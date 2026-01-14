Summary Indicator Pro - Professional Summary Indicator

Summary Indicator Pro is a powerful tool that combines 5 key indicators in one panel. Supports 6 languages: Russian, English, Chinese, Spanish, German, French. Automatically analyzes trend, overbought/oversold conditions, and market volatility.

📊 KEY ADVANTAGES

Time saving : Analyze 5 indicators in seconds

Color system : Green/red/gray for quick perception

Multi-language : 6 interface languages

Flexibility : Fully customizable for any strategy

Simplicity: Intuitive interface

📈 DISPLAYED INDICATORS

Moving Average - trend RSI - overbought/oversold conditions Bollinger Bands - volatility Stochastic - momentum ATR - volatility level

⚙️ PARAMETERS LIST

LANGUAGE AND DISPLAY SETTINGS:

Interface language - choice of 6 languages

Bullish signals color - green by default

Bearish signals color - red by default

Neutral signals color - gray by default

Text color - white by default

Font size - 10 by default

Font - Arial by default

Status panels width - 180 pixels

Status panels height - 22 pixels

Distance between label and value - 80 pixels

Vertical spacing between lines - 28 pixels

Start Y position - 20 pixels

Start X position - 10 pixels

INDICATOR SETTINGS:

MA period - 14 by default

MA method - SMA by default

Price for MA - Close by default

RSI period - 14 by default

Bollinger Bands period - 20 by default

BB deviation - 2.0 by default

Stochastic %K period - 14 by default

Stochastic %D period - 3 by default

Stochastic slowing - 3 by default

ATR period - 14 by default

🎯 WHO IT'S FOR

Beginner traders for quick learning

Scalpers for instant analysis

Swing traders for trend identification

International traders (6 languages)

📥 INSTALLATION

Download SummaryIndicatorPro.mq5 Drag onto MT5 chart Configure parameters Click OK

⚠️ WARNING: Indicator is a helper tool, not profit guarantee. Always use risk management.