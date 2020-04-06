The M5 Gold EA

M5 Gold EA - XAUUSD Special - Trading Strategy Description

Timeframe: 5min (Best results)

Terminal : MT4

The M5 Gold EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for precision trading in the Forex market. This EA employs a multi-indicator confirmation system that combines trend analysis with momentum and volatility-based signals to identify high-probability entry points.

Core Strategy:
The system utilizes a proprietary blend of technical indicators that work in harmony to filter market noise and capture meaningful price movements. The strategy focuses on:

  • Trend alignment confirmation

  • Momentum shift detection

This EA is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined, automated approach that combines technical analysis with robust risk management protocols.
Produtos recomendados
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
FoxTrotTWO EA
Thomas Gruening
3.8 (40)
Experts
FoxTrotTWO EA   is a scalper Expert Advisor intended for EURUSD. It is also available for other major pairs and cross currency pairs. Recommended timeframe is M15. FT2 trades a narrow range at night. At the top and bottom of the range, FT2 will try to generate trades in the opposite direction. To open suitable trades, the Expert Advisor uses several indicators and analyzes several timeframes. But the trades are generated by price actions and are not opened by the indicator. FT2 requires a modera
Rsi M15 M30 H1 With Button
Firoz T P
Experts
RSI M15, M30, H1-Based Expert Advisor The RSI M15, M30, H1-Based Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated automated trading system designed to execute trades based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) across multiple timeframes: 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1). This multi-timeframe approach allows the EA to provide a more comprehensive view of market conditions, leading to more informed and accurate trading decisions. Multi-Timeframe RSI Analysis: The EA monitors the RSI on thre
Universal MT4 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Robô de negociação no indicador MACD Esta é uma versão simplificada do robô de negociação, usa apenas uma estratégia de entrada (a versão avançada possui mais de 10 estratégias) Benefícios do especialista: Escalpelamento, Martingale, negociação em rede. Você pode configurar a negociação com apenas um pedido ou uma grade de pedidos. Uma grade de ordens altamente personalizável com uma etapa dinâmica, fixa ou multiplicadora e lote de negociação permitirá que você adapte o Expert Advisor a pra
Fxdolarix
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Fxdolarix is an automatic robot scalper for GBPUSD M5. Was tested on a real account for 3 months. The robot uses a scalping strategy focused on short-term intraday price movements. The main emphasis is on identifying moments of short-term volatility and executing quick trades. The robot uses such indicators as: iMACD, iMA, iStochastic. Using these indicators, the robot identifies the direction of the trend, and with the help of tick price movement activity, the robot identifies sharp impulses i
ScalperSpeed
Paranchai Tensit
5 (1)
Experts
ScalperSpeed   is a fully automated expert advisor.  Consists of two parts: scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies Continuously generating profits Appropriate trading frequency Works well in all market conditions, either trend or sideways Can trade full time in all conditions Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs Passed 14 years back test of real tick data (2007-2020) Key Features Timeframe: M15 Currency pairs: EURUSD Use 4 or 5-digit accounts Minimum deposit: $
Butterfly Strong
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for effective investment management and medium-term trading. Unlike the Butterfly Platinum version, it uses the Martingale system. If the previous trade was closed at a loss, the next lot will be equal to the last lot multiplied by MultiplierLots. Every trade is protected by stop loss. Only one market order can be opened at a time. It works using pending (Stop, Limit) or market orders depending on the parameters specified. The trailing stop levels can be set in pi
Universal MT4 RSI
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
Robô de negociação no indicador RSI Esta é uma versão simplificada do robô de negociação, usa apenas uma estratégia de entrada (a versão avançada possui mais de 10 estratégias) Benefícios do especialista: Escalpelamento, Martingale, negociação em rede. Você pode configurar a negociação com apenas um pedido ou uma grade de pedidos. Uma grade de ordens altamente personalizável com uma etapa dinâmica, fixa ou multiplicadora e lote de negociação permitirá que você adapte o Expert Advisor a prat
