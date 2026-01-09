Market Exhaustion
- Indicadores
- Arinze Michael Ejike
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 19
Market Exhaustion Indicator measures directional persistence in price movements to identify where trends lose momentum. Unlike other oscillators, this measures direction of price movement (up +1, down-1, flat=0) within the selected period, completely ignoring magnitude of price changes. Based on selected Period, High readings signify potential exhaustion.
The weighted calculation emphasizes recent price direction, making it less to prone to fail in rapid price movements.
