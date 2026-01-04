GoldTrendGuard EA is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor designed and optimized specifically for Gold (XAUUSD), primarily on the M15 timeframe.

The EA is optimized for XAUUSD. It can technically be attached to other symbols; however, performance and behavior outside XAUUSD are not guaranteed and may differ significantly due to symbol characteristics, volatility, and contract specifications.

GoldTrendGuard EA trades pullbacks within strong trends using EMA structure, ADX trend strength filtering, and ATR-based risk management.

🚫 No Grid

🚫 No Martingale

✅ Fully automatic

✅ Risk-controlled trading logic

⚙️ Strategy Overview

GoldTrendGuard EA identifies strong bullish or bearish trends using multi-EMA alignment with ADX confirmation, then enters trades only on healthy pullbacks toward the trend mean.

The EA deliberately avoids:

• Sideways or choppy markets

• Over-trading

• High-spread conditions

• Risky averaging techniques

The EA trades selectively and may remain inactive during unfavorable market conditions.

This behavior is intentional and part of its risk-control design.

⚙️ Trading Conditions

• Supported Symbols: XAUUSD

• Timeframe: M15

• Account Type: ECN / Low-spread recommended

• Minimum Deposit: $200+ ( $500+ preferred )

• Recommended Risk: 0.5% – 1% per trade

⚠️ Results depend on broker conditions, spread, execution quality, and risk settings.

⚙️ Timeframe & Session Note

Session Filter Behavior

The session time filter is designed for intraday trading.

When the EA is used on higher timeframes (H1 and above), the session filter is automatically ignored to avoid blocking valid trades.

This ensures consistent behavior during both backtesting and live trading on higher timeframes.

⚙️ Key Features

✅ Trend & Pullback logic (EMA 9 / 21 / 50)

✅ ADX trend strength filter

✅ ATR-based Stop Loss & Take Profit

✅ Dynamic risk-based lot calculation

✅ Optional fixed lot mode

✅ ATR-based breakeven management

✅ Optional trailing stop

✅ Smart trend invalidation exit using DMI

✅ Spread filter

✅ Session time filter

✅ Daily loss protection

✅ Cooldown after stop-loss hit

⚙️ Risk & Safety Controls

• Maximum daily drawdown limit

• One trade per symbol at a time

• Cooldown after losing trades

• No hedging, grid, or martingale logic

⚙️ Inputs Explained (Important)

🔹 Risk Management

Designed with a focus on risk control and long-term account sustainability.

UseRiskPercent – Enable percentage-based risk

RiskPercent – Risk per trade (recommended 0.5% – 1%)

FixedLot – Fixed lot size (used if UseRiskPercent is disabled)

🔹 Indicators

EMAFast / EMAMid / EMASlow – Trend structure

ADXPeriod / ADXMin – Trend strength filter

ATRPeriod – Volatility measurement

🔹 Trade Parameters

SL_ATR_Mult – Stop Loss multiplier (ATR-based)

TP_ATR_Mult – Take Profit multiplier (ATR-based)

🔹 Filters

MaxSpread – Maximum allowed spread

UseSessionFilter – Enable trading hours filter

SessionStartHour / SessionEndHour – Trading window

MaxDailyLossPct – Daily loss protection

🔹 Trade Management

UseBreakeven – Enable breakeven logic

BE_ATR_Trigger / BE_ATR_Buffer – Breakeven trigger and buffer

UseTrailing – Enable trailing stop

UseDMIExit – Smart trend invalidation exit

⚙️ Best Practices

• Use low-spread ECN brokers

• Avoid trading during high-impact news

• Start with demo or low risk

• Do not increase risk aggressively

• Allow the EA to run continuously

⚠️ Disclaimer