Propulsion Block Indicator for MT4

Propulsion Block Indicator for MetaTrader 4

The Propulsion Block Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced market analysis tool designed to identify price transitions and key liquidity concentration zones. It detects critical order block levels that overlap with Supply and Demand areas, helping traders better understand institutional price behavior and market intent.

Propulsion Blocks form after an order block is created and become valid when the price retraces back into that zone.

  • Bullish order blocks are displayed in green
  • Bearish order blocks appear in red
  • Propulsion blocks are highlighted using lighter color tones for clearer visualization

 

Indicator Specifications

Feature

Description

Category

ICT – Liquidity – Smart Money

Platform

MetaTrader 4

Skill Level

Intermediate

Indicator Type

Reversal & Continuation

Timeframe

Multi-Timeframe

Trading Style

Scalping & Day Trading

Markets

Forex, Cryptocurrency, Stocks

 

Indicator Overview

The Propulsion Block Indicator identifies the final candle that revisits an order block to mitigate price inefficiencies and absorb market liquidity. When price re-enters these zones, it often resumes movement in the dominant market direction.

This real-time indicator helps traders spot:

  • High-probability entry points
  • Logical exit zones
  • Institutional liquidity grabs and price reactions

Whenever the price interacts with a propulsion block, the indicator updates instantly to reflect new market conditions.

 

Bullish Propulsion Block Example

On a USD/JPY 1-hour chart, when price retraces into a bullish order block (green zone), a strong reversal candle forms a light green propulsion block. This reaction signals liquidity absorption and often leads to continued upward movement, presenting a favorable long entry opportunity.

 

Bearish Propulsion Block Example

On a EUR/USD 4-hour chart, price pulls back into a bearish order block (red zone), indicating potential liquidity mitigation. The formation of a light red propulsion block marks a key reversal area, from which price typically resumes its downward trend—confirming a short-selling setup.

 

Indicator Settings

  • Display Options – Customize visual elements on the chart
  • Theme Settings – Adjust background and color schemes
  • General Parameters – Control core indicator behavior
  • Trend Visibility – Enable or disable propulsion block trend display

 

Final Thoughts

The Propulsion Block Indicator for MT4 is a robust solution for identifying liquidity-based reversals and institutional market turning points. It is especially effective for scalpers and day traders who follow ICT and Smart Money concepts, offering precise and high-probability trading setups across multiple markets.

