Summary Indicator Pro - Professional Summary Indicator

Summary Indicator Pro is a powerful tool that combines 5 key indicators in one panel. Supports 6 languages: Russian, English, Chinese, Spanish, German, French. Automatically analyzes trend, overbought/oversold conditions, and market volatility.

📊 KEY ADVANTAGES

  • Time saving: Analyze 5 indicators in seconds

  • Color system: Green/red/gray for quick perception

  • Multi-language: 6 interface languages

  • Flexibility: Fully customizable for any strategy

  • Simplicity: Intuitive interface

📈 DISPLAYED INDICATORS

  1. Moving Average - trend

  2. RSI - overbought/oversold conditions

  3. Bollinger Bands - volatility

  4. Stochastic - momentum

  5. ATR - volatility level

⚙️ PARAMETERS LIST

LANGUAGE AND DISPLAY SETTINGS:

  • Interface language - choice of 6 languages

  • Bullish signals color - green by default

  • Bearish signals color - red by default

  • Neutral signals color - gray by default

  • Text color - white by default

  • Font size - 10 by default

  • Font - Arial by default

  • Status panels width - 180 pixels

  • Status panels height - 22 pixels

  • Distance between label and value - 80 pixels

  • Vertical spacing between lines - 28 pixels

  • Start Y position - 20 pixels

  • Start X position - 10 pixels

INDICATOR SETTINGS:

  • MA period - 14 by default

  • MA method - SMA by default

  • Price for MA - Close by default

  • RSI period - 14 by default

  • Bollinger Bands period - 20 by default

  • BB deviation - 2.0 by default

  • Stochastic %K period - 14 by default

  • Stochastic %D period - 3 by default

  • Stochastic slowing - 3 by default

  • ATR period - 14 by default

🎯 WHO IT'S FOR

  • Beginner traders for quick learning

  • Scalpers for instant analysis

  • Swing traders for trend identification

  • International traders (6 languages)

📥 INSTALLATION

  1. Download SummaryIndicatorPro.mq5

  2. Drag onto MT5 chart

  3. Configure parameters

  4. Click OK

⚠️ WARNING: Indicator is a helper tool, not profit guarantee. Always use risk management.


