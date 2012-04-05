ML Gold Regime EA
- Experts
- Mohammed Eltayeb Mohammed Khairalla
- Versão: 1.20
- Ativações: 5
AI-Driven Gold Regime Intelligence
Backtest Period: 01/01/2025 – 31/12/2025
Asset Focus: Gold (XAU precision environment)
🧠 Data Integrity & AI Foundation
This system operates on institution-grade data quality, ensuring the AI regime logic adapts to real market behavior — not noise.
-
History Quality: 100%
-
Bars Analyzed: 24,254
-
Ticks Processed: 72,601,471
-
Symbol Scope: 1 (Gold-focused intelligence)
ML_Gold_Regime_EA does not diversify symbols — it masters regimes.
💰 Growth Performance
Starting from a modest base, the EA demonstrates scalable intelligence, not brute force.
📈 Growth is achieved through regime alignment, not constant exposure.
🛡️ Risk Architecture (AI-Controlled)
Unlike traditional EAs, this system accepts drawdown as a cost of regime transition, not failure.
-
Balance Drawdown (Max): 40.12%
-
Equity Drawdown (Max): 41.38%
-
Absolute Drawdown: <$400
🧬 The AI survives volatility phases and re-engages when conditions normalize.
⚙️ Efficiency & Statistical Strength
This is where ML logic reveals itself — not in win rate, but in payoff asymmetry.
-
Profit Factor: 1.80
-
Recovery Factor: 300.44
-
Sharpe Ratio: 12.37
🧠 Losses are frequent — profits are decisive.
🔁 Trade Engine Behavior
-
Total Trades: 19,508
-
Winning Trades: 37.92%
-
Losing Trades: 62.08%
⚠️ This is intentional.
The EA filters regimes, not individual trades.
🚀 Extreme Market Events (Handled)
-
Max Consecutive Wins: 10
-
Max Consecutive Losses: 24
🟡 The system absorbs pressure, survives extreme sequences, and recovers.
🌍 Session & Time Intelligence
The AI adapts behavior across global gold liquidity cycles:
-
Asia: Stabilization & positioning
-
Europe: Expansion & confirmation
-
US: Volatility exploitation
📆 Strongest Months: April, May, September, October
📅 Active Days: Monday – Friday (institutional flow)
📊 Statistical Validation
-
Z-Score: -1.32 (81.32%)
-
LR Correlation: 1.00
📐 Results confirm consistency — not randomness.
🏆 Final Verdict
ML_Gold_Regime_EA is NOT designed for:
❌ Low-risk scalping
❌ Emotional traders
❌ Fixed-logic systems
❌ Small expectations
It IS designed for:
✅ AI-driven regime trading
✅ Gold volatility specialists
✅ Long-term scaling accounts
✅ Traders who understand drawdown ≠ failure
🟨 One-Line Identity (Seller Poster Ready)
ML_Gold_Regime_EA uses machine-learning regime intelligence to transform gold market volatility into structured, high-impact growth.