Produtos recomendados
Bull Bear Easy MTF
Naththapach Thanakulchayanan
Indicadores
This indicator, Bull Bear Easy MTF, summarise the strength color graphic and percentage of power for both  Bull and Bear in current market emotion stage which will show you in multi time frames and sum of the total Bull and Bear power strength which is an important information for traders especially you can see all Bull and Bear power in visualized graphic easily, Hope it will be helpful tool for you for making a good decision in trading.
Histogram DMI with Oscillator ADX
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Indicadores
DMI ADX Histogram Oscillator I present you one of the most precise and powerful indicator Its made of DMI Histogram together with ADX Oscillator. It has inside arrow to show a buy or sell setup. Features  The way it works its the next one : the histogram is a difference between DMI+ and DMI-.   At the same time together we have the oscillator ADX for Market to run It can be adapted to all type of trading styles such as scalping, day trading or swing. It doesn't matter if its forex, stock ,
VWAP Indicator MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Indicadores
Description : VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) is the ratio of the value traded to total volume traded over a particular time horizon. It is a measure of the average price at which pair is traded over the trading horizon. Read More. All Symbols and All Timeframes are supported. Indicator Inputs :     VWAP Mode : Mode of VWAP Calculation. Options can be selected : Single,Session,Daily,Weekly,Monthly     Volumes : Real Volumes,Tick Volumes     Price Type : Used price for calculating.
Implement
Vitalii Zakharuk
5 (1)
Indicadores
Implement analyzes market dynamics for pivot points. If you want to learn how to spot the correct reversals for consistently likely profitable trading, buy this indicator. Shows favorable moments of entering the market in stripes. Ready-made trading system. The principle of operation of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart, analyze historical data based on historical data and display instructions for further actions on the trader's
Sunday Open Rus
Yevgeniy Vershinin
Indicadores
Версия на английском языке  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/148576?source=Site +Profile+Seller Это руководство создано, чтобы помочь начинающим трейдерам понять, как работает и настраивается индикатор "Sunday Open", а также как правильно интерпретировать его сигналы для принятия взвешенных торговых решений. Часть 1: Что такое индикатор Sunday Open и как его использовать? Основная идея В основе индикатора лежит простая, но мощная концепция: цена открытия недели является ключевым уровнем по
Volume Trend Navigators
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
**Volume Trend Navigator** is a modern volume-based trend indicator that spots when market momentum is accelerating or fading by analyzing volume and recent price swings over three bars: * **Bullish acceleration**: Draws an ↑ arrow when the current bar’s volume exceeds that of the two preceding bars **and** price closes above the previous bar’s high—signaling a strengthened up-trend. * **Bearish acceleration**: Draws a ↓ arrow when the current bar’s volume exceeds that of the two preceding bar
Buy Sell Heatmap
Shailesh Mishra
Indicadores
Introduction This is a volume based heatmap type indicator. The indicator does not repaint . Its gives a collective view of short, intermediate and  long term volume buy sell activities(bottom to top of map). This indicator should prove quite beneficial to all those who believe in  the power of volumes. As usual for any volume based indicators, a ECN broker is recommended.The indicator can be useful for both binary and other fx trading. Before wondering how to use it, it is probably worthwhi
Market Profile
Artem Titarenko
5 (1)
Indicadores
The "Market Profile" indicator displays the profiles and volumes of periods – weekly, daily, session (8-hour), 4-hour, hour, summary. The VAH/VAL price area is automatically highlighted by a dotted line for each profile (except for the summary). The indicator includes chroma Delta, which colors the profile areas. The areas of prevailing Buys is colored in green, that of Sells - in red. The intensity histogram features blue/red respectively. In the filter mode, the indicator displays the volume a
Delta AG
Yurij Kozhevnikov
Indicadores
The difference between the arithmetic and geometric means at the specified range. Since the greater is the difference between the values, the greater the resulting figure is, actually the indicator shows volatility fluctuations. The arithmetic mean of a certain number of values ​​is the sum of the values ​​divided by their number. The geometric mean is the root of the power of the number of values ​​extracted from the product of these values. If all values ​​are equal, the arithmetic mean and th
Trend Flat Pro Histogram m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "Trend Flat Pro Histogram" para MT4, sem repintura. - O indicador "Trend Flat Pro Histogram" é muito sensível e muito mais eficiente do que qualquer média móvel padrão. - Ele foi projetado para mostrar as condições atuais do mercado: Lateral, Tendência de Alta e Tendência de Baixa. - O indicador possui 3 cores: Amarelo para condições de mercado Lateral, Vermelho para tendência de baixa e Verde para tendência de alta (as cores podem ser alteradas nas configurações). - Com
Msht Head and Shoulder
Ngoc Hoai Thuong Doan
Indicadores
