Sprint Gold
- Li Fangqian
EA is used for full automate trade.
Entry Logic:
- The EA capture momentum with sophisticated filtering logic applied. Tick and second-level data are analysed for trade trigger.
Risk Management:
- No grid, no martingale.
- One trade at a time.
- Each trade is opened with SL and TP.
Account Setup Recommendation:
- Minimal account size: 100USD. EA will put 0.01 lot per 100USD.
- Spread: below 2 pips (1 decimal as 1 pip).
Real Account Monitoring:
Note: tick and second-level is analysed for trade trigger. Back-testing result is for reference only as the data is not accurate in back-testing for tick and second-level data. Refer to real account performance for better reference.
