Buy GOLD MT4
Expert Advisor designed to identify the onset of gold price surges.
No Risky Strategies – Does not use martingale or grid methods
This Expert Advisor (EA) is exclusively designed for Buy-only positions on Gold (XAUUSD). This strategic choice reflects the nature of gold as an asset that tends to form sustained bullish trends over the medium to long term.
Rather than reacting to every minor price fluctuation, the system focuses on entering the market from carefully evaluated price ranges based on behavioral analysis.
The EA assesses market conditions across multiple timeframes to establish a clear and balanced market context before executing any trade.
Settings and Features :
Risk Management :
- Risk (lot) : Defines the base risk value used for position sizing, depending on the selected risk mode.
- Risk Mode : Determines how trade volume is calculated :
- Default : Uses the EA’s internal lot calculation.
- Fixed Volume: Trades with a fixed lot size.
- Min Amount: Uses the minimum allowed lot size.
- % of Equity: Risk is calculated as a percentage of account equity.
- % of Balance: Risk is calculated as a percentage of account balance.
- % of Free Margin: Risk is based on available free margin.
- % of Credit: Risk is calculated based on account credit.
- Trailing Stop : Enables or disables the trailing stop feature.
- Trailing Stop Level (%) : Percentage level at which the trailing stop follows price to lock in profits .
- Equity Drawdown Limit (%) : Maximum allowed equity drawdown. When reached, the EA stops opening new trades to protect the account (Set to 0 to disable).
Closing the position :
- SL Type : Defines how the Stop Loss is calculated:
- Swing: Stop Loss is placed based on recent swing highs/lows.
- Average Range : Stop Loss is based on the average price range.
- Max Range : Stop Loss is based on the maximum recent price range.
- Fixed Points : Stop Loss is set at a fixed number of points.
- SL Deviation (Points) : Sets the Stop Loss distance in points or adjusts its calculation depending on the selected SL type.
- TP Coefficient for SL : Take Profit is calculated as a multiple of the Stop Loss distance (Example: 1.0 = TP equals SL, 2.0 = TP is twice the SL).
Customizable Execution Times:
- You have the flexibility to set specific trading days and time windows as you see fit
Recommendation :
- Symbol currency : XAUUSD (Gold).
- Time frame : M5 .
- Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).