MSHT Head&Shoulders indicator for MT4 automatically scans the chart for head and shoulders candlestick patterns. Obviously, the scanner shows the Symbol, Timeframe, Direction, Pattern Name, Age, and Chart time frame in which the head and shoulders pattern is identified. Furthermore, the scanner displays the inverted head and shoulders pattern also. So, forex traders can BUY or SELL based on the head and shoulders candlestick pattern. Additionally, the indicator also scans and plots emerging head
RegLin Polinomico
Victor Gauto
Indicadores
RegLin Polinómico – Bandas de Regressão Polinomial com Filtros Inteligentes RegLin Polinómico é um indicador profissional que ajusta um polinômio (grau 1 , 2 ou 3 ) sobre uma janela móvel de preços e constrói bandas dinâmicas a partir do desvio-padrão dos resíduos do ajuste. Inclui RSI (com timeframe selecionável) e a opção “apenas em tendência” para filtrar rompimentos de baixa qualidade. Também permite ativar/desativar som ao gerar sinais visuais (setas). Como funciona Ajusta um polinômio de g
ADX Shark Scalper
Maxwell Ndzoyiya
Indicadores
ADX Shark Scalper – The Ultimate Hybrid Indicator for Precision Scalping Dive into the markets with the ADX Shark Scalper , a powerful and versatile tool designed for traders who seek precision in every trade. This cutting-edge indicator seamlessly combines multiple advanced technical signals into one streamlined system, allowing you to spot good buy and sell opportunities with ease. At its core, the ADX Shark Scalper leverages the power of trend and momentum detection through the integration of
PVSRA method MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Indicadores
Método de negociação PVSRA. O sistema é baseado no cálculo da direção das posições dos grandes players, nos quais eles ganham posições. PVSRA é uma abreviatura: P - Preço (Preço), V - Volume (Volume), S - Suporte (Suporte), R - Resistência (Resistência), A - Análise (Análise). O método PVSRA usa níveis de preços redondos (por exemplo, 1,2000) e níveis intermediários (por exemplo, 1,2250, 1,2750). Consolidação abaixo do nível de rodada é preparação para posições longas, consolidação acima do n
Piramida Grid
Iurii Tokman
Experts
Piramida Grid   Rede Piramida - para entrar no mercado, o consultor analisa as leituras do indicador   Linha de Direção de Declive.   Alterar a grade de ordens quando o mercado se move de reversão. Trabalhe em pedidos pendentes BUYSTOP e SELLSTOP. Usa um sistema de média de perdas com controle do saldo das negociações em aberto e sua produção sem perdas. Detecção automática de 6 e 5 dígitos. Configurações do consultor: período = 32; - período do indicador de linha de direção de inclinação Filte
Predominant
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicadores
The main use of the Predominant indicator is to generate buy and sell signals. The indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noises around the average price. I like it, first of all, because it has a simple mechanism of work, adaptation to all time periods and trading tactics. Created on the basis of a regression channel with filters. We display the signals of the Predominant indicator on the chart of the price function using a mathematical approach. You can tra
RSI and EMA Pro Scanner
Neil Andrew Billington
Indicadores
***SALE NOW ON*** We've all been there, searching for that profitable trade wading through 25 pairs but missing out because we didn't see it in time.   This is why I say trade simple trade effective and why I designed this scanner to keep watch on the markets that are trending and where a pullback could be able to happen. Features: Automatically looks at up to 28 pairs at the same time to save you from having to. Easily adjustable EMA settings to your own critera (Fast, Mid and slow settings
AIS Trade Channel Index MT4
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicadores
Ao analisar séries temporais financeiras, os pesquisadores geralmente fazem uma suposição preliminar de que os preços são distribuídos de acordo com a lei normal (Gaussiana). Essa abordagem se deve ao fato de que um grande número de processos reais pode ser simulado usando a distribuição normal. Além disso, o cálculo dos parâmetros desta distribuição não apresenta grandes dificuldades. No entanto, quando aplicada aos mercados financeiros, a distribuição normal nem sempre funciona. Os retornos do
Volume Analysis Trader
Stephen Reynolds
Indicadores
Volume Analysis Trader looks at volume using a fixed average of volume. This averaging helps spot when volume is rising or declining. Also I have added volume spikes which are when volume suddenly is above the average. These help spot market reversals. This will hep a trader look for the following in their trading: Rising volume during a rally shows trend is strong. Falling volume on a rally shows trend is weakening. As a rule of thumb on daily charts if current volume is higher than yesterday's
Scorpion Scalper Pro
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicadores
In the age of speed, everyone wants to gets what he/she wants quickly. Trading is all about gaining money, and scalping is a way of doing it in a short time. The "Scorpion Scalper Pro" has been named on the scorpion because of its speed. The indicator serves to provide signals for the M15 timeframe. It also sends Alerts (window alert, email alert, push notification alert) whenever a buy/sell signal occurs, and the alerts are customizable (they can be turned ON or OFF). Indicator inputs : - Buy
Smart Awesome Volume
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador técnico   Smart Awesome Volume   foi projetado para medir o momento do mercado, combinando dados de volume de velas e filtrando-os com uma média para fornecer sinais precisos. Ele se concentra no conceito de "o volume confirma o preço", permitindo que os traders identifiquem facilmente o momento do mercado e a batalha entre compradores e vendedores dentro de cada vela. Com seu sistema de alerta rápido, os traders podem ficar por dentro dos eventos de negociação valiosos e nunca perde
Simple Savvy OrderBlocks MTF
Vernardo Jermaine Gray Ii
5 (1)
Indicadores
View the institutional support and resistance on every time frame with alerts  on and off buttons for each timeframe for instant chart decluttering. Monthly, Weekly, Daily, 4hour, 1hr, 30 min, 15min,5min etc. Ability to change colors each timeframe Solid or Outline Use bottom or top of Order Blocks as stop loss = defined risk My Trading Story Began in 2013 in the wild west of the crypto market, I’ve spent over $10,000 on trading courses and what I've learned from this experience is that many
TrendMaster MT4
Giacomo Donati
Indicadores
How TrendMaster Works TrendMaster is a trading indicator designed to streamline and enhance your chart analysis. Using algorithmic logic, it reviews historical price data to generate a dynamic reference line. When price action crosses this line, a "BUY" or "SELL" signal is displayed on your chart. The goal is to assist in identifying potential shifts in price behavior with a clear and user-friendly visual approach. Why Use TrendMaster? The TrendMaster MT4 Indicator helps highlight potential tre
Session Volume Profile Forex MT4
Farkhat Guzairov
Indicadores
Session Volume Profile  is an advanced graphical representation that displays trading activity during Forex trading sessions at specified price levels. The Forex market can be divided into four main trading sessions: the Australian session, the Asian session, the European session and the favorite trading time - the American (US) session. POC  - profile can be used as a support and resistance level for intraday trading. VWAP  - Volume Weighted Average Price. ATTENTION! For the indicator to wo
ContiStat
Matous Bartl
Indicadores
Brief description The ContiStat indicator calculate statistic frequency of green (up) and red (down) movement in the chart and determine movement dynamics (silver curve). There are two key parameters to understand the ContiStat principle: Block height and Block count . The ContiStat engine convert instrument price chart move to Blocks of constant height (price) regardles of how much time it take. Example 1: Block height is set to 50. DE30 index price make move from 15230 to 15443 in an hour. 4 g
Hurst Buy and Sell Mt4
Victor Alfonso Molina Botello
Indicadores
Hurst Buy and Sell  This innovative indicator, inspired by xAI Grok intelligence, uses the Hurst exponent to identify the nature of the market and generate buy/sell signals. The EA for this indicator (Hurst Razer PRO EA MT5) is now available, you can see it by clicking here!  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/153441?source=Site+Profile+Seller  If you want more signals from the indicator, change the minimum number of bars between consecutive signals. The lower the value, the more signals it
FREE
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals MT4
Wayne Theo Botha
Indicadores
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Ratel Strength
Zhi Xue Lu
Indicadores
Indicator description: The Ratel Strength indicator is mainly used to determine the strength of long and short trends and give reference signals for buying and selling points. It is suitable for gold, foreign exchange, digital currencies, etc. Indicator parameters: Proid：14 B/S signal reversal deviation value： 1.00 Display B/S signal： TRUE Up trend signal color： clrLightSeaGreen Down trend signal color： clrRed Indicator usage: Above the 0 axis of the column, long position are relatively strong
Channel of Fractals mx
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "CANAL DE FRACTAL" para MT4. - Este indicador mostra linhas de tendência locais reais com base nas máximas/mínimas dos fractais. - Ótimo para traders que utilizam Análise Gráfica. - Linhas de tendência locais de resistência - Cor vermelha. - Linhas de tendência locais de suporte - Cor azul. - Possui poucos parâmetros responsáveis ​​pelo número de fractais, cores e largura das linhas de tendência. - O indicador é ótimo para detectar as condições atuais do mercado: - Condi
Bearish Power Lum
Le Van Den
Indicadores
Everyday trading represents a battle of buyers ("Bulls") pushing prices up and sellers ("Bears") pushing prices down. Depending on what party scores off, the day will end with a price that is higher or lower than that of the previous day. Intermediate results, first of all the highest and lowest price, allow to judge about how the battle was developing during the day. It is very important to be able to estimate the Bears Power balance since changes in this balance initially signalize about possi
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicadores
Gann Made Easy é um sistema de negociação Forex profissional e fácil de usar, baseado nos melhores princípios de negociação usando a teoria do sr. W. D. Gann. O indicador fornece sinais precisos de COMPRA e VENDA, incluindo níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Você pode negociar mesmo em movimento usando notificações PUSH. ENTRE EM CONTATO COMIGO APÓS A COMPRA PARA RECEBER DICAS DE NEGOCIAÇÃO, BÔNUS E O ASSISTENTE EA "GANN MADE EASY" GRATUITAMENTE! Provavelmente você já ouviu muitas vezes sobre os
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicadores
