraday price bursts while maintaining extremel
EURUSD propflow scalper
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
EURUSD PropFlow Scalper 350 copies already sold, next price increase after 200 copies, buy now to avail discounted price !! Prop Firm Challenge–Focused Scalper Built for Low Drawdown & Consistency EURUSD PropFlow Scalper is a specialized prop-firm–first scalping Expert Advisor , engineered to help traders pass evaluations and challenges , not chase reckless growth. Every design choice in this EA prioritizes drawdown control, high win-rate stability, and rule compliance , making it particularly
Big Daddy Nasdaq Turbo Pulse
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
BIG DADDY NASDAQ - TURBO PULSE: O DOMINADOR SUPREMO DO MERCADO O "Big Daddy" de todos os EAs para NASDAQ chegou. Projetado para o ambiente de alta velocidade do índice US Tech 100, o Turbo Pulse representa o ápice do scalping algorítmico baseado em momentum. Este sistema não depende de indicadores atrasados; em vez disso, utiliza dados de ticks brutos e análise de impulso de preço para capturar mudanças rápidas no mercado. Métricas de Desempenho Institucional Depósito Inicial: 500.00 Lucro Líqui
ETH Aether Kinetic Disruptor
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
ETH Aether Kinetic Disruptor Sistema automático de negociação em Ethereum baseado em liquidez Por que negociar Ethereum em vez de ouro ou Bitcoin O ouro possui baixa dinâmica intradiária. O Bitcoin apresenta fortes tendências seguidas de períodos longos de consolidação. Ethereum oferece maior frequência de oportunidades, melhor estrutura de liquidez e volatilidade mais consistente. Diferenciais do robô Não utiliza indicadores clássicos Não usa martingale ou grid Opera apenas com validação estru
Vantage US500 Pulse
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
English Vantage US500 Pulse: High-Velocity Institutional Execution for US500 Finally, a systematic trading solution engineered specifically for the unique liquidity profile of the S&P 500. Vantage S&P Pulse is a high-frequency momentum engine designed to capture rapid price expansions during peak market hours while maintaining rigorous capital preservation protocols. Performance Analytics Based on verified backtesting data, the strategy demonstrates exceptional stability: Net Profit: Generated 1
Quantum Multi Currency Exponential Growth
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
Pinnacle of Multi Currency Trading bot is here !! Special discounted price for first 100 purchases, after that price will be increased by 30%  Quantum Multi Currency Exponential Growth is a high-performance algorithmic trading solution engineered for elite high-frequency tick velocity scalping, delivering 10X equity growth in just 3 years. This Expert Advisor utilizes a proprietary sync-scanning architecture to simultaneously monitor and trade four major currency pairs—EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, a
Eth Btc Dual Liquidity Sentinel
Vishnu Bajpai
Experts
Eth Btc Dual Liquidity Sentinel - There is no other EA like this in the market !! Institutional-Grade Dual-Crypto Trading Engine for MetaTrader 5 Ether Bit Dual Growth Sentinel  is not a conventional MT5 Expert Advisor. It is a   dual-asset execution system   engineered to operate Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)   simultaneously, independently, and continuously   under one unified EA instance. While most EAs are limited to single-symbol logic or require multiple charts and robots, this system i
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário