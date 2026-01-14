Summary Indicator Pro
- Indicadores
- Evgeniy Kornilov
- Versão: 2.3
- Ativações: 5
Summary Indicator Pro - Professional Summary Indicator
Summary Indicator Pro is a powerful tool that combines 5 key indicators in one panel. Supports 6 languages: Russian, English, Chinese, Spanish, German, French. Automatically analyzes trend, overbought/oversold conditions, and market volatility.
📊 KEY ADVANTAGES
-
Time saving: Analyze 5 indicators in seconds
-
Color system: Green/red/gray for quick perception
-
Multi-language: 6 interface languages
-
Flexibility: Fully customizable for any strategy
-
Simplicity: Intuitive interface
📈 DISPLAYED INDICATORS
-
Moving Average - trend
-
RSI - overbought/oversold conditions
-
Bollinger Bands - volatility
-
Stochastic - momentum
-
ATR - volatility level
⚙️ PARAMETERS LIST
LANGUAGE AND DISPLAY SETTINGS:
-
Interface language - choice of 6 languages
-
Bullish signals color - green by default
-
Bearish signals color - red by default
-
Neutral signals color - gray by default
-
Text color - white by default
-
Font size - 10 by default
-
Font - Arial by default
-
Status panels width - 180 pixels
-
Status panels height - 22 pixels
-
Distance between label and value - 80 pixels
-
Vertical spacing between lines - 28 pixels
-
Start Y position - 20 pixels
-
Start X position - 10 pixels
INDICATOR SETTINGS:
-
MA period - 14 by default
-
MA method - SMA by default
-
Price for MA - Close by default
-
RSI period - 14 by default
-
Bollinger Bands period - 20 by default
-
BB deviation - 2.0 by default
-
Stochastic %K period - 14 by default
-
Stochastic %D period - 3 by default
-
Stochastic slowing - 3 by default
-
ATR period - 14 by default
🎯 WHO IT'S FOR
-
Beginner traders for quick learning
-
Scalpers for instant analysis
-
Swing traders for trend identification
-
International traders (6 languages)
📥 INSTALLATION
-
Download SummaryIndicatorPro.mq5
-
Drag onto MT5 chart
-
Configure parameters
-
Click OK
⚠️ WARNING: Indicator is a helper tool, not profit guarantee. Always use risk management.