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicadores
O M1 SNIPER é um sistema indicador de negociação fácil de usar. É um indicador de seta projetado para o período M1. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema independente para scalping no período M1 e pode ser usado como parte do seu sistema de negociação existente. Embora este sistema de negociação tenha sido projetado especificamente para negociação no M1, ele também pode ser usado em outros períodos. Originalmente, desenvolvi este método para negociar XAUUSD e BTCUSD. Mas considero-o útil ta
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Indicadores
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (13 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair,
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicadores
Este indicador é uma super combinação dos nossos 2 produtos Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funciona para todos os períodos de tempo e mostra graficamente impulso de força ou fraqueza para as 8 principais moedas mais um Símbolo! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a aceleração da força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Ouro, Pares Exóticos, Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicadores
O Apollo SR Master é um indicador de Suporte/Resistência com recursos especiais que tornam a negociação com zonas de Suporte/Resistência mais fácil e confiável. O indicador calcula as zonas de Suporte/Resistência em tempo real, sem qualquer atraso, detectando topos e fundos de preço locais. Em seguida, para confirmar a área de Suporte/Resistência recém-formada, o indicador exibe um sinal especial que indica que a zona pode ser considerada e usada como um sinal de VENDA ou COMPRA. Nesse caso, a f
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicadores
Indicador Miraculous – Ferramenta 100% Não Repintável para Forex e Opções Binárias Baseada no Quadrado de Nove de Gann Este vídeo apresenta o Indicador Miraculous , uma ferramenta de negociação altamente precisa e poderosa, desenvolvida especificamente para traders de Forex e Opções Binárias . O que torna este indicador único é a sua base no lendário Quadrado de Nove de Gann e na Lei da Vibração de Gann , tornando-o uma das ferramentas de previsão mais precisas disponíveis na negociação moderna.
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicadores
Daily Candle Predictor é um indicador que prevê o preço de fechamento de uma vela. O indicador destina-se principalmente ao uso em gráficos D1. Este indicador é adequado tanto para negociação forex tradicional quanto para negociação de opções binárias. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação autônomo ou pode atuar como um complemento ao seu sistema de negociação existente. Este indicador analisa a vela atual, calculando certos fatores de força dentro do próprio corpo da vela, be
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicadores
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicadores
Currency Strength Wizard é um indicador muito poderoso que fornece uma solução completa para uma negociação bem-sucedida. O indicador calcula o poder deste ou daquele par forex usando os dados de todas as moedas em vários intervalos de tempo. Esses dados são representados em uma forma de índice de moeda fácil de usar e linhas de energia de moeda que você pode usar para ver o poder desta ou daquela moeda. Tudo o que você precisa é anexar o indicador ao gráfico que deseja negociar e o indicador mo
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicadores
Uma estratégia intradiária baseada em dois princípios fundamentais do mercado. O algoritmo é baseado na análise de volumes e ondas de preços usando filtros adicionais. O algoritmo inteligente do indicador dá um sinal apenas quando dois fatores de mercado se combinam em um. O indicador calcula ondas de um determinado intervalo no gráfico M1 usando os dados do período de tempo mais alto. E para confirmar a onda, o indicador utiliza a análise por volume. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação pr
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicadores
Detalhamento dos níveis de preços, estatísticas avançadas, cálculo de TakeProfit e 3 tipos de notificações. Benefícios: Não redesenhe seus resultados Sinal estritamente no final da vela Algoritmo de filtragem de falha falsa Vai bem com qualquer estratégia de tendências. Funciona em todas as ferramentas e séries temporais Manual e instruções ->   AQUI   / Resolução de problemas ->   AQUI   / versão MT5 ->   AQUI Como negociar com o indicador Negociar com o AW Breakout Catcher em apenas três etap
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicadores
Este painel mostra os últimos padrões harmónicos disponíveis para os símbolos seleccionados, pelo que poupará tempo e será mais eficiente / versão MT5 . Indicador gratuito: Basic Harmonic Pattern Colunas do indicador Symbol : aparecem os símbolos seleccionados Trend : de alta ou de baixa Pattern : tipo de padrão (gartley, borboleta, morcego, caranguejo, tubarão, cifra ou ABCD) Entry : preço de entrada SL: preço de paragem de perda TP1: preço do 1º take profit TP2: preço do 2º take profit TP3:
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicadores
Apresentamos o Indicador de Avião F-16, uma ferramenta de ponta para o MT4 projetada para revolucionar sua experiência de negociação. Inspirado na velocidade e precisão incomparáveis do caça F-16, este indicador combina algoritmos avançados e tecnologia de última geração para oferecer um desempenho sem igual nos mercados financeiros. Com o Indicador de Avião F-16, você vai decolar acima da concorrência, pois ele fornece análises em tempo real e gera sinais de negociação altamente precisos. Suas
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicadores
Indicador antecipado       Determina os níveis e zonas de reversão do mercado   , permitindo que você espere o preço retornar ao nível e entre no início de uma nova tendência, e não no seu fim. Ele mostra       níveis de reversão       onde o mercado confirma uma mudança de direção e inicia um movimento adicional. O indicador funciona sem redesenhar, é otimizado para qualquer instrumento e revela seu potencial máximo quando combinado com o       LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       indicador. Scanner
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicadores
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicadores
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicadores
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
4.3 (10)
Indicadores
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the data of all 28 major currency pairs
Mais do autor
Refined Order Block Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicadores
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5 Designed around ICT and Smart Money strategies, the Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is an essential tool for traders on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It identifies and highlights key price levels by marking bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown. These levels represent potential price reversal zones , often influenced by large institutional and bank orders. When the price reaches these critical areas, it may experience signifi
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT4 The Easy Trade Panel is a specialized tool designed to simplify and enhance risk and capital management within MetaTrader 4 . This expert advisor features an intuitive, professional interface that helps traders manage their orders using both basic and advanced functionalities. With this tool, traders can fine-tune stop-loss and take-profit levels, protect profits, and reduce exposure to unnecessary risks.   Easy Trade Panel Expert Specifications Category Capital M
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Risk Reward Ratio (R/R) Calculator is a valuable tool designed to help traders set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels directly on the chart while instantly analyzing the risk-to-reward ratio of each trade. This indicator comes with an intuitive management panel that allows easy adjustment of all levels, along with a movable information box that clearly displays the Take Profit, Entry Point, and Stop Loss values. Traders can place these
FREE
Market structure indicator bos choch for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicadores
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT5 The Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) is an ICT-style tool built for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It identifies both primary and secondary Change of Character (CHOCH) events and Breaks of Structure (BOS) across multiple levels, making it highly valuable for ICT and Smart Money traders. By simplifying the analysis of price behavior, this indicator enhances market structure interpretation and helps traders identify more accurate trading opportunities.   Market
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT4 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an essential tool for MetaTrader 4 users, designed to help traders accurately calculate and visualize potential profit and loss for each trade. This indicator features a dedicated management panel that offers several key tools for effective trade management, including: Creating Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels for both buy and sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-
FREE
XMaster XHMaster formula MT5 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicadores
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT5 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is an upgraded version of the popular MT4 tool, designed to detect trend direction, momentum shifts, and high-probability reversal zones. With enhanced optimization for the MT5 engine, the indicator delivers stable No Repaint signals and performs efficiently on multiple asset classes including Forex, Gold, Cryptocurrencies, and Indices. The MT5 version integrates improved
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT4 The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is a practical tool designed to help traders efficiently manage their trades by defining take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels while automatically calculating the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade. The indicator features a management panel where traders can easily adjust TP, SL, and R/R values. On the chart, TP and SL levels are visually displayed as green and red boxes , respectively. These boxes
FREE
XMaster XHMaster formula MT4 Indicator No Repaint
Mehnoosh Karimi
3 (1)
Indicadores
XMaster XHMaster Formula MT4 Indicator – No Repaint Strategy The XMaster / XHMaster Formula Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is one of the most popular non-repaint tools used in Forex trading. According to sources like XS.com and TradingFinder, the indicator is designed to detect market direction, momentum strength, and potential reversal areas with high accuracy. This MT4 version blends multiple technical elements—such as EMA-based trend analysis, MACD momentum, RSI and Stochastic oscillators,