Boster
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
Experts
The  Boster  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favourable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 10 years (20
Aussie Precision MT4
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Adicionada a capacidade de alterar o tamanho do lote e tornar o EA o mais barato possível. Ao comprá-lo, você receberá suporte e futuras atualizações. Por favor, apoie a sua evolução. Este EA está pronto para uso. AussiePrecision   é um Expert Advisor (EA) sensível ao tempo para MetaTrader 5, projetado especificamente para o par de moedas AUD/USD. Ele foi desenvolvido para executar operações em momentos pré-definidos e controlados, sendo ideal para traders que desejam automatizar entradas com al
DJ30 Picsou
Julien Jean Bernard Lajardie
Experts
DJ30 Auto-Adaptative MA EA - Expert Advisor for DJ30 Trading The DJ30 Auto-Adaptative MA EA is a robust trading tool specifically designed for the DJ30 index on the 30-minute timeframe. This Expert Advisor combines a proven moving average strategy with an innovative auto-adaptive Stop Loss system, providing a balance between risk management and trade optimization. Key Features: Auto-Adaptative Stop Loss : The EA automatically adjusts Stop Loss levels in real-time based on the Average True Range
Cash Drop MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
Experts
Este Expert Advisor é o resultado de muitos anos de desenvolvimento. Eu me especializei principalmente em estratégias de grade e hedging, transferi toda a minha experiência e conhecimento para este Expert Advisor. Como resultado, temos um template de Expert Advisor altamente personalizável e várias boas estratégias para um trader escolher, estratégias de negociação serão constantemente adicionadas e o Expert Advisor permanecerá relevante e estará no topo mesmo em 10 anos. Em outras palavras, ao
Ea 13 Level MA Scalper and grid
Santi Quagliana
Experts
EA 13 Level Ma Scalper and grid, is an expert adivisor with which on the average of the "x" period, it calculates up to 13 levels set in the configuration by the user. for each level it is possible to set a grid multiplier you can see how it works in the screenshots I have attached. the expert can work on any time frame. Setting: Warning MAX TRADES IS THE MAX NUMBER OF LEVEL; in the example on the screenshots, I only set 3 levels so I set 3. if I had decided to buy or sell up to 10 levels, I wou
One Punch GBPUSD
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
This Expert Advisor is the legend of EA.   The Expert Advisor only opens one high precision entry. This EA can make you a nice profit.   Works on GBPUSD on M30   Features: Very easy to use and, if necessary, customize to your own requirements. Consistent Profit EA The EA uses the adaptive trade management algorithm.   PRICE WILL INCREASE..  BUY TODAY AT LESS PRICE !!   One Punch GBPUSD was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real mar
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Exp Tick Hamster MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.62 (13)
Experts
Especialista em otimização automática de todos os parâmetros de qualquer símbolo de negociação para MetaTrader 4. T rading EA sem configurações! Tick   Hamster     - Este é um   especialista em negociação automatizado para iniciantes e usuários que não desejam configurar um consultor! Experimente negociações automatizadas sem complicações com nosso consultor especialista para iniciantes. Não precisa se preocupar com configurações complicadas – nosso especialista cuida de tudo para você. Comece s
Stpaos
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
STPAOS is an automated trading advisor. The advisor programmatic functionality has been customized for a safe trading strategy with the trend, the essence of which is to close the transaction while achieving a positive profitability ratio of several points, which gives the buyer the opportunity to minimize the loss of funds from the opening of losing trades. Advisor is equipped with special software installations and utilities that help to achieve a positive indicator of trade profitability. The
GVolt MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
GVolt — Motor de Grade de Ouro de Precisão (Não-Martingale) O GVolt é um Expert Advisor (EA) avançado para negociação de ouro, projetado para traders que necessitam de estabilidade, precisão e gerenciamento inteligente de ordens no volátil mercado XAUUSD. Construído sobre uma arquitetura de grade não martingale, o GVolt oferece uma abordagem controlada e estruturada para a volatilidade, mantendo uma atividade de negociação frequente e a execução independente de estratégias. Este EA foi criado
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Smart Averager
Dmitry Homenkov
Experts
The Smart Averager Expert Advisor is the cost averaging system. The EA algorithm is based on the following principle: the Expert Advisor finds the trend section based on the specified parameters. Then it finds the moment when the price starts to gradually turn against the trend. The EA makes the first entry. Further, if the price continues to move in the trend direction, the EA opens additional positions based on the same algorithm. Profit of all positions is fixed after reaching the specified r
CapitalCraft
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
A Grid EA (Grid Expert Advisor) is an automated trading system used in the financial markets that employs a grid trading strategy. Grid trading involves opening buy and sell orders at predetermined price levels, with a specified price interval, known as the price grid. This trading strategy is similar to placing Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders at pre-defined price and time intervals. The EA operates automatically based on predefined rules and typically includes the following features: Price Gr
Black Max
Samsul Anwar
Experts
Black Capal The Expert Advisor strategy is based on the breakthrough of the current support/resistance levels (traders all over the world pay attention to these data; the levels are built solely using the terminal technical indicators). This is one of the few robots that works using the indicators only. Developing such a system can be quite a challenge but you do not have to understand all these complexities. Simply launch the robot on a chart. It will do the rest automatically.   General The EA
PinBar Hunter MT4 EA
Dmitrijs Ivanajevs
Experts
Description: PinBar Hunter MT4 EA PinBar Hunter MT4 EA is an expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 based on the classic Price Action strategy: trading entries based on pin bar patterns. The EA identifies potential reversal candles (Pin Bars) and executes trades according to defined filters and risk management parameters. It is powered by the custom PinBar Hunter MT4 indicator , which visually displays signals on the chart. Buyers of the EA can request this indicator for free — just send me a priv
Stoch Parabolic
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
Este EA define negociações pendentes com base no indicador Parabólico, enquanto analisa as leituras do estocástico e outros indicadores para não definir negociações pendentes quando o mercado não for adequado. Como regra, ele negocia uma reversão de mercado quando o ponto parabólico é quebrado. Além disso, pode encontrar divergências no indicador MACD (se CountBasrsDiv>0) e negociar apenas se houver divergências (e convergências). Tem muitas configurações, o stop loss também pode se mover ao lo
Expert Smart Trend MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.5 (2)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
CapitalRiskPerTrade
Mr Nisit Noijeam
Experts
Expert Advisor (EA),  MA Following  commonly known as a trading bot. It implements a grid trading strategy with the following characteristics: Moving Average and Standard Deviation : The EA uses a Moving Average (MA) as the core of its trading strategy, combined with Standard Deviation (SD) for trade entry and exit decisions. There are four types of MAs available: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, and Linear Weighted. Users can select the MA type and set its period, as well as the period and facto
FADE Momentum EA
Mr Nuttawath Wongruang
Experts
FADE Momentum EA - Advanced Grid with Range & Zone Filters Tagline: A powerful grid-based Expert Advisor that executes a 'Fade' strategy at key reversal points. It features 3 selectable signal systems, enhanced with advanced filters like the Range Filter and Supply/Demand Zones for maximum precision. Overview The FADE Momentum EA is engineered to capitalize on price reversal behavior in the Forex market. It employs a "Fade" strategy, which involves entering trades against weakening momentum at c
RoboFxtr2
Mehmet Alkan
Experts
RobotFxtr2 EA  pariteler üzerinde çalışır. EURUSD(M30) TP & SL değerleri bulunmaktadır. Önce tek işlem açar  ve açtığı işle yönünde belli aralık ile sizin belirlediğiniz (1+1,1+2,1+3,1+4,1+5) diğer işlemleri açar. Risk oranınızı %2-3-4-5 ayarlayarak riski kendinize göre alabilirsiniz. Risk aldığınızda bakiyenize dikkat edelim. Kar için 8 adet indikatör kullanır Bu indikatörlerin (BUY) veya (SELL) aynı sinyal yönünü verdiğin de işleme girer. Çok fazla indikatör kullandığı için her işleme girmez.
Vermont
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The work of the advisor is based on the lagging properties of trend indicators. At the time of finding the price in the consolidation zones, when the technical indicators data do not correspond to the current price formations, the adviser decides on entering the market. Each transaction has a rigid stop-loss and take-profit. Each trade is controlled by a trailing stop. Recommended trading instruments: EURUSD 5m, GBPUSD 5m, USDJPY 5m. Settings: Comment to order - Comment to opened orders; Take
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter Quantum StarMan  de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular Si
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: O sucesso de hoje será o fruto de amanhã SUPER DESCONTO POR TEMPO LIMITADO! ÚLTIMOS 2 EXEMPLARES POR 299 USD ANTES DE O PREÇO AUMENTAR. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Conjunto de alto risco Manual e ficheiros de configuração: Contacte-me após a compra para receber o manual e os ficheiros de configuração. Preço: O preço inicial é de 899 dólares e será aumentado em 199 dólares por cada dez vendas. Cópias disponíveis: 2 Goldex AI - Robô de negociação avançado com redes neura
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
Promoção de lançamento! Restam apenas algumas cópias por 449$! Próximo preço: 599$ Preço final: 999$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro junta-se ao clube dos EAs de negociação de
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSÃO ULTRA OTIMIZADA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , em sua versão para MT4, é o lançamento mais poderoso, estável e refinado até hoje. HFT é um scalper de alta frequência que opera exclusivamente em Ouro (XAUUSD) no TF: M1, executando um grande número de operações diariamente. Ele suporta alavancagem de até 1:500 e opera com tamanhos de lote muito razoáveis para uma verdadeira estratégia de scalping. Por isso, requer contas dedicadas para scalping (RAW ou ECN). ICMarkets é o corretor re
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT5:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre Quantum King MT4 e ganhe Quantum StarMan grátis!*** Pergunte no privado para mais detalhes! Regra       Suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. Quantum King EA
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Uma das estratégias de trading automatizado mais poderosas de 2025 Transformámos uma das estratégias de trading manual mais fortes de 2025 num Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado , baseado em TMA (Triangular Moving Average) com lógica CG . Resta apenas uma unidade pelo preço de 550 $. Depois disso, o valor aumentará para 650 $ e 750 $, com preço final de 1200 $. Este EA foi desenvolvido para entradas precisas, ordens pendentes inteligentes e controlo rigoroso de risco , sendo adequado para to
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
Experts
Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Ele foca em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa baseada em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise de dados fornecid
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
Experts
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
Experts
Titan AI — Sistema de trading automatizado de nova geração Titan AI é um sistema de trading automatizado de nova geração desenvolvido pela equipe especializada da MX Robots , combinando tecnologia avançada de Inteligência Artificial com profundo conhecimento dos mercados financeiros. Este EA foi treinado com dados de mercado de alta qualidade, incluindo Real Tick , MBP (Market by Price) e MBO (Market by Order) — os mesmos tipos de dados utilizados em sistemas institucionais — para oferecer decis
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Nossa Tecnologia ao seu lado! Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 5 Negociar ouro, um dos ativos mais voláteis do mercado financeiro, exige alta precisão, análise criteriosa e um gerenciamento de risco extremamente eficaz. O Javier Gold Scalper  foi desenvolvido exatamente para integrar esses pilares
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Venda relâmpago por 24 horas - Apenas $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" é um Consultor Especialista (EA) projetado especificamente para participar do desafio HFT, negociando com o par US30. Para conhecer mais Consultores Especialistas e Indicadores de destaque, visite: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Eu sou Los, por favor, inscreva-se para receber mais atualizações: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ O que é HFT? A negociação de alta frequência (HFT) é um métod
Pingo AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
Pingo Pingo é um robô de negociação totalmente automatizado, projetado para negociações estáveis e seguras no mercado Forex. O sistema de consultoria foi projetado com ênfase no controle rigoroso de riscos e na ausência de estratégias perigosas como martingale, grids ou médias. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/155602 Como funciona O Pingo analisa padrões de preços e dinâmicas de mercado de curto prazo usando filtros de volatilidade inteligentes. O robô identifica zonas de i
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
O Expert Advisor é um sistema projetado para recuperar posições não rentáveis.   O algoritmo do autor bloqueia uma posição perdedora, divide-a em muitas partes separadas e fecha cada uma delas separadamente. Configuração fácil, lançamento atrasado em caso de rebaixamento, bloqueio, desativação de outros Expert Advisors, média com filtragem de tendência e fechamento parcial de uma posição perdedora são incorporados em uma ferramenta. É o uso de fechamento de perdas em peças que permite reduzir p
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Seu Trading, Nossa Tecnologia Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 4 Negociar ouro, um dos instrumentos mais voláteis do mercado, exige precisão, análise aprofundada e gestão de risco eficiente. O CyNera Expert Advisor integra perfeitamente esses elementos em um sistema sofisticado projetado para a negociação ideal
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Exp TickSniper
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (30)
Experts
O Exp-TickSniper é um scalper rápido de ticks que seleciona automaticamente parâmetros para cada par de moedas separadamente. O EA foi desenvolvido com base na experiência adquirida em quase 10 anos de programação. O EA realiza operações de curto prazo usando o Smart Trailing Stop e com base nos dados atuais do par de moedas, suas cotações, especificação e spread. A estratégia de média é usada para evitar perdas causadas pelo algoritmo de detecção de sinais. Se uma posição aberta sofre uma cert
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.45 (47)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex GOLD Investor is
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
SNeox AI   é um robô de negociação automatizado de múltiplas moedas para operações estáveis a longo prazo no mercado Forex. O sistema de consultoria foi desenvolvido utilizando algoritmos comprovados para analisar preços e volatilidade de mercado e tem como foco negociações cautelosas com riscos controlados. ATENÇÃO!   Promoção de Ano Novo: as 15 primeiras compras pagam apenas $99 Próximos 15 - $159 Preço final: US$ 229 Aproveite já esta oferta! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/pr
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequên
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas !   Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread prote
Mais do autor
US30 SecretFusion EA
ahmed mohiuddin
Experts
The US30 SecretFusion EA combines a custom “secret strategy” with a combination of MACD Strategy, delivering high-probability trades exclusively on the US30 index—the world’s most liquid, price-weighted stock index, known for its volatility and robust trading opportunities but also elevated risk. Recommended Settings (only for US30) SL in Points : 5000 TP in Points : 30000 Trailing stop points : 800 Time Frame : 5 min  ONLY FOR US30 NOTE : INTRODUCTORY PRICE : $ 128  Key Features 1. Proprieta
Quantum Convergence Indicator
ahmed mohiuddin
Indicadores
Strategy Overview The Quantum Convergence Indicator is an advanced multi-dimensional trading system that identifies high-probability entry points by analyzing the convergence of multiple market dimensions. This sophisticated algorithm detects when price action, momentum, and volatility align to create optimal trading opportunities. Key Features Multi-Dimensional Analysis Trend Dimension : Analyzes market direction using dual momentum oscillators Momentum Dimension : Measures market strength and
Multi Symbol Scanner
ahmed mohiuddin
Indicadores
IMPORTANT NOTE : This is a dashboard indicator and will not work on strategy tester. Multi-Symbol Trend Scanner - Professional Market Analysis Tool Overview The   Multi-Symbol Trend Scanner   is a sophisticated trading dashboard that provides real-time market analysis across multiple financial instruments simultaneously. Designed for both novice and professional traders, this powerful indicator displays crucial market data in an intuitive, table-aligned format that's easy to interpret at a glan
The Serpent Strategy MT4
ahmed mohiuddin
Indicadores
Trade Like a Serpent — Calm, Precise, Lethal. The Serpent Strategy equips you with a visual edge — clarity in confusion, precision in volatility, and confidence in timing. Let your trades strike like a serpent — swift, silent, and accurate. Overview The Serpent Strategy   is a powerful custom-built MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to identify high-probability trade zones using a unique combination of market volatility, trend direction, and momentum confirmation. It visualizes price action i
Gold Sniper for Renko
ahmed mohiuddin
Indicadores
Strategy Overview (Best for Scalping) - Non-repainting A sophisticated multi-filter trading system designed to identify high-probability entry points with exceptional precision. This proprietary methodology combines multiple confirmation layers to generate signals with high statistical reliability. ATTACH THE INDICATOR TO RENKO CHART Entry Conditions: Buy Entry: Price is above the Green line Up Arrows are plotted Sell Entry: Price is above the Red line Down Arrows are plotted
The Serpent Strategy
ahmed mohiuddin
Indicadores
Trade Like a Serpent — Calm, Precise, Lethal. The Serpent Strategy equips you with a visual edge — clarity in confusion, precision in volatility, and confidence in timing. Let your trades strike like a serpent — swift, silent, and accurate. Overview The Serpent Strategy is a powerful custom-built MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify high-probability trade zones using a unique combination of market volatility, trend direction, and momentum confirmation. It visualizes price action in th
GOLD Sniper GS5
ahmed mohiuddin
Experts
(Recommended settings are shown in the image) YEAR END SALE !!! Only $37 Price will go back to $99 after new year. Live Testing can be tracked on myfxbook GOLD SNIPER GS5 - Strategy Overview   Professional Gold Trading System - for Meta Trader 5 (Recommended settings are shown in the image) The   GOLD SNIPER   Expert Advisor represents a cutting-edge automated trading solution specifically engineered for the gold (XAUUSD) market. Developed through years of rigorous research and optimization
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário