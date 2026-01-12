Momentum Chase is an intelligent trend continuation EA that waits for a strong candle close beyond EMA and then confirms momentum with price action relative to the previous bar. Equipped with reliable trailing stop mechanism and classic SL/TP protection. Clean, robust logic — perfect for swing and position trading.





EA Settings:

Symbol: XAUUSD

Time frame: H12 and above

Settings: Default settings

Brokers: Any

Minimum deposit: $100/0.01 lot

Features:

- No martini, no net

- Order is always protected by stop-loss





Before you start trading in real time

Always test the advisor on demo account first. This will help you understand how it behaves under the selected settings, and make sure that the risks meet your expectations.

To diversify your risk, you can run several charts with different Magic Numbers.