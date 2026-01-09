Market Exhaustion

Market Exhaustion Indicator measures directional persistence in price movements to identify where trends lose momentum. Unlike other oscillators, this measures direction of price movement (up +1, down-1, flat=0) within the selected period, completely ignoring magnitude of price changes. Based on selected Period, High readings signify potential exhaustion.
The weighted calculation emphasizes recent price direction, making it less to prone to fail in rapid price movements.

Mais do autor
LinearRegressionVolume Profile
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
O indicador Linear Regression Volume Profile combina análise de regressão linear com perfilagem de distribuição de volume para criar uma ferramenta sofisticada de visualização de estrutura de mercado. A fundação começa com o cálculo de regressão linear através de um número especificado de barras históricas, computando tanto a inclinação quanto os valores de intersecção do eixo Y que definem a trajetória da linha de tendência através da ação de preço. Esta linha de regressão serve como eixo centr
Elliot Wave Oscillator mql5
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
Oscilador Elliott - Uma ferramenta de análise de momentum que detecta reversões de tendência através de padrões de convergência de médias móveis. O indicador exibe histogramas azuis para momentum altista e histogramas vermelhos para condições baixistas, enquanto desenha automaticamente linhas de tendência entre picos e vales significativos. Sistema de Alertas : Escolha entre dois modos - Alertas de Barra Atual (alertsOnCurrent = true) disparam imediatamente em barras em desenvolvimento mas podem
Solarwind No Repaint mt5
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
O Solarwind No Repaint é um oscilador técnico que aplica a Transformação de Fisher aos dados de preços normalizados, criando um indicador baseado em histograma que identifica potenciais pontos de virada do mercado. Este indicador converte movimentos de preços em uma distribuição normal gaussiana, tornando padrões cíclicos e mudanças de momentum mais visíveis para os traders. Como Funciona O indicador processa dados de preços através de várias etapas computacionais: Análise Alto-Baixo : Calcula a
FNCD mt5
Arinze Michael Ejike
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador FNCD constitui uma ferramenta avançada de análise técnica que combina a transformação de Fisher com normalização estatística de preços para criar um oscilador sofisticado. A base começa com a normalização do escore Z, onde os dados de preços são padronizados calculando quantos desvios padrão o preço atual está de sua média móvel durante um período específico. Este processo de normalização transforma movimentos d
FNCD Indicator
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
The FNCD indicator represents an advanced technical analysis tool that combines Fisher transformation with statistical price normalization to create a sophisticated oscillator. The foundation begins with Z-score normalization, where price data is standardized by calculating how many standard deviations the current price sits from its moving average over a specified period. This normalization process transforms raw price mov
Gamma Buyers Sellers pressure
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
O Indicador de Pressão Compradores-Vendedores exibe sentimento de mercado em múltiplos timeframes de M1 a D1. Calcula percentuais de pressão de compra e venda usando análise de momentum de médias móveis durante um período configurável. O painel visual mostra barras de progresso com força compradora em verde-azulado e domínio vendedor em vermelho, junto com valores percentuais quando significativos. Cada timeframe inclui medição de força de tendência ADX com indicadores direcionais mostrando tend
MTF Levels And Moving Averages
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
MTF Levels And Moving Averages is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes. The tool helps traders locate precise entry and exit points by analyzing market structure and price action patterns. Key Features The indicator provides multi-timeframe analysis covering H1, H4, D1, and W1 periods simultaneously. It identifies supply and demand zones where price typically reacts, using color-coded visualization to distinguish between dif
Mean Reversion Indicator mt4
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
O indicador High Low Cloud Trend é uma ferramenta de análise técnica baseada em canais que identifica a direção da tendência e oportunidades de reversão à média através de limites de preço adaptativos. O sistema opera calculando a máxima mais alta e a mínima mais baixa ao longo de um período de retrospectiva especificado, criando limites de canal externos que definem a faixa geral de preço. Um canal interno secundário usa um período mais curto (um quarto do período de retrospectiva principal) pa
Solarwind No Repaint
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
O Solarwind No Repaint é um oscilador técnico que aplica a Transformação de Fisher aos dados de preços normalizados, criando um indicador baseado em histograma que identifica potenciais pontos de virada do mercado. Este indicador converte movimentos de preços em uma distribuição normal gaussiana, tornando padrões cíclicos e mudanças de momentum mais visíveis para os traders. Como Funciona O indicador processa dados de preços
RSI Better Version mt4
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
O Better RSI é uma versão aprimorada do tradicional Índice de Força Relativa (RSI) que incorpora ponderação do Índice Direcional Médio (ADX) para abordar uma das fraquezas fundamentais do RSI clássico: sinais falsos durante mercados com tendências fortes. O problema com o RSI tradicional O oscilador RSI padrão, desenvolvido por J. Welles Wilder Jr., mede a magnitude das mudanças recentes de preços para avaliar condições de sobrecompra ou sobrevenda. No entanto, durante mercados com tendências fo
Moon Sniper
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
O indicador MOON SNIPER é uma ferramenta de detecção de rompimentos que combina análise de ação de preço com matemática de Distribuição Gaussiana para identificar pontos de entrada de alta probabilidade no trading forex. Mecanismo Principal: O indicador calcula níveis de suporte e resistência usando distribuição estatística de preços ao invés de pontos de pivot tradicionais. Aplica princípios de Distribuição Gaussiana para determinar onde o preço tem maior probabilidade de encontrar equilíbrio e
Bandana
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
Três sistemas de bandas RSI separados exibidos simultaneamente no seu gráfico para análise abrangente do mercado. Cada sistema calcula níveis de suporte e resistência baseados em valores RSI com períodos e limiares personalizáveis. O indicador fornece sinais visuais de negociação através de marcadores de seta quando o preço rompe através das bandas calculadas. Sinais de compra aparecem quando o preço se move acima da banda inferior após estar abaixo dela, enquanto sinais de venda são acionados q
Ashod Scalper
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
Ashod Scalper - Estratégia Oscillator of a Moving Average MACD Este indicador calcula o MACD a partir de valores do oscilador  Oscillator of a Moving Average para identificar pontos de entrada precisos para scalping. O sistema detecta mudanças de impulso quando a média móvel exponencial rápida cruza a média móvel exponencial lenta, depois filtra estes sinais através de um alisamento secundário da linha de sinal. Setas aparecem no gráfico no momento exato do cruzamento, com setas verdes marcando
MT5 Candles
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
Candles is a comprehensive chart visualization indicator for MetaTrader 5 that transforms how traders view price action. Instead of displaying standard candlesticks, this indicator plots price bars using over 34 different moving average calculations, along with the traditional Heiken Ashi chart and the renowned Kagi chart. This unique approach provides traders with smoothed price visualization that filters out market noise while maintaining critical trend information. What Makes Candles Differen
Kagi Indicator
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
Indicador Kagi Avançado com Adaptação ATR e Alertas Inteligentes Transforme sua análise de preços com este indicador Kagi profissional que filtra o ruído do mercado e destaca mudanças genuínas de tendência. Baseado em métodos tradicionais japoneses de gráficos dos mercados de arroz da década de 1870, esta ferramenta foca puramente em movimentos significativos de preços enquanto ignora flutuações baseadas em tempo. Recursos Principais: Métodos Duplos de Reversão Delta Fixo: defina um limite de pr
Simple And Unique Tool
Arinze Michael Ejike
Utilitários
Descrição da Ferramenta Um assistente de negociação abrangente que coloca o controle na ponta dos seus dedos. A ferramenta simplifica a execução de ordens e o gerenciamento de posições enquanto oferece suporte inteligente através de múltiplos provedores de IA. TRADE - Execute posições compradas e vendidas com capacidades de hedge. Configure níveis de stop-loss (SL) e take-profit (TP) com precisão. Coloque ordens pendentes e gerencie configurações de volume. A interface suporta modos MARKET e HE
RSI Better Version mt5
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
O Better RSI é uma versão aprimorada do tradicional Índice de Força Relativa (RSI) que incorpora ponderação do Índice Direcional Médio (ADX) para abordar uma das fraquezas fundamentais do RSI clássico: sinais falsos durante mercados com tendências fortes. O problema com o RSI tradicional O oscilador RSI padrão, desenvolvido por J. Welles Wilder Jr., mede a magnitude das mudanças recentes de preços para avaliar condições de sobrecompra ou sobrevenda. No entanto, durante mercados com tendências fo
Better Winner Oscillator
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicadores
técnica combina ação de preço com dados de volume para fornecer aos traders sinais mais claros sobre potenciais mudanças de tendência e condições de mercado. O indicador utiliza dois parâmetros principais - Periods e SmoothingPeriod. O parâmetro Periods controla a janela de retrospectiva para os cálculos, enquanto o SmoothingPeriod determina como os dados são calculados em média. Juntos, estes criam um histograma que oscila entre condições de alta (verde lima) e baixa (vermelho). A funcionalidad
