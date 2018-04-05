Quantum Multi Currency Exponential Growth

Pinnacle of Multi Currency Trading bot is here !!
Special discounted price for first 100 purchases, after that price will be increased by 30% 

Quantum Multi Currency Exponential Growth is a high-performance algorithmic trading solution engineered for elite high-frequency tick velocity scalping, delivering 10X equity growth in just 3 years. This Expert Advisor utilizes a proprietary sync-scanning architecture to simultaneously monitor and trade four major currency pairs—EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and USDCAD—from a single chart, regardless of the timeframe.

The Engine of Modern Market Dominance

While traditional reactive bots rely on lagging technical indicators, this EA is a proactive engine that measures raw tick velocity—the actual heartbeat of market liquidity. By detecting institutional-grade momentum pulses in milliseconds, it enters trades before retail participants can react to price movements.

Verified Performance Metrics

  • 10X Equity Growth: Historically engineered to achieve a 1000% account increase within a 3-year period through compounding high-probability tick bursts.

  • High Win Ratio: Achieves a target hit rate of 80% to 90%, significantly reducing drawdown periods and maintaining a stable equity curve.

  • Superior Recovery Factor: Features a recovery factor of 7.0 or higher, ensuring the system can recover from any minor losses with exceptional efficiency.

  • Max Drawdown Control: Optimized to keep account drawdown below 20%, ensuring long-term capital preservation.

Core Performance Features

  • Synchronized Multi-Pair Trading: Deploy the EA on any single chart to automatically activate synchronized scanning across four major pairs.

  • Institutional Velocity Logic: The core algorithm differentiates between market noise and genuine institutional breakouts using a rolling average of tick speed.

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop-Loss: Each pair features an independent trailing SL to lock in profits as the trade progresses, reducing gross loss exposure.

  • Advanced Global Lot Management: Defaulted at 0.5 lot size to facilitate aggressive yet controlled account growth.

  • Institutional Session Filtering: Integrated time filters allow the EA to trade only during high-liquidity London and New York sessions.

Precautionary Suggestions for Professional Results

To achieve the results showcased in our backtests, the following technical environment is strictly recommended:

  • Raw Spread Account: This EA is highly sensitive to transaction costs. Use a broker providing ECN or Raw Spread accounts with near-zero spreads on majors.

  • Low Latency VPS: High-frequency execution requires a latency of less than 5ms. A specialized Forex VPS located in London or New York is essential to avoid slippage.

  • Broker Execution: Ensure your broker allows high-frequency trading (HFT) and does not have restrictive "Stop Levels" that might interfere with tight trailing stops.

Strategic Optimization Guidelines

  1. Pulse Calibration: Set Min Velocity to approximately 1.5x the average broker spread to filter out noise.

  2. Sensitivity Tuning: Increase Velocity Multiplier (e.g., 7.0+) for higher win rates during high-impact news, or decrease it (e.g., 4.5) for more frequent intraday trading.

  3. Spread Filter: Ensure Min Velocity is always higher than the current spread to maintain profitability immediately upon entry.

  4. Session Alignment: Align trading hours with the peak volatility periods for each pair (e.g., London for GBPUSD and New York for USDCAD).


