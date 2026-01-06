Last Chapter EA

Last Chapter EA – Advanced MT5 Expert Advisor for Gold Scalping

Last Chapter EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered for high-precision Gold (XAUUSD) scalping.
It is built on advanced price action logic, volatility expansion models, and adaptive risk management, designed to capitalize on short-term intraday movements in highly volatile markets.

This EA is focused on consistency, accuracy, and capital protection, delivering a disciplined and systematic approach to automated trading under fast-moving market conditions.

Contact Admin for Information: Click Here
Admin Channel: Click Here

Key Features

  • Fully automated scalping system – no manual intervention required

  • Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD), also supports BTCUSD and major Forex pairs

  • Built-in news and spread filters to avoid unstable market conditions

  • Fully compatible with prop firm rules (FTMO, MFF, and similar firms)

  • Designed for steady growth with controlled drawdown

Recommended Settings

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: 5-Mint

  • Account Type: ECN or RAW spread

  • Minimum Deposit: 1000$ (Recommended $5000 or equivalent cent account)

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • VPS: Highly recommended (low-latency server preferred)

Strategy Overview

Last Chapter EA detects short-term price imbalances, liquidity zones, and micro-market structures, primarily during the London and New York trading sessions.

The strategy targets small but consistent gains using a 1:1 to 1:2 risk-reward ratio, ensuring durability and long-term stability.
Its adaptive engine dynamically responds to market volatility, maintaining performance in both ranging and trending environments.

Why Choose Last Chapter EA

  • Proven and tested Gold scalping framework

  • Advanced AI-assisted price action detection

  • Robust capital and risk management system

  • Easy installation with a beginner-friendly interface

  • Lifetime updates with dedicated developer support