FREE
Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Pro BTB (Back To Break Even) Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Pro BTB Strategy Indicator , developed based on the proprietary analytical methodology of Poursamadi , is designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. Through advanced internal calculations, this indicator detects sudden price movements known as spikes . After analyzing price behavior, it identifies potential buy and sell opportunities and displays them directly on the chart as visual signals. In addition
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicadores
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 4  In the world of trading, identifying price imbalances and high-probability trade setups is essential. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool that helps traders spot such opportunities with precision. An FVG represents a market gap that occurs when price moves sharply, leaving an area where supply and demand are out of equilibrium. Simply put, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and
RRR With Multiple Orders for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicadores
Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 is a dedicated MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders accurately monitor the relationship between stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels in real time. When a trade is opened in MT4 with defined SL and TP, this tool calculates the distance between these levels relative to the entry price and displays the risk/reward ratio in the top-left corner of the chart. This feature is particularly useful for manag
ZigZag Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicadores
ZigZag Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ZigZag Indicator in MetaTrader 4 is widely used for identifying significant highs and lows—known as pivot points —directly on the price chart. By marking both Major and Minor pivots, it helps traders recognize potential reversal zones and understand overall market structure. Each pivot is labeled as HH, HL, LH, or LL , making it easier to detect dominant trends as well as short-term price movements. Spotting these peaks and troughs is a vital component of te
Order Block ICT Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicadores
Order Block Indicator for ICT and Smart Money Trading in MT4 The Order Block Indicator is an important tool for traders using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights key price zones where institutional orders are likely positioned, helping traders identify potential reversal points and strong reaction levels. Bullish order blocks are displayed in green , while bearish ones appear in brown . When price enters these zones, it
Market structure indicator bos choch for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicadores
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT4 The BOS-CHOCH Market Structure Indicator is an ICT-inspired tool developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to help traders who follow ICT methodologies identify shifts in both dominant and secondary market trends. By pinpointing structural breaks and changes in market character, this indicator enhances technical analysis and supports more accurate trading decisions. Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) Overview Below are the general details and
Trade Assistant Expert TF for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 The Trade Management Assistant is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) designed to streamline capital allocation and strengthen risk control within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This EA offers an intuitive on-screen control panel that enables smooth trade execution, enhanced risk management, and efficient capital distribution. It also includes essential automated functions such as breakeven adjustment and a Trailing Stop mechanism to improve trade protection.   Key
Refined Order Block Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicadores
Refined Order Block Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is a specialized tool designed for traders who follow ICT and Smart Money (SMC) methodologies on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown, helping traders identify critical market zones. Order block regions are key price areas where significant institutional orders can increase the likelihood of trend reversals or directional shifts
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Fast Local Trade Copier Single Multi TF Expert MT4 The Fast Local Trade Copier Expert is a robust and efficient tool designed to instantly replicate trades across multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts. Equipped with a comprehensive floating control panel, it streamlines synchronization and enables real-time trade execution between connected terminals. With this utility, users can accurately duplicate trade entries, stop loss and take profit levels, and overall trade parameters from one account to anoth
Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager Expert for MetaTrader 4 The Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager is a powerful semi-automated trading tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to simplify trade setup, manage exits, and execute orders with precise timing. This expert advisor enables traders to optimize their trading strategy by defining key parameters such as entry levels, trade volume, and scheduled execution times for maximum efficiency.   Specification Table – Entry TP and SL Time Trader Manager for
Prop Draw Down Protector Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 The Prop Drawdown Protector Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 is a specialized risk-management tool engineered for prop trading professionals using the MT4 platform. This advanced EA enables traders to control trading behavior by applying predefined conditions that prevent violations of profit and loss limits. With seven dedicated configuration modules, the EA strengthens psychological discipline by enforcing rule-based boundaries and deliver
ICT Concepts Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ICT Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced analytical tool designed for experienced traders who follow ICT and Smart Money methodologies. It provides a full suite of ICT components—including Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Breaker Blocks, Market Structure elements, and Kill Zones—through an intuitive, easy-to-use control panel. This indicator allows ICT-based traders to seamlessly integrate these concepts into their technical analysis
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 The Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert for MetaTrader 4 is an advanced trading utility designed to optimize execution, strengthen capital efficiency, and enhance risk management within the MT4 environment. Featuring a fully interactive and intuitive control panel, this expert advisor automates key functions such as Break Even, adaptive Trailing Stops, and precise multi-symbol trade management. Built with seven customizable configuration p
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro in MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 4 The Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdown Limiter Pro for MetaTrader 4 is a fully specialized solution built for prop-firm traders who require professional-grade control over their trading activity. It allows Forex traders to precisely manage risk and position sizing, supporting capital protection and long-term consistency. Designed as a modular, multi-symbol Expert Advisor, the system enables complete order handling with quick and intuitive c
Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert for MT4 The Price Action Trading Box Manager Expert is an advanced tool designed for traders who rely on price action strategies and want to streamline parts of their trade execution and monitoring. This Expert Advisor displays multiple price action formations inside a dedicated dashboard in a simple list format. By selecting any pattern from the list, traders can instantly place a trading zone (box) on the chart. When the market price reaches these zones,
Smart Mony Concepts SMC Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 The Smart Money Concepts Expert MT4 is designed to automatically display key Smart Money elements directly on your chart. This expert tool includes a floating control panel that allows traders to manage the visibility of various analytical components. Each section of the panel corresponds to an essential market structure feature, enabling users to toggle automated drawings on or off as needed.    Smart Money Concepts Expert — Specifications Overview Specification
Super Arrow Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicadores
Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Super Arrow indicator is a popular signal tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It combines multiple technical indicators—such as the RSI , Bollinger Bands , Moving Averages , and a Magic Filter —to identify key market reversal points and pivot highs and lows. On the chart, green arrows highlight pivot lows, while red arrows mark pivot highs. By merging these indicators into one system, Super Arrow provides a strong filtering mechanism capable of
Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor MT4 The TF Master Trade Copier Expert Advisor is a smart and fully automated tool for MetaTrader 4 , designed to copy trades quickly and accurately from a Master account to one or multiple Slave accounts . This EA is ideal for traders managing multiple accounts, allowing trade replication across accounts without errors and with minimal delay.   Table of Trade Copier TF Master Expert Advisor Feature Category Details Indicator Categories Trading Assist MT4 Ind
FVG Channel Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Channel Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is developed based on ICT methodology and Smart Money concepts . This indicator calculates the average range of Fair Value Gaps and displays them as a dynamic price channel , allowing traders to identify key zones related to unfilled (unmitigated) Fair Value Gaps .   FVG Channel Indicator Specifications The specifications of the Fair Value Gap Channel Indicator are presented in the table be
SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
SP2L Poursamadi Strategy MetaTrader 4 The SP2L Poursamadi Strategy Indicator is a professional trading strategy developed specifically for MetaTrader 4 , based on the principles of spike price movements and the AB=CD two-leg pattern . It is designed to generate accurate buy and sell signals for short-term trading conditions. This indicator is ideal for price action traders, scalpers, and fast scalpers , providing precise entry points on the 1-minute (M1) and 5-minute (M5) timeframes. Its structu
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário